Eusair open Conferenze. Connectong the adriatic and ionian region: transport and energy

Con: Raffaele Fitto (Minister of European Affairs for the Cohesion Policies of Italy), Matteo Salvini (Minister of Infrastructures and Transport of Italy), Georgios Emmanouil (Policy Officer, DG REGIO, European Commission, Brussels).

Key-note Addresses: Nedim Begović (Green, Multimodal and Innovative Transport Solutions, Transport Community, Serbia), Ádám Balogh (Senior Energy Infrastructures Expert, Energy Community, Austria).

EUSAIR Countries Addresses - Ilir Beqaj (National IPA Coordinator (NIPAC), General Director of the State Agency for Strategic Programming and Aid Coordination, Albania), Admir Šahmanović (State Secretary in charge of Energy and Transport, Ministry of Capital Investment, Montenegro National EUSAIR Coordinators of Serbia and North Macedonia).

Programmes, Projects and Prospects for Transport Chair.

Chair: Ms.

Jovica Rakić (Head, Department of Transport, Ministry of Construction,Traffic and Infrastructure, Serbia), Mr.

Pierluigi Coppola (Coordinator, EUSAIR Pillar 2).

(Discussant: Mr.

Nedim Begović, Transport Community), Ms.

Jovica Rakić, Head (Department of Transport, Ministry of Construction, Traffic and Infrastructure, Serbia Project leaders), Mr.

Pierluigi Coppola, Coordinator, EUSAIR Pillar 2.

Programmes, Projects and Prospects for Energy Networks.

Chair Ms.

Biljana Ramić (Head of Department of Energy Programming, Ministry of Mining and Energy, Serbia).

Mr.

Davide Tabarelli (Nomisma Energia, Italy), Mr.

Pedja Bulić (South East Europe Consultants, Serbia).

(Discussant: Mr.

Ádám Balogh, Energy Community), Mr.

Guido Cervigni (DFC Economics, Italy).

(Discussant: Mr.

Adám Balogh, Energy Community).

Book on EUSAIR-labelled Projects for Energy Networks for the Adriatic and Ionian Region: Mr.

Sergio Garribba (Coordinator, EUSAIR Pillar 2).

Project leaders: Mr.

Luca Schieppati (Managing Director, Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG, Baar, Switzerland), Mr.

Salvio Lanza (Director BES (Balkan Energy School), ARERA, Italy Representative from Greece.

• The Revised EUSAIR Action Plan for Pillar 2 – Connecting the Region: Energy 2023-2027: Mr.

Sergio Garribba, Coordinator, EUSAIR Pillar 2.

Conclusioni: Andrea Cascone, National Coordinator of EUSAIR, Head of Unit for the Adriatic and Balkans, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

