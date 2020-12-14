Rome Investment Forum

'A new vision for Italy’s and Europe’s future in a turbulent and disorderly global excheque'r.



Keynote Addresses: Luigi Abete (Chairman Italian Banking Insurance and Finance Federation – FeBAF), Giuseppe Conte (President of the Council of Ministers of Italy), Paolo Gentiloni (European Commissioner for Economy), Fabio Panetta (Member of the Executive Board European Central Bank).



Moderated by: Guy Johnson (Bloomberg) 11:00: 'Investing in Getting Out of the Tunnel: The Next Generations and the Future of Europe.



The European and national responses to Covid-19: adequate, forward looking and …

well-coordinated?'.



Roberto Gualtieri (Italian Minister of Economy and Finance), Nadia Maria Calviño (Spanish Vice-President and Minister for Economy and Digitalization), Pierre Gramegna (Luxembourg Minister of Finance).



Moderated by: Guy Johnson (Bloomberg) Interview : Michael Cole-Fontayn (Chairman AFME), Elisa Menardo (Director Policy and Public Affairs Credit Suisse).



Interviewer: Alessandro Speciale (Bloomberg) Industry roundtable : Emanuele Orsini (Vice Chairman Confindustria), Augusto dell’Erba (Board member EACB), Maria Bianca Farina (Chairwoman ANIA), Daniel Gros (Director CEPS), Giovanni Sabatini (General Manager ABI and Chairman of the Steering Committee for Financing Growth EBF).



Moderated by: Alessandro Speciale (Bloomberg) 14:30: 'The implementation of recovery strategies at the local national and European levels.



National priorities and European policies: how to achieve results and respond to people’s demands (the Next Generation EU, the recovery plans, and the other policy tools)'.



Interview: Mario Nava (Director General Structural Reform Support REFORM European Commission).



Roundtable: Innocenzo Cipolletta (Chairman AIFI), Andrea Montanino (Chief Economist Cassa Depositi e Prestiti), Eleonora Rizzuto (Founder and President Aisec), Karl-Peter Schackmann-Fallis (Executive Member of the Board DSGV), Laurent Zylberberg (Director of Institutional European and international affairs Caisse des Dépôts group).



Session moderated by: Ferdinando Giugliano (Bloomberg) 15:45: 'If not now when? The CMU between old challenges and new opportunities'.



Interview: Irene Tinagli (Chair ECON Committee European Parliament).



Roundtable: Marcel Haag (Director Horizontal Policies DG FISMA European Commission), Anna Gervasoni (General Manager AIFI), Rainer Masera (Dean of the Business School Guglielmo Marconi University), Jacqueline Mills (Head of Advocacy AFME), David Wright (Chairman Eurofi).



Session moderated by: Marco Bertacche (Bloomberg).

