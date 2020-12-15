'Sustainable Finance for a greener and more resilient recovery.



Interview: Raffaele Jerusalmi (Chief Executive Officer Borsa Italiana).



Roundtable: Ugo Bassi (Director Financial Markets DG FISMA European Commission), Mark Garvin (Vice Chairman Corporate and Investment Bank JP Morgan), Sir Roger Gifford (Chairman, Green Finance Institute), Antonella Massari (Secretary General AIPB), Silvia Maria Rovere (President Confindustria Assoimmobiliare), Anne-Claire Roux (Managing Director Finance for tomorrow).



Session moderated by: Alessandra Migliaccio (Bloomberg) 10:45: 'Monitoring and managing …

uncertainty and the new risk scenarios: innovation, fintech and insurtech.



Roundtable: Gianmarco Carnovale (Chairman Roma Startup), Pierfrancesco Gaggi* (Chairman AbiLab), Maurizio Montagnese (Chairman Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center), Maria Grazia Miele (Head of Statistical and It Support Division Bank of Italy), Alessandra Pasquoni (Head of Finance ANIA), Lorenzo Scatena (Secretary General Fondazione E.



Amaldi).



Session moderated by: Chiara Albanese (Bloomberg).12:00: Graduation Award Programme Ceremony “Rome Investment Forum Empower Talents – RIFET” Closing Session: 'Shared visions and cooperative leaderships for Europe and the world: towards a new financial order and a new multilateral cooperation.



Opening remarks: Mark Sobel (Advisory Council BWC).



Keynote Address: Antoinette Monsio Sayeh (Deputy Managing Director IMF).



Roundtable: Pier Virgilio Dastoli (Chairman European Movement Italy), José Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo (Professor of Economics IESE Business School), Maria Chiara Malaguti (President UNIDROIT), Antonio Parenti (Head of the European Commission’s Representation in Italy), Bernard Spitz (President International & Europe, MEDEF), Nicolas Véron (Senior Fellow Bruegel and Peterson Institute for International Economics).



Session moderated by: Tommaso Ebhardt (Bloomberg).



Conclusion: Paolo Garonna (Secretary General Italian Banking Insurance and Finance Federation – FeBAF).

leggi tutto

riduci