Al ministro degli affari esteri
Benvenuti la conferenza di apertura Rosario colleghi la collegamento alla regione adriatica e ionica Trust sia
Sono lieto di darti il Benvenuti io sono Andrea Cascone coordinatore nazionale di Al Sayed direttore dell'Unità per la realtà dei Balcani presso il Ministero degli Affari Esteri nella cooperazione internazionale della Repubblica italiana
La conferenza di oggi inizia con questa sessione iniziale con i discorsi di apertura ufficiali
Suggerisco di iniziare il proprio
E con qualche mio commento di apertura
Per
Aprire questo oggigiorno di lavori molto interessanti
E di discussioni molto interessanti in questa conferenza si verifica in un momento molto appropriato proprio alla fine di Bella presidenza della Bosnia Erzegovina presso Usa-Iran è stato una presidenza estremamente proficua e ringrazio i nostri amici e colleghi della Bosnia-Erzegovina
Ora abbiamo la presidenza croata
Che accogliamo e gli auguriamo il migliore degli occhi tutti i successi possibili sono sicuro che la presidenza croata raggiungerà grandi obiettivi grandi risultati durante la presidenza
è un momento molto importante per Usa-Iran abbiamo finito ora il primo ciclo della strategia due mila quattordici due mila venti e ora stiamo entrando in una nuova fase una nuova fase che
Sì permetterà di apprendere molte lezioni del passato perché sono successe numerose cose dal due mila e quattordici da quando abbiamo lanciato la strategia
Ovvero la pandemia una crisi la guerra in Ucraina che hanno rimodellato completamente non solamente l'ordine geopolitico ma anche le priorità che abbiamo deciso di stabilire in termini di cooperazione tra Paesi anche outsider è cambiata ora abbiamo due altri stati membri e la Macedonia del Nord e San Marino e lì accogliamo gli diamo il benvenuto che la loro presenza in questa strategia europea
Oggi la conferenza è una grande opportunità per dimostrare al a tutti quanti il lavoro che abbiamo fatto grazie al lavoro sul gruppo direttivo San Trasporti Energia ed è sicuramente il migliore approccio PRI forti tra forzare
La cooperazione e portarci a delle azioni concrete dei risultati concreti e nuovi progetti
Senza tardare ulteriormente ora do la parola Federica Paul c'è il direttore della divisione quattro lo sviluppo della rete trans europea di trasporto e corridoi multi modali del ministro delle infrastrutture e dei trasporti della Repubblica italiana grazie
Buongiorno e grazie per
Avermi accordato la parola sono molto lieta di essere qui a rappresentare il ministero delle infrastrutture e dei trasporti
Vi domando innanzitutto scusa per la mia voce Oronzo vengo da un periodo di malattia
Di porto oggi il messaggio del ministro Salvini che ringrazia per l'invito presso la conferenza e usare il re ma sfortunatamente non
Non è potuto essere presente oggi con noi per altri impegni istituzionali
Ringrazio gli organizzatori dell'evento è quella di coordinatori e il ministero degli affari esteri della cooperazione internazionale per accogliesse Queen questi luoghi
Oggi presentiamo il sette anni i risultati dei sette anni della strategia
Tre i questa iniziativa alla Regione adriatico ionica
è un'area che include
Aree costiere montuose e insulari che necessitano di investimenti nelle infrastrutture per poter colmare il divario di accessibilità che ancora è presente in nome reso numerose aree e ancora non si trovano estremamente connesse per esempio la rete ferroviaria e piuttosto frammentaria e necessita di essere sviluppata ulteriormente terra
Raggiungere l'obiettivo di decarbonizzazione di sostenibili di mobilità sostenibile sostenibile
In particolare importante Hill introduzione di un nuovo corridoio che include i Balcani occidentali
Ed è di importanza strategica per l'Unione europea grazie alla sua importanza nel quadro geopolitico
Che tiene conto anche del recente conflitto in Ucraina
Attenti in un in questa regione parte del corridoio del futuro della visione che abbiamo che si chiamerà bastano i Balcani Istra Mediterranean questo corridoio permetterà di connettere di mettere in relazione ai Paesi del Balcani con l'Italia
Fino al Mar Nero grazie al collegamento con altri corridori in questo modo il corridoio rappresenterà una vera e propria
Pum vero e proprio punto di congiungimento di connessione tra il Mediterraneo il Mar Baltico da una parte e i Balcani occidentali e il Mediterraneo occidentale e il Mar Nero dall'altra questo il primo passo per facilitare l'integrazione la coesione sociale e concentrarsi su politiche relative ai trasporti nei Balcani madre anche menzionare il fatto che per l'Italia questo corridoio e strategico ovviamente nella zona settentrionale grazie alla connessione della sezione tra Lubiana e Trieste che permette la connessione della penisola con gli altri tabelle paesi nonché con la parte se ore meridionale tra i la città di Bari e i Paesi dei Balcani
Quindi questa rete di connessioni è davvero il centro del Mare Adriatico e rappresenta una grande novità nelle nuove politiche estremamente importante per lo sviluppo della connessione marittima tra le la Regione adriatico ionica ora menzione però i principali risultati di Tulsa usare il re nel di ultimi effetti anni il ministero degli infrastrutture dei trasporti italiano ha coordinato insieme alla Serbia e la Macedonia del Nord il gruppo sui trasporti
E il pilastro numero due sin dall'inizio del dell'iniziativa nel due mila e quattordici e ha identificato delle priorità regionali ovvero l'armonizzazione
E lo sviluppo sostenibile del trasporto marittimo e la regioni largo la Rete per il traffico di merci e passeggeri nell'aria
Il pilastro numero due in migliora la coesione l'integrazione della regione e monito era anche cinquantotto progetti ovvero i tre oggetti a marchio eh Usai perché sono incluse nella pubblicazione
Presente oggi
Per rafforzare l'accessibilità delle reti e l'interoperabilità e la connessione tra nazionale nonché la connessione di diversi modi di trasporto e la digitalizzazione
Per superare alcune lacune che erano ormai presenti tra questi progetti strategici menzionano anche alcuni progetti che sono importanti sul territorio italiano e che possono rafforzare la coesione e integrazione europea
Con il nostro ministero del dei trasporti ovvero la costruzione della nuova connessione stabile tra la Sicilia e Calabria
Ovvero il ponte di Messina numerosi interventi su Letta da attività portuali nell'attività del nell'area dell'Adriatico del Nord
Vera o meno aumentare le capacità nei pensiamo che la visione macroregionale di questi progetti ci permetterà di superare le sfide associate con l'implementazione di iniziative che sono state riscontrate
Nel corso del tempo con ostacoli a livello burocratico e economico attraverso la strategia macroregionale è possibile mobilitare risorse e rafforzare la cooperazione tra i vari paesi interessati infine il ministero anche sostenuto lo sviluppo del masterplan del piano regolatore
Strategico per fornire una conoscenza comune sulla politica dei trasporti della Regione analizzando le politiche presente proponendo una visione condivisa della Systema dei trasporti nella regione
Adriatico ionica che sia coesa e inclusiva questo masterplan
Può
Sicuramente apportare benefici sulla popolazione rafforzando la crescita economica e riducendo l'impatto ambientale della Regione in più l'interconnessione della rete dei trasporti può favorire lo sviluppo di nuove reti culturali e turistiche
Per terminare durante la conferenza
Sentiremo parlare ancora di Usai e di come intende affrontare queste prossime sfide sviluppando iniziative di successa nell'ambito delle infrastrutture energetiche di trasporti per poter riconnettere la dimensione locale con la dimensione locale
Sotto il quadro della prospettiva macroregionale vi ringrazio nuovamente per la sosta tensione di auguro un'ottima giornata di lavori per poter fare in modo di apportare delle qui di contributi significativi alle discussioni di oggi craxiana
Consigliere Ettore Polcevera grazie direttore Paul c'è ora dà la parola a Jorge assieme a noi il direzione generale di Regio della Commissione europea grazie
Dio Yoshio cari parte Mereu Zaire e colleghi la frammentazione
Miniere che le sfide che sono relative a a questa frammentazione degli Stati sono una delle sfide che dobbiamo assolutamente affrontare per il futuro quindi connettere la Regione adriatico ionica sarà uno sforzo comune
Nei confronti della cooperazione internazionale tra i Paesi dell'area questo è il motivo per cui la commissione e la direzione generale a Reggio
Accoglie favorevolmente l'iniziativa presente oggi qualche settimana fa durante il Forum outsider il comitato direttivo sull'energia si è concentrato sull'idea di patto per dette la Regione adriatico ionica
E questo significherà aumentare una cooperazione e con energetica nei sistemi di Energia verde
Affrontando insieme le sfide durante la sessione preliminare
Sono stati presentati numerosi iniziative demente che provengono dai il masterplan sulle reti energetiche della rete ionica adriatica
E
Anche degli Habib terre le reti energetiche el Powell e Cheney INCE il gruppo direttivo sui trasporti ed energia si è concentrato sui seguenti argomenti innanzitutto
La mobilità urbana sostenibile che è sempre più importante deve essere affrontata nella strategia è Usa-Iran la mobilità può essere identificata
A livello locale con le autorità locali per evitare per esempio le concessioni a livello urbano
Oppure ancora
è una strategia che permette di agire sullo stile di vita della popolazione e aumentando la sicurezza del degli abitanti delle città nuovi stili di vita e la digitalizzazione in ab moderni potranno essere sviluppati oppure ancora con l'utilizzo dei big ideata
L'identificazione delle auto dei permessi di circolazione
Il master class i trasporti
Sì basa su una revisione accurata della strategia nazionale dei trasporti e si pone nel quadro più ampio delle politiche europee per la mobilità e i trasporti quindi si tratta di uno strumento di coordinamento estremamente importante che riflette le priorità
Degli Stati delle regioni e ed è rilevante sia a livello macroregionale che nazionale attraverso le Usai i partner i Paesi partner
Hanno l'opportunità di lavorare insieme e possono costruire nuove relazioni assieme agli stati membri della regione e
Rappresentare l'istituzione europea è il parte di capacity building estremamente importante in questo processo
Anche per i Paesi che non sono ancora membri di outsider
In questo modo viene fornito un quadro in cui diversi processi governi fondi e strategie possono entrare in gioco e questo permette ai candidi e candidati i Paesi candidati di assumere le competenze necessarie per allinearsi con di fare se aspetti della si comunitario
Vi è sicuramente un forte coinvolgimento dei decisori politici viste politici degli stakeholders nel fornire opportunità di apprendimento implementando nuove iniziative nei Paesi Balcani questi risultati riflettono i progressi realizzati nella regione adriatico ionica ma importante sapere anche che ci sono sforzi in atto
Nel futuro perché intendiamo continuare questo tipo di cooperazione nella regione
Il gruppo direttivo prevede prevederà anche la revisione del master Klein e io ora è il momento giusto per rafforzare la cooperazione che e le iniziative che possono coinvolgere nuove generazioni
E anche
E l'utilizzo di fondi che sono previsti da parte della commissione come l'Hi Fai sani Europe o a tanti altri simili
Dobbiamo essere altezza delle nuove sfide e impegnarci all'interno delle strategie e Usai era per le nove sfide che ci attendono nella transizione verso la decarbonizzazione e la sostenibilità dei trasporti e delle reti energetiche
E allo stesso tempo dobbiamo fornire accesso
Un accesso affidabile ai alle persone la popolazione per il bene delle persone e e dei paesi della regione vi ringrazio
Sì inciucio marcire
Grazie molte
Il ora abbiamo alcuni interventi da parte dei nostri colleghi che ci seguono terremoto in primo luogo vorrei passare la parola io l'antenna di Kaitech
Della Dc Energia che si occupa di
Relazioni con gli Stati membri il vicinato Iolanda a te la parola grazie
Grazie mille
Buongiorno
Ero con enorme piacere per me essere qui con voi sebbene possa seguire queste tanto così importante da remoto un evento in cui appunto si parlerà di inerzia trasporti connettività
La Regione e lo sai un'aria unica caratterizzata da una forte eredità di carattere e culturale e naturalmente un forte potenziale economico dal punto di vista dei trasporti naturalmente a una regione che questi che si trova ad affrontare tutta una serie di stile comuni come ad esempio la transizione verso fonti di energia che siano più pulite
Naturalmente attraverso una maggiore interconnettività livello energetico possiamo affrontare meglio queste sfide
Ecco perché la strategia in atto e per fondamentale per rafforzare la cooperazione tra i Paesi che fanno parte di essa era in particolar modo per quanto riguarda anche i nostri rapporti con i paesi vicini le merci a gioca un ruolo fondamentale per e la promozione dello sviluppo delle navi della regione e per lo sviluppo anche economico della medesima
Se per pensiamo ai punti di forza del sistema energetico dell'Unione Europea sicuramente questo che chiudere con la forte interconnettività del sistema
Energetico e del mercato energetico ma tuttavia la situazione in corso in particolar modo la guerra in Ucraina a posso tutta Nassi una serie di problematiche
Da tale punto di vista e vorrei sottolineare l'importante ruolo svolto dal quadro regolatorio comune in campo energetico che fondamentale venga implementato perché garantisce interconnettività
Tra i vari paesi queste il nostro obiettivo è quello di di fare in modo che i Balcani occidentali possano entrare quanto più possibile all'interno del mercato energetico dell'unione europea
E favore la transazione con una energetica è sicuramente uno dei nostri obiettivi fondamentali
Il
Niente io in campo energetico è un altro degli obiettivi che vogliamo perseguire perché riteniamo che sia l'unico modo per fare in modo che il settore energetico sia un settore sostenibile
E in grado di prosperare per il futuro
L'Unione Europea aumentato
Dal trentadue al cinquantadue per cento il targhetta energetico in termini di decarbonizzazione naturalmente si tratta di un obiettivo estremamente ambizioso
E che richiederà Sempre più sforzi da parte nostra dovremmo cercare di fare tutto il possibile per pensare e lavorare per una futuro che sia quanto più pulite e sicure per i nostri cittadini in termini energetici
Sarà fondamentale per tutti i Paesi dell'Unione europea
Creare delle politiche che si concentrino su un settore energetico che sia quanto più pulito possibile
E quindi favorire anche gli asset che abbiamo a disposizione cercando di condividerli tra noi sarà fondamentale proprio per perseguire questi obiettivi
Rafforzare l'interconnessione a livello energetico è una delle precondizioni per favorire questa transizione verso l'utilizzo di energie rinnovabile contribuirà anche alla creazione di un'economia a base di idrogeno quindici saranno
Tutta una serie di conseguenze da un tale punto di vista ci sarà bisogno di forti investimenti anche da parte del settore privato i quali saranno fondamentali per l'appunto per poter raggiungere tali oggettive
Sottolineo come sia fondamentale poter far affidamento su un sistema regolatorio solido soprattutto a livello dell'Unione Europea sarà importante rimuovere le barriere cercare di favorire agevolare i processi
Di autorizzazione delle varie dei vari programmi in corso
E questa sarà la sulla di fatto la direzione da intraprendere vorrei inoltre sottolineare alcune tendenze che abbiamo individuato a livello energetico
Consente queste Niger Challenge for
Ci sono tutta una serie di sfide con le quali siamo alle prese a livello un dell'unione europea quindi in primo luogo dovremmo ottimizzare l'uso delle infrastrutture esistenti sviluppare nuove infrastrutture che garantiscano la transizione il inoltre dovremo cercare di aumentare l'utilizzo di energia rinnovabile
Sviluppare tecnologie basate suo energia pulita inoltre sviluppare anche delle competenze Green
Sempre per favorire la transizione energetica questi saranno delle tendenze fondamentali su cui dovremo cercare di lavorare per favorire la transizione energetica sicuramente sforzi comuni
Tra tutte le parti coinvolte saranno fondamentali per implementare tutto il potenziale a disposizione della nostra Rete di outsider e per fare in modo che tutta la regione passa a dar vita a una reale transizione energetica
Importante è la piattaforma messa a disposizione dall'Unione europea che ha sicuramente contribuito fortemente a tutti questi sforzi quindi
Di auguro un aggiornata estremamente proficua di lavori e ti ringrazio per aver organizzato quest'incontro grazie mille
Si è chiuso ma c'è la
Grazie migliaia lampante
E ora è per me un grande piacere presentare una nostro caro amico delle Regione Marche ma prima di tutto vorrei sottolineare la leadership da sempre detenuta dalla Regione Marchal nel guidare la cooperazione nella regione adriatica
è un ruolo che ero mai ricopre da ormai venti anni sin dalla dichiarazione di Ancona che è stata firmata nel due mila vorrei quindi sottolineare quanto è stato importante ruolo giocato dalla Regione Marche nel plasmare
La strategia dell'unione europea quindi per me è un grandissimo piacere passare la parola al presidente della Regione Marche di non latini
Grazie grazie a tutti voi buongiorno mi scuso di non essere in presenza ma per motivi imponenti devo rimanere
Presso la sede del Consiglio della Regione una buongiorno a tutti voi poco a Gwyneth personali saluti insieme a quelli dell'Assemblea legislativa delle Marche
E rappresenta un pro tempore porta a tutti voi anche i saluti dei colleghi componenti consiglieri
Ho colto con grande piacere l'invito a partecipare a questa conferenza
In quanto ritengo che i tempi che verranno affrontati sono i crociati importanza per il futuro anche della Regione Marche la quale ha avuto fin dal due mila quattordici
Possiamo dirlo un ruolo centrale supportare sia a livello organizzativo sia a livello tecnico il pilastro di sua competenza
Ovvero quello dei trasporti e dell'energia ritenuto strategico per tutta l'Italia e per impera area adriatiche
La Regione Marche in virtù dell'impegno profuso nella costruzione della strategia europea per la Makuria macroregione Adriatico ionica
Ha avuto in undici incarico di coordinamento delle quattordici amministrazioni regionali da venti al rosario e gestione del programma chiamato quasi l'imponente e per il progetto del ma anche
Ero e rimangono in parte nel delle regioni e e la gestione della relativo convergono
Scopo del progetto era ancora quella di sopportare gli Stati aderenti nell'implementazione della strategia su una tutti i coordinatori di quattro Piras
La Regione Marche ha quindi sostenuto l'Italia e particolarmente in due sottogruppi del pilastro regione Marche in questi anni ha avuto un altro importante compito ricreare una piattaforma capaci di connettere comunicare e informare tutti gli unici Paesi della strategia alle quattordici amministrazioni regionali
La piattaforma ha cercato di connettere tutti i principali portatori di interessi sia istituzionali siano in relazione ai trasporti alla regia e quindi abbiamo garantito con loro le necessarie assistenze tecniche per lo svolgimento del lavoro
Le quali hanno consentito loro di sviluppare il masterplan trasporti energia poi vengono da una perverrà regala etnica è e lo studio inerente incrina smartphone
Proprio questi studi saranno presenti nel corso di questa conferenza incorrendo anche raccomandazioni ma soprattutto una sorta di programma per il futuro
La Regione quindi ricordo anche il saluto del governatore dottor Francesco Acquaroli Regione Marche non ha avuto un ruolo passivo marginale ma al contrario ha consentito all'Italia di sottogruppi di operare fornendo assistenza di tutto il in questo senso omologo rinnovo tutto l'impegno nella regione Marche dall'assemblea legislativa dei suoi componenti
Dico per consentire lo sviluppo ulteriore del progetto che è in corso buona giornata buon lavoro
Grazie mille presidente latini
Affermare ignorare per me è un grande piacere passare la parola al sindaco di Ancona
Il signor Daniele Silvetti Ancona è un luogo i coni cotte per la regione adriatica
Dove in costato organizzato un incontro molto importante
Sulla cooperazione
Del Adriatico del Nord che avesse la partecipazione di diversi ministri degli astri quindi signor sindaco
I
A lei la parola
Grazie buongiorno saluto tutti gentili autorevoli presenti porta i saluti della argomentazione una buona sta conferenza di Giusi Aldo Di Lello
Nella città di Ancona come è stato detto sempre all'inizio dai capi di Ancona naturale oltre che geografica erano regione adriatica e ruolo politico anche in sede permanente invece che alleati dei ovunque Adriatico ionico diffondere cancelli forme qualche iniziativa nelle regioni dove ormai conta formale presenza di dieci Paesi dell'area petrolio ancora vilmente delle associazioni libertà civili vi hanno sede e come viene annualmente riconosciuto anche dalla usare nelle dichiarazioni annuali consiglio di arco ionico
I loro bersagli ancora peraltro si colloca oggi all'interno di una filiera istituzionale al Governo Regione il comune inoltre ovviamente a operare per il bene interesse locale nazionale si adopererà sicuramente in presenza della macroregione Adriana una Terna di le maggiori esigenze che emergono nell'area legata alle infrastrutture al loro sviluppo esistano sicuramente in una posizione strategica che ci impone di ovviamente svolge alcune scelte di essere partecipi i tavoli
Fratelli certa al riguardo
Chiaramente sono consapevole di quanto sia fondamentale il ruolo degli enti locali
Tanto saltando a livello sociale quanto quello economico voi come mi farò portatore come sindaco dello stadio Ancona
Nel tentativo di mantenere ed accrescere la collaborazione fra la Regione Marche i territori della mandria
Quindi ringrazio moltissimo di questo comitato tutti voi un eccellente lavoro
La ringrazio molto signor sindaco per questo suo saluto rinnovo i ringraziamenti al nome del ministero e del ministro taglia dividerla con l'eccellente collaborazione con la città di Ancona
Sono due testi rumors lui conclude di e ora abbiamo appena concluso la sensazione di apertura
Quello che faremo dare avvio ai lavori della conferenza quindi è un grande piacere per me ora passare la parola
Alla coordinatori italiano del pilastro sull'energia e trasporti Chiarlo Hickey Coppola insieme a lui parlerà anche il dottor Sergio Garribba
Grazie mille Andrea grazie mille per avermi passo tra parola buongiorno a tutti ha un grande piacere essere qui in questa sala così bene bella
E grazie mille per verrà permesso in piedi questa conferenza che si permette appunto di presentare quelli che sono alcuni dei risultati raggiunti negli ultimi sette anni di attività di è un
La prima sessione tecnica della conferenza dedicata a due discorsi
Il primo sarà da parte del segretario permanente della Transport Community un'istituzione
Che fornisce supporto amministrativo ad altre istituzioni come ad esempio il consiglio amministrativo le azioni in committee il comitato tecnico e il Social Forum della regione il segretario
Funge da osservatorio dei trasporti per monitorare le prestazioni de il tempi delle reti globali principale Balcani occidentali sostiene l'attuazione del tardi OPC zucchero l'agenda per la connettività Decebal cani occidentali
Basta migliorare i collegamenti all'interno dei Balcani occidentali e l'Unione europea inoltre il segretariato verifica anche l'attuazione dei diversi obblighi previsti dal trattato
Nel corso degli anni la collaborazione tra è Hussain nello specifico il pilastro numero due
E la Transport Community nella persona del Segretariato sono è divenuta sempre più stretta
Quindi è come grande piacere che oggi
Ascolteremo uno dei discorsi principali di questa conferenza abbiamo il piacere di avere qui con noi oggi il signor Nadine becco vizio
Un esperto nella pianificazione nel campo dei trasporti
E ora si occupa Tella ciascuna Khamenei
In particolar modo nel segretariato permanente occupandosi della mobilità intelligente
Nei Balcani occidentali
La di ma a lei la parola
No
Il fiume recita sentirmi
Buongiorno buongiorno a tutti
è un grande piacere essere qui vorrei ringraziare gli organizzatori per avermi invitato allora iniziamo con la mia presentazione fondamentalmente quello che vorrei condividere con voi oggi sono Ali alcuni punti in particolar modo come pensiamo che il settore dei trasporti possa svilupparsi nel futuro giudizio principale dei trasporti non è pur avere un ruolo di leadership a sé stante ma quello di rispondere a quelle che sono le necessità della popolazione del Paese sviluppando questo settore
In modo quanto più eco friendly possibile quindi modo più sostenibile possibile ora si sostenere ci concentreremo sullo sviluppo dell'infrastruttura sostenibilità alla connettività questi saranno i temi centrali della mia presentazione
Ma prima di parlare di questi argomenti vorrei spendere due parole per illustrare chi siamo per chi non ci conosce per coloro che vengono dal settore
Dei trasporti
Noi siamo la trasporta Minniti siamo il segretariato alterata sporco Minetti che se che sa tesserato nel due mila sedici
E ed è stato stretto creato da cioè a trentasei partecipanti
Più cioè sei Paesi dei Balcani occidentali Albania svolti nei secoli queste Comina Kosovo Montenegro norma sulla mia sarebbe e tre osservatori già arcieri pubblicate la molta aria e Ucraina quello che facciamo a guardare a due settori principali una le riforme una la migliore il miglioramento delle infrastrutture attenti
Ora questa è quella la nostra rete la Rete su cui noi effettuiamo l'anno i nostri monitoraggi
Questa la rete principale quella che viene chiamata cuore in cioè ancora non fornirò eccessivi dettagli alla mia presentazione con Borrelli semplicemente dar farvi una fotografia di quelle che sono le attività in corso ma naturalmente se avete ulteriori domande che sono qui
Pronto a rispondervi abbiamo circa quattro mila chilometri di Rete ferroviaria
Cinque mila e trecento chilometri di infrastruttura stradale e mille trecento chilometri di Rete intenti
Abbiamo tre porti quattro rapporti navigazione interna che si è o porti quello che vorrei mostrarvi è il punto in cui siamo giunti a livello di sviluppo come ha detto precedentemente
Sul
E del contrasto dovrà ottantuno per quanto riguarda lo sviluppo del di questa rete qual è il punto in cui ci troviamo in questo momento abbiamo scritto lupara e Milan vestito molto denaro nello sviluppo di questa Rete
Se guardiamo alla nostra Rete
Ferroviaria
Sicuramente ci sono tutta una serie di standard interoperabili e che abbiamo raggiunto
E per esempio gran parte della core network di quella che chiamiamo core network elettrificata quindi siamo rispondendo a gran parte degli standard che sono stati richiesti a livello di sviluppo della rete tanti l'ottanta per cento della nostra Rete
Ci sono prove
Era stata progettata per raggiungere una velocità di almeno cento chilometri orari purtroppo però la percentuale di tratta in cui questa sta velocità viene raggiunta molto limitata
Quindi dobbiamo lavorare sicuramente da tale punto di vista e il motivo fondamentale perché ci sono stati pochi investimenti in questo settore e forse anche poche meglio quello che abbiamo bisogno di fare in questo momento lavorare
Più sulla digitalizzazione della rete ferroviaria questo dovrebbe essere il nucleo centrale della nostra attività incentrata sul tenti
Che cosa stiamo facendo in questo momento siamo fermi oppure stiamo compiendo dei passi avanti in questo momento abbiamo cinquantanove progetti su cui stiamo lavorando
E che abbiamo sviluppato sulla la rete TEN-T la maggior parte di questi hanno a che vedere con il sistema diario e valgono sei punto sette miliardi di euro poi abbiamo quindici progetti nel settore ferroviario per un valore di due virgola otto miliardi di euro una Progetto
Portuale e uno ero parte quattro aeroportuali quindi signori siamo cercando di andare avanti e non alla velocità auspicata purtroppo per cercare di rispondere a quelli che sono i requisiti della Rete tenti
Qui potete vedere l'dove sono collocati i progetti di cui stavamo parlando potete vedere appunto la differenza tra i diversi partner regionali il nel Montenegro ad esempio abbiamo dei precetti di per lo sviluppo di ero Portillo sessuale per la per la Macedonia del Nord anche Kosovo in Serbia ad esempio ci stiamo concentrando sul settore viario
E lo stesso vale nel caso della Bosnia e così via il potete vedere
Questa
E che che e questi cioè più o meno la collocazione dei diversi progetti ma sicuramente sono ancora molte le cose che devono essere fatte per quanto riguarda invece le necessità di investimento allora dicevamo precedentemente che sono stati identificati settantaquattro progetti di trasporti
E investimento totale di cui abbiamo bisogno ammonta a ventitré miliardi di dollari suddivisi come vedete all'interno della slide
Quindi otto virgola sei miliardi per progetti già maturi quattordici punto tre miliardi per progetti che su cui stiamo lavorando sicuramente ci stiamo concentrando soprattutto sul settore viario ma gli investimenti stanno aumentando anche in altri settori come ad esempio in quello ferroviario
Un settore che sta sicuramente sviluppandosi particolarmente negli ultimi anni
Poi come è stato già detto precedentemente ci sono degli sviluppi molto positivi riguardo la riedizione della Rete Terme ti e del corridoio Balcani occidentali mediterraneo orientale
è stato firmato un accordo tra i diversi ministri e la Commissione europea che rappresenta una base su cui appunto tutti abbiamo convenuto terra appunto pensare a una nuova Rete riviste all'interno dell'area balcanica
La parte più importante che è già stata menzionata precedentemente è il fatto che è questo corridoio di cui facevamo menzione precedentemente
è importante perché di fatto il corridoio è stato già approvato pace sarà un coordinatore a livello europeo che seguirà lo sviluppo del progetto che eserciterà anche della preside le pressioni a livello politico affinché tutti i progetti vengano poi implementati quindi l'idea e la speranza è che possa essere può esserci un abuso lancio futuro nello sviluppo di questo corridoio per quanto riguarda invece il tema della sostenibilità perché questa è così importante se guardiamo al nostro settore dei trasporti due terzi di tutte le dimensioni sono dovute al settore dei trasporti
Per quanto riguarda l'inquinamento atmosferico
Purtroppo abbiamo record negativo
Otto delle quindici città più inquinate dell'Unione europea si trovano nei Balcani occidentali e anche in questo caso il traffico viario rappresenta una delle fonti di inquinamento principali
Il novanta per cento delle emissioni hanno sono dovute al trasporto
Diario
Sì importante la slide e nella parte destra i Paesi che hanno che si sono uniti all'Unione Europea successivamente
Hanno un più alto livello di motorizzazione rispetto a quella che è la media dell'Unione Europea
E questa è una tendenza che potremo aspettarci anche nel caso dei Balcani occidentali quindi questo fastidio che l'inquinamento aumenti ancor di più ecco perché è opportuno intervenire quanto prima possibile in particolar modo nell'area dei Balcani occidentali perché trasporti costa sono così inquinanti
Allora diciamo innanzitutto che va considerata l'età media delle nostre flotte di mezzi di trasporto un'età media che si aggira tra i quindici e i venti anni e molto spesso la penetrazione di mezzi di trasporto
Di transizione come le tempie lette cedibili di è molto limitata
A volte inferiore all'un per cento
Inoltre come ha detto precedentemente
Ad esempio altri mezzi di trasporto alternative come ad esempio a mezzi ferroviari comunque non portano ha dimensioni zero
In questa slide riassumo quello che potremmo fare
Per fare in modo che i trasporti siano più perché e come possiamo sostenere la strategia per una mobilità verde
Noi di fatto guardiamo la sostenibilità alla mobilità sostenibili è una mobilità Marta proprio per questo abbiamo creato una roadmap
Che punta alla decarbonizzazione nei Balcani occidentali quindi guardiamo quelli che sono gli obiettivi dell'Unione Europea ma cerchiamo di adeguarle alla realtà specifica dei Balcani occidentali
Quindi
Abbiamo portato avanti tutta una serie di riforme a livello del settore dei trasporti vogliamo sicuramente cercare di a promuovere la produzione di in
Mezzi di trasporto a basso inquinamento riteniamo inoltre che la digitalizzazione sia fondamentale per altri più efficienti un'efficienza che poi si può tradurre in una riduzione le emissioni di gas a effetto serra nell'inquinamento in generale inoltre molto importante la resilienza
Quando parliamo di residenza non si parla semplicemente tutti
Di una resilienza applicata ai trasporti ma tutto il il settore l'industria dei trasporti
Scopre che è qualcosa su cui dobbiamo lavorare fortemente anche per cercare di migliorare la connettività all'interno della Regione stessa
Inoltre abbiamo sviluppato uno studio uno studio che ha pressoché concluso ormai che illustra quello che succederebbe qualora non si facesse nulla e quello che succederebbe invece qualora delle misure venissero premesse

Perdendosi per esempio se guardate appunto ci si potrebbe essere in caso di nazione una raddoppio dei chilometri percorsi da attraverso mediante i mezzi di trasporto e dai passeggeri qualora appunto non si facesse nulla
L'emissione dei gas a effetto serra raddoppierebbe
Da qui al due mila e cinquanta
Mentre in caso di qualora si adottassero delle misure l'emissione dei gas a effetto serra sicuramente diminuirebbe nonna si arriverebbe a emissioni zero ma sicuramente vi sarebbe una diminuzione radicale
Naturalmente per fare tutto ciò c'è bisogno di investimenti ma allo stesso tempo è anche importante
Prendere in considerazione l'efficienza energetica e un
Risparmio proprio a livello di consumi
Per quanto riguarda invece il capitolo dedicato alla connettività
Possiamo vedere
Che ad esempio
Ora non so
Quanti di voi conoscano il sesto ex Performance Index è un indice che è stato sviluppato dalla Banca Mondiale
E in questo caso possiamo vedere come ad esempio Singapore sicuramente uno degli attori fondamentali illa Phil la Finlandia anche Roma a gioca un ruolo fondamentale ma questo vale anche per l'Italia i Balcani occidentali
Possiamo vedere come sicuramente molte sono le cose da fare per migliorare
Le nostre competenze ad esempio a livello logistico e in generale per migliorare la nostra connettività
Tuttavia ci sono anche altri aspetti
Da prendere in considerazione abbiamo sviluppato una c'è annotazione a livello di trasporti in cui abbiamo studiato cosa poter fare terra ad esempio ridurre dire tardi che vengono accumulati in nell'ambito dei trasporti
Ma purtroppo i risultati che abbiamo raggiunto sono un po'inferiori rispetto a quanto auspicato in un primo momento
Abbiamo creato anche delle stazioni congiunte
Il cui scopo fondamentale è quello di cercare di dimezzare i tempi di attesa questa ad esempio è una delle misure che abbiamo adottato
E ora mi appresso a terminare la mia presentazione in termini di connettività sicuramente molto importante creare dei corridoi di trasporto digitale che cosa significa
Fare in modo di sviluppare un trasporto pietra dell'ANAS ovvero in cui non vi sia documentazione cartacea soprattutto per quanto riguarda il trasporto merci perché tarda ad appesantire moltissimo questo settore e tutto questo comporterebbe un grande risparmio anche a livello energetico
Per esempio qualora ci fosse una riduzione per quanto riguarda i trasporti e la documentazione necessaria per il trasporto merci merci anali
All'interno del dei Balcani occidentali si sarebbe un risparmio di ventisei punto cinque miliardi di euro se invece prendessimo in considerazione tutta l'area dell'Unione Europea i risparmi arriverebbe persino a centosessantatré punto cinque milioni di euro
In questo momento siamo lavorando per vedere come possiamo lavorare a dare all'implementazione di alcune di queste soluzioni
Molti di voi probabilmente sì saranno che danno come abbiamo implementato e finanziato tutto questo naturalmente c'è una green Trio ci sono c'è un piano di investimenti economici
E nello specifico nove miliardi di euro sono stati allocati per questa regione due miliardi che quali sono stati allocati proprio per il settore dei trasporti l'idea è quella di cercare di accelerare quanto più possibile la conclusione dei progetti
Sviluppati all'interno del il programma tenti quindi i i soldi ci sono di fatto però è molto importante cercare di proporre dei precetti che siano quanto più adeguati possibile cercare di portarle avanti
In coordinamento tra di noi
I nuovi tre vorrei mostrarvi un'altra cosa che abbiamo sviluppato insieme a dice Moffa
Ovvero un programma di trasporti sicuri e sostenibili lo scopo è quello di
Sviluppare degli interventi a picco su piccola scala ma ben mirati
E assieme alla Commissione abbiamo lavorato per sviluppare questo strumento il cui scopo è quello di sviluppare ancor di più la nostra Regione in particolar modo per comprendere come affrontare il modo per le quattro i progetti più piccoli
Guardiamo ad esempio all'attraversamento delle frontiere alla sicurezza dei trasporti alla mobilità sostenibile questi sono i punti focali d'Italia programma
Ora per riassumere quanto detto per il nostro futuro noi abbiamo sicuramente bisogno di accelerare
Lo sviluppo dell'infrastruttura attenti ma dobbiamo farlo per l'anno in considerazione la sostenibilità e la connettività e ruolo fondamentale che svolgono dobbiamo prendere in considerazione come potere migliorare l'infrastruttura l'infrastruttura dei trasporti
In termini di sostenibilità cercando di promuovere la produzione di veicoli a emissioni zero
Dobbiamo passare a modalità di trasporto che siano eco-sostenibili la digitalizzazione offre sicuramente un'opportunità importante da sfruttare perché rappresenta un punto di connessione che passa può favorire la nostra transizione verso l'intermodalità
I sicuramente compiere dei progressi in termini di attraversamento di frontiere sarà sicuramente uno degli obiettivi focali
Come prerequisito per tutto ciò
Via la necessità di contare su un quadro normativo che sia davvero valido
Proprio da tale punto di vista importi con la modo aggiri in parte è quanto mai importante agire a livello di Unione Europea soprattutto dobbiamo poter fare affidamento su delle azioni che devono essere prese a livello ministeriale
E le nostre relazioni vengono pubblicate all'interno del nostro sito in Trento quindi qualora vogliate avere delle un'informazione aggiuntiva a tale riguardo potete visitare la nostra pagina web e leggere quanto pubblicato grazie mille per la vostra attenzione
Grazie
Sergio Garribba
Ora ci mi unisco a ciò che ha detto che l'utilizzo Pierluigi nella presentazione di emerge camionisti che è stata creata me il due mila e cinque
E
Include Paesi dalla ora Europa Sud uccidere orientale che paesi del madre nero
Le leggi con i mezzi è stata è stata proprio il primo tentativo di integrare sia alle politiche che i Paesi circa le questioni energetiche in un sistema che sia coerente
Con la chi comunitario
Pensiamo ovviamente che i risultati raggiunti ENEL ci Community siamo stati estremamente positivi abbiamo mantenuto interazioni molto forti e sinergie con NRG Community
E i parchi paesi presenti
Sì stiamo evolvendo in maniera piuttosto interattiva e andarci con i mezzi uno strumento affrontare questioni e fide energetiche
Di conseguenza
In questa conferenza
Presentiamo da presentai dal dal una
Una presentazione delle slide sulla energico limiti chi perché esperto signor di infrastrutture energetiche
Che la sua comprensione è estremamente ampia e approfondita di Usai re e di andarci Community quindi un esperto in materia
Per tutto quanto riguarda tutto ciò che riguarda i progetti mi politiche sul lungo termine
Come vedrete appunto nel corso del pomeriggio con le altre presentazioni
Quindi siamo buoni amici siamo colleghi
Andiamo avanti insieme ora passa la parola al collega ad Amba Allocca grazie
Dottor Garibaldi razzie mille terrà la gentile presentazione e grazie soprattutto l'invito inizierò il mio discorso con un aneddoto c'è un un'analogia anche che appropriata alla nostra posizione siamo a Roma erano al Bolt meeting del da più attenti l'anno scorso nello stesso periodo dell'anno e abbiamo fatto un giro molto interessante della città con una guida che mi ha detto che Teatro Marcello
A detto guarda Roma costruita con una lasagna con strati e strati e strati è così che abbiamo sviluppato la città e infatti vi vorrei parlare della questi strati di una lasagna ideale
Per l'implementazione delle infrastrutture che consideriamo alla il quadro regolamentare di regolamentazione
Ci sono quattro stracci ecco della lasagna che vi presento parlerò di della si su uno che concerne il le questioni energetiche e delle reti elettriche e i prossimi sviluppi quindi la regolamentazione otto sei nove dell'Unione Europea per tenti implementata lo scorso anno insieme alle parti interessate la con il team della commissione rotta sull'Energia stiamo lavorando sull'implementazione del quattro normativo per lo sviluppo di infrastrutture transfrontaliere nell'area dei Balcani e con il coinvolgimento di altre parti interessati i principali cambiamenti rispetto al passato
Che già sono stati implementati nell'esercizio mille ci sono i seguenti innanzitutto vi ricordate probabilmente lui il progetto di interesse reciproco
Che escono i progetti in energetici infrastrutturali dalle parti interessate in paesi membri questa categoria ora è sotto la giurisdizione dell'Unione Europea quindi la selezione dei pm i dei progetti non viene più Superman visionata dai lacci Community mai parte della selezione di Tci quindi questo significa che c'è anche la possibilità di avere accesso a queste facility energetiche quindi siamo molto lieti di questo cambiamento e da una grande riconoscimento all'importanza dei progetti che abbiamo applicato fino ad ora nel quadro europeo ovviamente dobbiamo anche sapere che ci sono accordi con la Commissione europea e a causa di questi cambiamenti passo la mafia integrazione nella selezione
Sarà rafforzata quindi possiamo fare in modo che le parti coinvolte e i Paesi
Vengano rappresentati
E vengano considerati maggiormente un altro cambiamento è che la categoria Cassin Frassati cioè quindi
Quelle che riguardano i casi non sono definibile non sono incredibili all'interno del framework attuale ciò nonostante abbia una nuova categoria di in fra strutture che è quella della Rete Gas che invece può essere considerata come un nuova caratteristica chiaramente le infrastrutture idrolisi né con gli elettrodi Zanchi nel nuovo quadro
Tenne i e stiamo lavorando per la sua implementazione per assestare in modo che queste categorie di infrastrutture vengano in considerate nel inanella cinque Mianiti
Poi anche la pianificazione dei delle reti of lui è già nei progetti pratici
Abbiamo creato delle soluzioni pratiche con i colleghi
All'interno della Commissione europea ovvero abbiamo proposto una soluzione
Alla commissione al gruppo di alto livello circa un mese fa questo include anche soluzioni pratiche per la le parti interessati di andarci Community
E essere presa in considerazione per la pianificazione delle reti of Winter
L'interesse di andarci Community
Il passasse di selezione eh rivolto verso due mila ventiquattro
Abbiamo un Consiglio dei ministri a dicembre che considererà l'implementazione dell'implementazione di Magic Mianiti
Questo significa che i progetti di annunci Community della cometa energetica si concentreranno su progetti che sono
Che prevedono il coinvolgimento delle parti interessate
E
Tre impareremo in autunno questi lavori in modo tale che si potrà continuare con l'implementazione del quadro normativo a partire da gennaio febbraio
Per quanto riguarda il gas secondo strato che vi menzionavo
Più orientato verso un quadro il normativo
Innella chi sul gas e in linea con la decolonizzazione decarbonizzazione che vogliamo implementare l'adattamento e la messa in opera della chi
In questione è anche un compito delle merci Community con rispettivamente la direttiva due ex due mila e nove settantatré e la legge e regolamento settantanove che verranno adottati
Nel al sì le normativo di renderci Community questo apporta nuovi compiti e nuove responsabilità per noi e per le parti interessate
E tutti gli attori del di andarci Community
La il pacchetto sulla terra
La penetrazione e incassa prevede anche un una regolamentazione su e le missioni di metano insieme a questa normativa tutte le parti interessate sono fermati carie della dell'impegno per le emissioni di metano
Che prevede appunto un impegno applicato nel settore dell'agricoltura e dei trasporti soprattutto per ridurre le emissioni di mettano da qui al due mila e trenta per quanto riguarda invece la rete elettrica l'energia elettrica abbiamo riconosciuto grandi progressi fatti negli ultimi anni soprattutto nel dicembre due mila e dove dove le ventidue ministero il il Consiglio dei ministri ha adottato una vota che tu che completa il quadro normativo della ritenne ergetica Elettrica per la piena integrazione delle parti interessati al mercato dell'Unione Europea per l'elettricità il principii sono i seguenti
Una reciprocità tra di le parti interessati delle europea e gli Stati membri e anche una grande responsabilità
Alle contratti infatti essa e azienda può ovviamente entrare in gioco per e avere un ruolo chiave
Questa cooperazione assicura
Una può buone regole di mercato crea un quadro armonizzato del quadro del mercato dell'energia elettrica
Anche per quanto riguarda
I sentire dissi
Il l'accorpamento dei mercati o la piattaforma europea fare l'energia sempre gli stakeholder dell'Energia Elettrica
Sono iniziative considerate in questo pacchetto quindi mentre le parti interessate sono in una prima fase di trasposizione di nuove nuove integrazioni di pacchetti sull'elettricità che verranno completati nel due mila ventitré
La creazione di nuovi mercati con nuovi obiettivi sono previsti per quest'anno
Ovvero albe Albania ma Montenegro e Macedonia del Nord e altri due mercati per il gasdotto come dire vale a dire a Giorgia il Kosovo
Quindi
Il bisogno di creare questo genere di mercati integrati
I i accoppiamento dei mercati da qui alla fine del due mila e venticinque è rafforzata dall'adozione della regolamentazione dell'Unione Europea
Che stipula che l'accoppiamento dei mercati è una delle condizioni fondamentali ci sono altre condizioni ma quella Della complemento dei mercati e da una di esse
Per favorire il commercio transfrontaliero lo sviluppo di mercati accoppiati e per aumentare la capacità di produzione energetica transfrontaliera questo necessiterà un un forte cooperazione entrai gli stakeholder
Nelle regioni
Italie Italia e Montenegro a Europa orientale e meridionale con l'adozione dell'integrando il pacchetto di integrazione energetica
Diventa obbligatorio fornire una quantità minima del ovvero il settanta per cento di Obiettivo nella di quattro di partecipazione nel mercato
Stiamo conducendo uno studio che identificherà
Dei delle soluzioni a livello tecnico ed economico per colmare questi di varie le sei parti interessate
Non stanno ancora rispettando il settanta per cento della quota minima
E con migliori risultati rispetto a ciò che abbiamo ad oggi ci saranno grandi sviluppi questo è l'ultimo sviluppo l'ultimo il strato appunto che vi voglio presentare relativo all'ambiente al clima ovviamente il clima la decarbonizzazione sottratti tutto il quadro normativo
Sono strutture soft sono misure strofe soft che devono andare insieme a strutture e iniziative più forti ovviamente siamo consacrati ci impegnamo fortemente all'Arena agenda per il paese che fra i Paesi dei Balcani e altre iniziative che sono state menzionate precedentemente ci sono oggi due pacchetti per l'energia pulita del due mila e trenta l'obiettivo è impostato nel due mila e trenta e chiaramente ci sono sfide che continuano una di esse quella di fare in modo che il mercato sia adatto alla capacità intermittenti rinnovabili qui ancora una volta la modernizzazione delle infrastrutture è fondamentale la decarbonizzazione
è una parte fondamentale per gli attori del mercato e quindi ancora una volta dobbiamo considerare i costi
Non dobbiamo dimenticare nemmeno i gli impatti sociali della decarbonizzazione e una buona tradizione dal carbone
Per mitigare gli affetti
Negativi
Sulla popolazione la governance della Cougar Karl decarbonizzazione molto importante Etienne assicurata dai piani nazionali integrazione emerge il clima
Ecco alcuni dei degli strati della Spagna che vi ho menzionato all'inizio quindi come Segretariato di andarci community insieme le parti interessate e la Commissione europea
Dobbiamo
Col dobbiamo portare avanti una forte cooperazione ma chissà quale di questi strati potranno portare a un nuovo livello di cooperazione e dobbiamo pensare a quale di essi aprirà nuove possibilità economiche per gli stati membri e le parti interessate e con questo vi ringrazio per la vostra attenzione
E per l'ascolto
Non è più
Ho avuto grazie Adam ora do la parola a ministro Cascone fare la tavola rotonda
Se il il grazie Sergio ringrazio nuovamente nel di me Adama tabelle e presentazioni molto interessanti che hanno appena enunciato
Il CIPE portano direttamente al cuore della discussione di oggi questa tavola rotonda si concentra sulla revisione dei Paesi che fanno parte della strategia è usare il re in particolare Albania Montenegro Macedonia del Nord
Nelle mio discorso di apertura ho sottolineato i grandi cambiamenti
Che si sono verificati
Negli ultimi anni e l'impatto di essi sulla strategia Usa-Iran
Questa è particolarmente vero per il gruppo direttivo tematico sull'energia e i trasporti ci troviamo in uno scenario completamente diverso rispetto al due mila e quattordici e il due mila e venti
E la fase di pianificazione di quelli di quel periodo siamo proprio in una nuova narrativa all'interno dell'Unione europea per quanto riguarda la transizione verde e l'impatto sui trasporti e la digitalizzazione la decarbonizzazione anche quindi questa tavola rotonda cerca di
Di trattare l prospettive le visioni di alcuni dei paesi membri
Di usare il re e di sottolineare quali siano stati i principali cambiamenti penso sappiate che la strategia ora è revisionata lanciata la revisione lanciata lo scorso anno per riadattare la strategia a fronte di nuove sfide quindi lo speaker di questa tavola rotonda
Ilia Becali coordinatore nazionale IPA
Direttore generale dell'agenzia statale per la programmazione strategica il coordinamento degli adulti gli aiuti al bar per l'Albania
Poi abbiamo mister Hyde mia stamane dice il sottosegretario di stato incaricato dell'energia e dei trasporti Ministero degli investimenti di capitale del Montenegro
E
Il mondo e il benvenuto al sottosegretario e poi ancora dottor Gora Nicola rischi coordinatore del pilastro è usare due del ministero dell'Economia Gramazio bene del Nord
Inizio con una domanda per tutti e tre a una domanda che si concentra su cambiamento di contesta le nuove sfide che si sono presentate nella strategia è Usa-Iran e magari chiedo al collega
Diverse vuole iniziare grazie Andrea cari colleghi e amici innanzitutto grazie per l'invito e per aver organizzato tale evento
In questo in questa magnifica struttura ministro degli Esteri e vi ringrazio anche per gli sforzi che avete profuso soprattutto sul pilastro numero due
No i abbiamo iniziato come i PAC a lavorare circa un anno fa un anno e mezzo fa ampi
E questo mi è servito come per poter avere uno strumento di riflessione sulle questioni che si sviluppi sono sviluppate nel nostro Paese abbiamo finalizzato a febbraio la strategia due mila e ventidue due mila e trenta
Strategia Nazir male e sei delle strategie sono rispecchia esattamente i pilastri della macroregione
Per la prima volta finalizzare ma nel nostro Paese una strategia transnazionale sul sulla blu e condomini
Ma lavoreremo anche su alcune questioni chiave a livello europea ovvero l'agenda verde dei Balcani occidentali
E anche il il primo maggio è stato lanciato un'iniziativa dal presidente fondarla in per l'integrazione anti questa nuova Honda di novità
E di coesione all'interno dell'Unione Europea questa è la religione la Regione in cui vi è la maggior connessione tra il l'Unione europea e i Paesi candidati perché la metà dei Paesi candidati sono in questa regione
E questo è un grande un grande elemento verso l'integrazione
E i i mercati principali dei paesi del della regione balcanica sono presenti in questa macroregione per noi rappresenta i due terzi del mercato
E i trasporti l'energia sono ovviamente due si lastrici Ali io
Io sono estremamente orgoglioso di essere seduto di essere qui e di essere un cittadino degni di questa regione che ha una civile che viene dalla civiltà romana e greca se venite in Albania
Come abbiamo detto nel corridoio otto abbiamo un porto porto chiamato Porto Romano e il Corridor giustizia Nadia et che ha una denominazione di circa due mila anni fa
E ci siamo ci stiamo trovando ora a lavorare su alcuni elementi che risalgono a molto tempo fa
E ritorno a quello che ha detto il collega assumo il la lasagna
Dunque gli strati della lasagna Roma sono di due mila anni mentre ora abbiamo dei compiti che devono essere fatti dalla nostra generazione nel due mila e trenta quaranta e cinquanta cioè la nostra generazione che deve avere
Che ha avuto una crisi finanziaria alla spalle dei a il crisi energetica e tutti gli avvenimenti più recenti quindi dobbiamo preparare la situazione su diversi fronti
E ho una conoscenza molto limitata della della tradizione culinaria italiana però
Abbiamo noi il dovere di fare oggi questo lavoro
E sia né di me sì a dama avete menzionato delle iniziative molto interessanti positive ma la scorsa settimana a Oslo
Io ho avuto dei risultati piuttosto negativi
Per quanto riguarda il mio paese e e probabilmente s veniva questo ostacolo che abbiamo trovato veniva dalla vostra organizzazione integrazione del Montenegro non è parte della di questa o quadro di integrazione quando noi saremo pronti per essere avremo tutti i requisiti sarà ormai troppo tardi perché abbiamo sprecato troppe risorse
Perché molte risorse sono state indirizzate a il conflitto in Ucraina per noi raggiungere gli obiettivi del due mila e trentadue mila e quattro quaranta e cinquanta
Significherebbe un grandissimo passo in avanti per quanto riguarda la revisione e quello che è stato detto oggi nel precedente mi dei precedenti meeting uno dei pilastri e quella della digitalizzazione
Ma io credo che dobbiamo concentrarci più sulla connettività e la connessione perché partiamo di trasporti Smart e due elementi che penso siano mancanti qui nelle presentazioni di nel team
Per esempio personalmente
Credo che mancasse la parte sulla sicurezza energetica e dei trasporti con queste dimensioni
Dobbiamo essere consapevoli che probabilmente il settore privato non ci seguirà in questa traiettoria il con il settore privato non è possibile
Per esempio perché ci potrebbero essere degli incendi degli eventi naturali delle catastrofi dei terremoti ed enti che
Potrebbero impedirci di spostarci per un certo periodo e abbiamo già visto quali sono le conseguenze a livello globale di gli ostacoli logistici quindi grazie alla resilienza che verrebbe sviluppata potremmo essere addirittura ridondante sulle nostre reti
Ma
Essere presenti come autorità e garantire che non si creino questi tipi di interruzioni del dei trasporti grazie per i tuoi commenti molto onesti franchi info
E ora do la parola a sottosegretario di Stato Saccomanno vincente i suoi commenti grazie
Per il settore Giorgio
Grazie mille cari amici
Per me è un grande onore essere qui
E rappresentare il governo del Montenegro da testare anche me sesso in occasione di questo importante evento che raduna
Stelle autorità così importante il diverse parti interessate venite qui per parlare di alcune delle opportunità Offerte nel campo dei trasporti in una regione così importante come quella tra antico ionica
è molto importante l'iniziativa che è stata lanciata per rafforzare la cooperazione tra i diversi stati membri e la regione del adriatica e ionica la s'impegna a dire per creare
Una regione competitiva integrata prospera
Dove la qualità della vita siano migliorate sicuramente è molto forte oggi siamo di fronte a molte sfide che richiedono un'azione collettiva da parte nostra il mutamento climatico la protezione e l'ambiente
La trasformazione digitale e squilibri economici sono solamente alcune di queste questioni cui dobbiamo far fronte tuttavia è proprio questo che proprio in questa sede che io ravvedo delle opportunità di cambiamento positivo
Ne abbiamo una piattaforma di
Per condividere opinioni dialogo e attraverso questa piattaforma potremo reperire trovare delle soluzioni che garantiscano la prosperità della nostra regione
Le sia il trasporto rappresentano dei settori fondamentali per lo sviluppo della nostra regione quindi non solo per il Montenegro ma per tutta la regione e sono sotto e fondamentali per una crescita economica e connettiviti per rafforzare anche la connettività
Per quanto riguarda l'energia il Montenegro ha un forte potenziale per quanto riguarda lo sviluppo di fonti di energia rinnovabile in particolar modo per quanto riguarda l'Energia solare quella eolica e l'idrogeno
Abbiamo siamo fortemente impegnati nella riduzione
Delle emissioni dei gas ad effetto Serra
E stiamo cercando di ridurre quanto più possibile la nostra dipendenza combustibili fossili abbiamo migliorato l'efficienza energetica e nelle griglie e le
Intelligenti per migliorare la vita dei nostri cittadini Phyllis intero settore per quanto riguarda invece i trasporti
Lavoriamo per collegarle le nostre comunità e promuovere lo sviluppo economico continuiamo ad investire nella modernizzazione del i delle nostre infrastrutture dei trasporti sviluppare dei trasporti che se non quanto più breve possibile tutto questo per cercare di migliorare anche il conforto e l'efficienza dei trasporti stessi il nostro obiettivo è quello di creare una stima di investimenti in grado di attrarre investimenti esteri di stimolare la crescita economica lo sviluppo economico noi riteniamo che la cooperazione regionale sia fondamentale per implementare il piano potenziare a livello di cooperazione all'interno degli Stati che compongono la nostra regione porre menzionati degli esempi specifici
Allora in particolar modo per quanto riguarda l'elettricità e l'Inter con emersione l'Italia la Paz Herzegovina e il
Che il Montenegro abbiamo instabili stiamo lavorando sulla creazione di un corridoio
Per favorire l'intero
Gli scambi tra questa regione inoltre abbiamo aderito a una nuova iniziativa perché è una creazione di una ai Planina quando parliamo dell'autostrada ad esempio tra i per cani accidentali e l'Unione europea sicuramente ci sono delle sfide importanti da tale punto di vista perché ci sono dei conti che devono essere ancora mi definite come ad esempio l'attraversamento di della baia di corto che sito
Protetto dall'UNESCO io ritengo che questa conferenza potrà fornire una
Potrà fungere da sede fondamentale per parlarti quelli che sono i nostri obiettivi condivisi e per cercare di progredire da tale punto di vista cercare di muovendoci tutti insieme per promuovere una futuro più luminoso per l'intera regione grazie mille
Semplice
Grazie mille sei arriva al Segretario di Stato per le osservazioni fatte e grazie anche per aver sottolineato l'importanza del la l'interconnessione le
La spicca tra i nostri paesi sicuramente sarà fondamentali appunto per promuovere lo sviluppo della regione e in particolar modo per lo sviluppo del mercato unico
Tra la regione dei Balcani occidentali e l'Unione europea allora passo la parola ancora Nicolò Fieschi
E in più
Grazie mille buon pomeriggio a tutti
Come è stato detto precedentemente
Il nostro Paese a si è unito a questa strategia nell'anno due mila venti
E siamo riusciti comunque a compiere in armi passi davanti da tale punto di vista sebbene appunto e siamo entrati a far parte della medesima si molto tardi
è una strategia molto importante per il nostro Paese
In particolar modo se prendiamo
In considerazione l'importanza che il settore dei trasporti il settore energetico gioca per il nostro Paese molti dei settori che fanno parte di questa strategia non sono poi Paesi dell'Unione europea
E quindi è molto importante sicuramente è anche il tema dell'integrazione con l'Unione europea
è una strategia che non può essere disgiunta per quello che è il desiderio di molti di questi Paesi di entrare a far parte dell'Unione Europea
Ecco perché riteniamo che questa iniziativa sia importante anche in termini di visibilità e sottolinea quanto importante sia una collaborazione reciproca tre le nostre regioni
I inoltre
Su questa strategia si concentrerà soprattutto sulla dimensione verde
Che è uno degli obiettivi del Pilastro due anche se io ravvedo anche dei collegamenti con gli altri pilastri della strategia
Un altro aspetto interessante che vorrei sottolineare Hoecke
Sarebbe importante portare avanti il dialogo di carattere economico che sia già instaurato tra i diversi tra le diverse parti interessate
Perché per poter progredire e ottenere i risultati auspicati è importante poter godere dei finanziamenti necessari
Gran parte dei costi che dovremmo sostenere non sono sostenibili dalla nostro stato solamente quindi finanziamenti esterni saranno quanto mai necessario inoltre le stime che sono state fatte in un primo momento ritengo che siano inferiorità quelli che saranno i costi effettivi che dovremmo sostenere ecco anche perché la collaborazione tra le diverse parti ritengo sia essenziale
è giusto ma ci
Grazie mille il Corano e vorrei cogliere l'occasione a terra ringraziare sinceramente tutti e tre i relatori perché di fatto con i loro interventi hanno anticipato quali quella che è mia seconda domanda
Ovvero quello che pensano debba cambiare nella strategia per adattarsi alle nuove sfide che
Tuttavia
Credo che siamo anche un pochino in ritardo con i tempi e quindi forse sarebbe più opportuno chiudere questa sessione qui fa se hanno un come tutto conclusivo la revisione della strategia è una lavoro tuttora in corso abbiamo già avviato questo progetto siamo ben consapevoli Enti
Quanto sia importante al guardare con estrema attenzione a tutte le opzioni a disposizione si è parlato di transizione digitale che è senza ombra di dubbio è un pilastro trasversale se così lo possiamo lo vogliamo definire quindi non la riguarda solamente il settore dei trasporti assessore energetico ma riguarda tutti i pilastri su cui si basa la nostra strategia come già detto Gora Anna nel suo intervento quindi senza perdere ulteriore tempo
Forse ritengo sia opportuno in questo momento interrompere qui i lavori per poter fare una piccola pausa caffè e Pai vi inviterei a tornare in questa sala alle undici e un quarto
Agente mantiene
Cari colleghi stiamo iniziando con la prossima sessione riceve di prendere posto gentilmente
Cari colleghi signori e signore partecipanti della conferenza benvenuti alla sessione su le prospettive i Progetti sui trasporti innanzitutto ringrazio tutti gli speaker che ci hanno preceduto e anche gli organizzatori dell'evento qui a Roma e ringrazio il ministero degli affari esteri
E della cooperazione internazionale della
Repubblica italiana
Mi chiamo gli arbitrati e c'era sono capo dice di dice il coordinatore
Del ministero dei delle infrastrutture e dei trasporti della Repubblica gli Serbia e sarò il presidente della sezione del
Del momento che appunto si occupa di programmi progetti e prospettive per i trasporti già introdotta da il dottor Coppola
Precedentemente
Uno dei pannelli stanche di questa sessione
Iniziamo la sessione
Con alcuni degli aspetti principali e dei trasporti all'interno della cooperazione macroregionale è Usa-Iran oggi trasporti con il settore dell'Energia
Sono elementi chiari per raggiungere la stabilità a lungo termine la sicurezza e una stabilità economica sociale
I a livello europeo soprattutto nella regione adriatico ionica
L'idea dello di sviluppare una masterplan sui trasporti Perrella Regione adriatico ionica già era presente al terzo forum della strategia e che si è tenuto nel due mila e diciotto a Catania il masterplan sui trasporti ha un ruolo chiave per i trasporti e le infrastrutture e dona un indirizzo strategico allo sviluppo del sistema dei trasporti multimodale
Su orizzonti che arrivano fino al due mila e trenta e cinquanta il masterplan
Considera la realizzazione di sistemi di trasporto che sono inclusivi sicuri integrati affidabili ed efficaci sia per le persone che per le merci e possono sostenere attrattività
E aspetti le relativi al rispetto dell'ambiente le priorità principali della presidenza Croazia col della Croazia e la revisione e la valutazione della aggiornamento di è Usa-Iran che deve tener conto del nuovo contesto presente per una maggiore implementazione nel futuro per quanto riguarda le politiche
Le iniziative e Usai il re sì impegnano la cooperazione solida con i paesi per sviluppare la prosperità e il benessere dei paesi partner della regione
Adriatico ionica su questo punto infatti mi allaccio e do la parola al dottor Razzi danni
Di tipo Lanna il direttore dei progetti di Finlandia fare appunto presentarci il masterplan sulla Regione io adriatico ionica grazie
Ciò ha consentito grazie mille era termini data la parola
Vi presento delle slide che sosterranno ovviamente
Il mio discorso di oggi dunque
L'idea di
Avere questo masterplan dei trasporti è Usai era era stato sviluppato qualche anno fa e essenzialmente la ragione principale di avere un masterplan è quella di radunare informazioni importanti sul sistema dei trasporti della Regione e cercare di a Verona visione strategica a lungo termine per il sistema dei trasporti nella regione
Come vedete nella slide questa il percorso che ci sta portando alla visione condivisa che possiamo avere che inizia con l'analisi del sistema dei trasporti attuale poi la revisione della tra del piano strategico nazionale e internazionale poi la definizione e la simulazione di diverse diversi scenari infrastrutturali per lo sviluppo di sistemi di trasporterà regione Adriatico ionico e l'identificazione di progetti
Di infrastrutture che sono rilevanti per la prospettiva macroregionale il processo coinvolto a cui ha coinvolto i membri ti SG
Si è anche allargato ad altri esperti a livello di paesi e di Paesi coinvolti in è Usa-Iran
Inizio
Con i bisogni attuali presentati dei suoi dagli stakeholder re dopo un processo di consultazione che si è verificato all'inizio dell'anno lo farò attraverso un esempio della trasporto marittimo il trasporto marittimo
Necessita di essere sviluppato dal punto di vista delle infrastrutture di base e aumentare le capacità dei nostri porti delle infrastrutture portuali con la digitalizzazione del sistema di trasporto delle catene logistiche e che che interessano la regione adriatico ionica
Le il l'ultima parte
Del tratto ma anche le linee di interconnessione che cornee torno importi con le città principali
Non solo per le merci e ma anche per i passeggeri sono estremamente importante non bisogna di reti multi modali a livello operativo
E bianche programmi il problema di flotte e diffusione illimitata di carburanti alternativi perché ora la nostra regione ora sta divenendo un periodo di servizi di traghetti e di altri tipi di trasporti marittimi ma le flotte che operano sono piuttosto obsolete
Per quanto riguarda i i
Il trasporto diviene abitabili interni abbiamo sviluppato dei porti
E migliorato delle connessioni in nell'Under con delle applicazioni per la gestione del traffico e il miglioramento della sostenibilità delle operazioni
Per quanto riguarda il trasporto aereo la connessione ferroviaria bersagliere o forti si sta sviluppando sempre più e diventa sempre più importante la possibilità di fornire Energia ai velivoli
Mentre
Hanno delle operazioni di stazionamento e di stallo in aeroporto sono molto importante soprattutto dal punto di vista ampia ambientale così come l'agitazione del traffico aereo e dei sistemi e relativi correlati
Che sono appunto
A oggetto di queste iniziative
Invece i no di urbani le zone urbane diventano sempre più importanti qui dia il bisogno di espandere il sistema di trasporti pubblici la Rete e l'alternativa a che viene data ad altri tipi di carburanti e per il servizio privato ma anche per il trasporto pubblico
Sviluppare una mobilità sostenibile per le zone urbane nelle città in cui ci sono ancora delle lacune da col mare e aumentare l'lo sviluppo e la diffusione di soluzioni sostenibili per la logistica urbana
Per quanto riguarda la rete stradale
Ovviamente abbiamo bisogno di una aggiornamento soprattutto nella parte occidentale della regione degli Balcani occidentali la questione di sicurezza stradale è piuttosto rilevante in questa zona
Lo sappiamo anche perché sono iniziate delle attività nel passato e non è una sfida relativa alloggi ma è un problema permanente della regione della zona e i by pass urbani sono una questione importante così come lambiti il miglioramento delle o operazioni transfrontaliere per ridurre i tempi di percorrenza la rete ferroviaria come già menzionato
Nei Balcani occidentali
Stritolata e in maniera
Con delle lacune alle volte dobbiamo colmare appunto questi divari non solamente in termini di binari di linee ferroviarie ma anche di approvvigionamento elettrico ci sono anche dei
Collegamenti che purtroppo sono ancora mancanti
Le applicazioni telematiche sono ancora una volta qui importanti per la gestione del traffico e aumentare la capacità di trasporto e la mancanza di terminal multi modali era stata rilevata purtroppo soprattutto nella parte occidentale della regione
Come parte di attività in relazione allo sviluppo del masterplan
Il tra supporto multimodale è stato definito per valutare le caratteristiche le condizioni delle infrastrutture simulare degli scenari futuri e il modello multimodale quindi copre sia la questione dei passeggeri che dei delle merci il trasporto sua ferrovia trasporto privato trasporto pubblico quindi tutta la regione e tutta l'Europa in termini di zone in termini di zone esterne qual è l'obiettivo di tale modello descrivere valutare lo status attuale della della Rete dei trasporti
A valutare l'impatto di centoventisette Ferrovie centocinquanta registrato strade di piani che sono stati pianificati dagli stakeholder
Successivamente identificare possibili lacune e definire dei progetti aggiuntivi per migliorare la connettività della regione gli indicatori utilizzati per l'analisi sono stati in sala relativi all'infrastruttura quindi un indice di interconnettività essenzialmente lavora su valuta il performances del sistema di trasporto riducendo i tempi di percorrenza e poi l'altro invece relativo alla domanda e quindi è un modo Ascea
Abbiamo stimolato simulato diversi scenari innanzitutto
Il l'anno di base definito e applicato per il è stato quello del due mila e diciassette
Successivamente tre scenari masterplan il baseline quindi ci sono i progetti che sono in corso e pienamente finanziati poi quelli progettati
Insieme alla baseline sono già stati inclusi nella strategia nazionale
Ma ancora non sono pienamente finanziati
E poi dei progetti aggiuntivi ciò che è molto positivo è stato vedere che le attività pianificate da tutti i paesi sono state ottimali e ed estremamente pertinenti alla situazione perché riuscivano a risolvere tutte le questioni Arelate all'accessibile l'attive all'accessibilità della zona quindi successivamente
Cit oltre a quelli pianificati ce ne sono cinque relativi alla rete ferroviaria poi abbiamo anche avuto uno scenario tenti del due mila e quaranta considerando che tutti i progetti che saranno messi in atto
Saranno completati rispetteranno i requisiti della proposta di regolamentazione tenti quindi cento chilometri per chilometro quadrato e secondo la nostra revisione del progetto non tutti i progetti effettivamente rispettano io requisiti
Prestabiliti volevamo giusto capire quale potesse essere la conseguenza invece nel rispettare tutti gli standard rispetto allo standard del masterplan
Qui potete vedere i risultati e risultati della al modello di analisi per l'interconnessione tra tutti diversi scenari che
Abbiamo simulato
Il la percentuale che vedete qui in entrambe le tabelle per la rete ferroviaria e senza rete ferroviaria si riferisco alla popolazione che vive nelle aree che dimostrano una interconnettività specifica
E vedete che l'implementazione del progetto fa a a migliorarsi significativamente grazie all'utilizzo dell'interno dell'indice di interconnettività se guardiamo alla partenza
Con ferroviaria la completo completamente di Tenzin quindi considerando che tutti i requisiti saranno rispettati essa a migliorerà in maniera significativa l'interconnettività della zona dell'aria rispetto al masterplan
Per il trasporto su strada questi siamo affermare lo stesso ci saranno miglioramenti significativi ma magari noterete che in alcuni in alcuni scenari potremmo a dire addirittura avere degli indicatori nel futuro per che saranno più bassi rispetta i scenari precedenti questa è dovuta al fatto che stiamo anche simulando o considerando almeno in questo indice la congestione perché sia per la rete ferroviaria che quella stradale
Come menzionato prima ci sono
Ancora delle delle corsia percorrenza unica e non stanno nazista considerando la creazione di infrastrutture come autostrade o strade a percorrenza veloce
Intriso struscio oppongono o non morto moltissimo qui dimostrò una mappa della situazione eccome e polvere commessi
Ma come si evolverà nel futuro ci sono dei dei Gators soprattutto nella parte dei Balcani occidentali e le zone più scure sono quelle in cui non vi sono infrastrutture ferroviarie
Con il masterplan nello scenario l'indice di connettività migliorerà in tutta la regione
Abbiamo menzionata spunto che molti pochi progetti sono stati aggiunti a quelli già pianificati sì relazionano sono in relazione alla interconnessione tra Bosnia Erzegovina Montenegro e Albania
E poi la connessione tra pioggia e Sarajevo
E in Grecia la connessione prevede un collegamento tra la Turchia e ecumenico sa il porto di convenienza che collegato alla rete ferroviaria questa è una mappa in cui si evince la si lo scenario nel caso in cui gli standard attenti saranno rispettati quindi qui vedete
Ovviamente che c'è un miglioramento significativo
Della Rete
In termini di performance alcuni dei delle lacune perché riguardano la collettività ferroviaria in Grecia saranno superati con l'implementazione completa per esempio entro il due mila cinquanta
Anche qui vediamo dedica tre nella zona dei Balcani occidentali il completamento del buffer planner significherà che tutti i progetti dei clan Beslan avranno risolta la maggior parte delle sfide
E alcuni progetti che sono stati aggiuntive che dovevano essere aggiunti appunto a questa questo corridoio adriatico ionico e ancora la linea Sarajevo proiezione e una sezione
Tra il corridoio Sarajevo Podgorica
Lo stesso modo simile acciocché succede quel trasporto ferroviario se dovessimo ad adottare tutti i progetti le stradelle tutte le strade avrà scorrimento veloce avranno due corsie di percorrenza e quindi la congestione verrebbe estremamente migliorata questi sono gli indicatori per le per i per le quote modali settantotto settantotto per cento
Di di condivisione di veicoli
Mentre abbiamo il dodici per cento dei autobus e nove virgola cinque per cento per il trasporto ferroviario vedete che la baseline
Migliora grazie all'indicatore ma ovviamente rimarranno delle sfide presenti siamo ancora nella fase di sviluppo
Quindi la motorizzazione in queste aree in via di sviluppo
E questa un elemento che deve essere considerato possiamo anche vedere che con il miglioramento dell'infrastruttura ferroviaria parte del trasporto pubblico su strada
Sì verrà trasferito su appunto il trasporto ferroviario
Invece per quanto riguarda trasporto merci qui vediamo che l'impatto più significativo quindi dare il tredici per cento al diciassette per cento per il masterplan scenario e da ottantasei i al ottantadue per cento
Vorrei sottolineare appunto che questa è una media per tutta la regione ma ci saranno paesi in cui la modal share per belle ferroviario sarà intorno al venti per cento come in Bosnia Erzegovina o in Serbia
E mentre trentacinque per cento in altri Paesi come la Slovenia
Essenzialmente
Le slide che ti ho mostrato sono più una prospettiva analitica perché vi sono altri aspetti molto rilevanti che dovrebbero essere spiegati approfonditi in altre presentazioni dai miei colleghi sicuramente
E ciò che è importante affermare che tutti i contenuti analitici del nostro lavoro sono stati integrativo nuova strategia nuova prospettiva basata su Tim trasversali di tutti e le modalità di trasporto che considera la Contini collettività la multa e modalità la resilienza
E la sostenibilità come già sostenuto e sottolineato oggi
E direi che appunto la sostenibilità è un argomento di grande rilevanza per Usa-Iran
Chiaramente l'analisi si concentra anche sull'edificazione di risoluzione priorità in termini di progetti
Per una miglior interconnessione è un sistema di trasporto più sostenibile nella regione grazie mille per l'attenzione
E ci messicani grazie dottor Zanin
Abbiamo domande
Gare da trasporto mio ogni tiene di Emma
Se gli attacchi marcia
Te più grazie si o qualche domanda innanzitutto grazie per la presentazione e i risultati sono davvero interessanti e abbiamo visto che con l'implementazione del masterplan possiamo veramente
Vi sentite meglio sì
Quindi su dimostra questo dimostra che con gli investimenti che possiamo migliorare la qualità delle infrastrutture che già conosciamo ma anche migliorare l'interconnessione e l'accessibilità tra tutti i Paesi della regione
So che mi ha stupito leggermente quello di vedere l'impatto di sono ce ne ha mai visto in modo al siesta magari può spiegarci maggiormente quello sul mi degli aspetti legati alle clienti io la l'impatto zero a livello di deformalizzazione
Aspetti legati alla sostenibilità come possiamo riconciliare questi due oggi obiettivi
Ok sette
Gli assenti
Dunque penso che sia qualcosa
Di sorprendente da vedere effettivamente con grandi investimenti alla fine potremmo ancora avere una modo Ascierto Eric passeggeri
Per il trasporto di passeggeri e di merci il a un livello simile rispetto a quello che abbiamo avuto precedentemente ma questo argomento
è stato ampiamente discusso in altri progetti europei sono anche considerando la l'obiettivo molto ambizioso Zullo Shift modale
Chi è stata intrapresa dall'unione nei Trust per i prossimi anni essenzialmente se mantenessimo
Lo stesso strutture la stessa struttura dei costi di trasporti che abbiamo ad oggi allora bisogna essere estremamente realistici quindi se davvero vogliamo migliorare la competitività del trasporto ferroviario qualcosa deve cambiare livello di politiche in favore del trasporto ferroviario o che si oppongano appunto alla trasporto su strada
Probabilmente sapete che il trasporto merci sussidiario in diversi Paesi
Ci sono degli incentivi dati per riciclo ridurre i costi dei trasporti su strada via camion c'è anche il Ferrobonus in Italia
E penso che l'argomento debba essere considerato a propriamente a in maniera appropriata terre avvero una moto in scena diverso Heaney nel futuro
Pentito
Via sui grazie sì abbiamo un'altra domanda dal dottor Garibaldi Garribba
Tra il ciuccio era grazie
Innanzitutto mi congratulo con Pier Luigi Coppola i miei i miei colleghi
E Titti Lanna per il lavoro presentato davvero molto interessante
Ho una sorta di domanda che si riferisce al trasporto all'Energia chiaramente abbiamo diversi scenari possibili
E i governi potrebbero chieder richiedere diciamo in dei benefici è un ritorno economico
Per
Aver considerato i diversi progetti
Per lo sviluppo economico dei di tali Paesi quindi la domanda la seguente è forse possibile o fattibile
Su valutare
I risultati economici a livello di macro macro economici
A seconda delle diverse s'scelte come considerate tali programmi fattibili sono è un programma che deve essere mantenuto nel corso del tempo
è un provino un programma che può essere col siderale tra nel prossimo programma il ciclo di programmazione
Quali sono le conseguenze macroeconomiche di Essien grazie
Ai sensi sì se very good questa è un'ottima domanda effettivamente non è solo
Rilevante tenero è Usai allora ma anche per altri Progetti europea e della Commissione europea allo sviluppo dei corridoi come network
Questa domanda
Viene anche presentata sulle corridoio quattro per esempio ci sono
Numerose metodologie numero si attori che ci permettono di calcolare
L'impatto
Sulla crescita economica sulla crescita dei posti di lavoro nonché sugli investimenti quindi si è fattibile possibile ovviamente però deve essere associato a dei un'analisi costi-benefici per un progetto specifico
Ma in ogni caso tecnicamente ci sono metodologie che ci permettono di farlo
Grazie Sergio per la domanda magari se possono integrare la risposta di dove Roberto Zanni
Direi che si come è stato detto ci sono metodi per valutare processare gli elementi macro economici a livello di ogni scenario quindi la macroeconomia Angela strategia ovviamente questo
Piuttosto Complesso e
è una procedura molto dispendiosa in termini di sforzi e di impegno l'abbiamo fatto per alcuni scenari e alcuni principali progetti abbiamo già valutato la ratio Ilario
Il rapporto tra costo e beneficio e lo vedremo nelle presentazioni che seguono su alcuni progetti
Chiave che abbiamo considerato magari queste ore ed ecco perché ringrazio molto il collega per la domanda questa potrebbe essere il lavoro dei prossimi passi che faremo nello sviluppo del masterplan non solamente per lo il monitoraggio
Tella Progetto dello scenario ma anche fornendo alla commissione agli attori gli stakeholder ai Paesi delle stime
Sugli indicatori macroeconomici degli scenari che consideriamo quindi effettivamente la ringrazio molto per la domanda che ha posto
Se invece a ed è
Nel team alla domanda
Essenzialmente volevo a fare dar seguito a quanto è stato detto da entrambi
Perché dia una lista piuttosto lunga di progetti quindi tecnicamente se si addotta tutto se avranno dei risultati eccezionali ma la maggior parte dei Progetti potrebbero essere pro implementati
E ci dobbiamo chiedere se e si possa iniziare immediatamente oppure necessitano di un tempo terra l'implementazione oppure ancora questi progetti
Identificare immediatamente delle priorità a livello di politiche
Che possono essere affrontate immediatamente
Grazie per la domanda effettivamente
è utile
Per
Il resto della giornata le presentazioni della giornata devo ammettere che il database del nostro progetto la lista è piuttosto estesa
Ma no
La disponibilità dell'informazione è limitata quindi dobbiamo
Fare dei delle considerazioni molto significative sull'impatto di tali progetti e io ritengo che avere la una base di conoscenza per la regione e alimentando la aggiornandola sarebbe estremamente utile a tal fine aggiungo anche che non è solamente una questione di progetti futuri bensì anche di quelli che sono in pianificazione io quelli che sono in corso abbiamo dei progetti in corso che sono pienamente finanziati e i parametri e l'impatto di e
Ti cambia in corso d'opera quindi design ultimo può cambiare quindi piuttosto importante avere una base di conoscenza che viene aggiornata in maniera continua grazie
Tutto sta per Alien
Volevo lamenti presentare una lamentela contro il settore dei trasporti perché negli ultimi trent'anni ogni volta che ho avuto l'opportunità di parlare del settore dei trasporti
E degli scenari associati ed è questa anche una scritta critica mossa al settore dell'energia al quale appartengo e dove in cui operò
La critica è che non vi è un'interconnessione non vi è un dialogo con il settore dell'Energia per esempio e vado dritto al punto vedo dagli scenari presentati da Roberto che il futuro del trasporto della regione
E di tutta l'Unione europea è piuttosto basato su
Oggi su motori a combustione interna
E non
Una è una riduzione dal sessantotto al settantacinque per cento questo ovviamente è uno scenario in cui
La il la presenza
La presenza di tali tipi di combustibili di motori continuerà a esistere all'UNESCO quindi
Questo è un punto
Completamente diverso dallo scenario proposto dalla Commissione europea presentato attraverso il piano di decarbonizzazione quindi io chiedo suggerisca al professor Coppola
Per il l'avvenire per il futuro lei è il mio target principale mi sto rivolgendo proprio lei per continuare con questa grande strategia importante strategia le chiedo di lavorare maggiormente insieme e trovare soluzioni e anche esprimere le scrive che ci si presentano davanti perché capisco completamente che non abbiamo stante scelte a disposizione in questi scenari
Quindi io volevo giusto sollevare questa questione e questa contraddizione vi è una grande difficoltà nel dialogo tra di noi dobbiamo parlare di queste realtà alle realtà proprio del nostro settore grazie
Grazie
Questa un con mento più che una domanda assolutamente
Abbiamo altre domande
In verità questa è anche una domanda sì
Bene allora proverò a darle una risposta innanzitutto per quanto riguarda il masterplan e
Il masterplan stesso si concentra come presentato già da precedentemente come un'infrastruttura
Ma il studi l'infrastruttura lo scenario di infrastruttura potrebbe essere influenzato anche da i cambiamenti
Della fornitura e le forniture di energia
Direi che non è completamente vero che non abbiamo un dialogo con nel settore dell'energia il settore dei trasporti è trasversale e si interfaccia con il settore dell'energia
Con la Sociologia con la pianificazione urbanistica e quindi dobbiamo interfacciarci e parlare diversi linguaggi in diversi settori
Quindi per quanto riguarda invece l'interazione tra i trasporti l'energia nel masterplan vi sono
Alcuni elementi che scoprirete successivamente che si reali del che fanno riferimento principalmente alle infrastrutture portuali
Era le azioni le attività energetiche l'avanzamento di tale attività energetiche
Per esempio l'elettrificazione de il di alcune zone del porto o lo sviluppo di del Gnl oppure la creazione di nuovi flotte eccetera eccetera questo è un punto di partenza direi ovviamente
Sono d'accordo col dottor Tabarelli con Davide archi
Sul fatto che
Il dialogo interdisciplinare e trasversale dovrebbe anzi dovrebbe assolutamente essere parte di questi masterplan e debbano essere migliorati assolutamente
Grazie dottor Coppola
Nel team
A una domanda penso
No dei bis sostenuto forza Boccaccio situazione ora stiamo facendo degli studi che si concentrano più non Sunna alle infrastrutture ma sulle emissioni e poi c'è il fattore delle emissioni
Delle emissioni il nostro Paese si vada ancora sua Carboni combustibili fossili
E quindi fare in questa transizione verso i veicoli elettrici ancora molto distante per noi essenzialmente
In serve ci concentriamo più su questo su questi processi paralleli che secondo i quali lavoriamo insieme per sviluppare insieme delle infrastrutture
Però per poi considerare come disfarsi dei veicoli e dei metodi trasporto obsoleti
E domani che
Tutto cambia all'improvviso la situazione che dovremo affrontare forse peggiore del presente grazie
Ora penso che potremmo proseguire
Con delle presentazioni e c'è un'altra domanda però prima credo sì prego
Su e giù grazie giusto qualche commento su
Il nostro Paese in particolare
Abbiamo progetti maturi e pronti credo proprio di sì questo mese per la prima volta approveremo anche
Un STP un in un mega sedotto nazionale
Da Progetto singolo effettivamente ci sono dei progetti che sono maturi abbastanza provati due o tre anni fa ma probabilmente non sono aggiornati e sapete che nel settore dei trasporti dei materiali delle materie prime
Sono carenti o con prezzi eccessivi questo significa che dei progetti implementato in corso sono stati revisionati proprio a causa di questo aumento dei costi delle materie prime
Poi quando consideriamo i nuovi elementi relativi al settore dell'energia ci concentreremo su di essi soprattutto
Nella programmazione i Pappo
Ho altri e altre iniziative perché ora stiamo presentando nuove richieste di elettrificazione della rete ferroviaria la prima è tra Tirana Duros Durazzo che in via di ricchi di costruzione
Ma poi ci sono altri due settori che consideriamo la scorsa settimana abbiamo avuto il termine ultimo per presentare un piano operativo
Uno sull'efficienza energetica su una delle tre aree di azioni che verrà implementato
Molto presto
E le istituzione europea ha già validato tutto questo e la nostra autorità nazionale a pianificato
Cinquantanove punti in cui queste colonne su verranno installate
E permetterà
Di raggiungere l'obiettivo del sessantadue per cento nel due mila e trenta e poi il nuovo porto di Porto Romano
Che è una delle nostre priorità sarà completamente
Se completamente
Futuro ristrutturato alimentato a Cundari dall'India sin dall'inizio
Almeno con il nuovo porto
Potremmo appunto avviarci a verso questa nuova tecnologia
Ci sono altre domande
Possiamo continuare
E dà la parola al dottor Coppola per il suo discorso introduttivo per le prospettive
Per la regione grazie mille cercherà di essere quanto più breve possibile poi lascerò la parola al dottor siciliano per poterci lo strada alcuni dei progetti che abbiamo identificato
Ora consentitemi appunto di presentarvi ciò che i il Progetto di cui si parlerà e alcune delle pubblicazioni che erano confinate Ōtsuka riguardo il masterplan come già detto precedentemente
Ha l'ambizione di condividere un'ambizione visione del sistema trasporti all'interno della Regione ma secondo questa visione il masterplan questo piano regolatore
è anche funzionale all'identificazione di progetti che hanno una rilevanza di carattere macroregionale poi successivamente vedremo Salk questo significa per noi abbiamo visto che dall'analisi mostrata e dalle mappe mostrate presenti presentano l'accessibilità e l'impegno connettività
Gli indici di Inter cognitività nella regione adriatico ionica in queste diverse aree geografiche aventi caratteristiche diverte perché ci sono aree costiere insulari
Montagnose e così via sicuramente c'è bisogno di investimenti per cercare di colmare questi Capri accessibilità che oggigiorno ancora caratterizzano alcune aree e che sicuramente anche nel futuro
Continueranno a riguardare alcune regioni anche qualora questi programmi tengano portati avanti
Delle connessioni di collegamenti a livello di trasporti migliorate siano sicuramente sono sicuramente fondamentali per la macro regioni che sono anche un requisito per lo sviluppo economico e per la coesione sociale della Regione il piano regolatore mostra
Il potenziale chi sia in termini di migliore integrazione e il miglioramento della qualità
Perché questo perché i trasporti di carattere ferroviario sono un po'arretrati rispetto a quella che è la media europea sia in termini infrastrutturali che per quanto riguarda la modo S inoltre in molte aree è usare il re in particolar modo nei Balcani occidentali
Ci sono delle strade di bassa qualità e che sono scarsamente sicuro sicure
E anche importante appunto sviluppare tali strade come è importante sviluppare gli aereo forti che molto spesso non hanno una non sono in grado di risponde a quelle che sono le esigenze turistiche
Della regione a volte si vengono a creare dei veri colli di bottiglia che non consentono di sfruttare appieno le potenzialità delle diverse aree e a tale riguardo vorrei sottolineare alcuni concetti che ho già sottolineato precedentemente in particolar modo l'importanza di una prospettiva macroregionale riteniamo che i Progetti nazionali azioni locali possono rispondere soltanto parzialmente alle sfide che ho appena delineato
Mentre gli investimenti investimenti nel campo infrastrutturale sono fondamentali e possono essere giustificati solamente se si adotta una prospettiva di carattere macroregionale in alcuni casi anche la cooperazione bilaterale potrebbe non essere sufficiente non sufficiente per andare oltre i colli di Boni bottiglia di cui parlavo precedentemente e per promuovere la collaborazione tra i diversi Paesi Paesi che condividono degli obiettivi ecco perché c'è bisogno di una operazione macroregionale affinché tutti i Paesi dell'area possano
Beneficiarne
Il pilastro numero due ha contribuito attraverso degli studi e delle analisi che sono state condotte a migliorare io da fornire una prospettiva di come poter migliorare l'integrazione la connettività alla coalizione all'interno della Regione adriatico ionica identificando e monitorando dei progetti specifici
Che noi abbiamo considerato avere una rilevanza macroregionale
E il sottogruppo dei trasporti e il fermate io vengo quel gruppo tematico del Pilastro due a etichettato per così dire cinquantotto Progetti
Tra cui possiamo individuare ventisette progetti infrastrutturali ma dei tempi dei corridoi il cui scopo è quello di migliorare l'accessibilità dei tempi delle reti tenne Hattin particolar modo
Concentrandosi su collegamenti dell'ultimo miglio e cercando di promuovere un'intermodalità per i diversi mezzi di trasporto
Ci sono anche concentrati sulle cosiddette e misure Software
Ne abbiamo identificate trentuno in particolar modo sono delle azioni pilota Asti con la Scala studi di fattibilità il cui scopo è quello di migliorare i collegamenti transfrontalieri la GT la digitalizzazione nel campo dei trasporti
Tutto questo per cercare di superare alcuni capo strutturali per migliorare la qualità e
La sicurezza dei trasporti e questo è uno degli elementi fondamentali inclusa anche nel piano regolatore nel masterplan
La in lista completa dei progetti e
A firma euro sarebbero possono essere trovati nella pubblicazione di cui parlavamo precedentemente che verrà distribuita ma oggi ci penserebbe presentare tre esempi di questi progetti in particolar modo l'autostrada adriatico ionica il completamento del corridoio otto
Tra cui appunto anche la l'autostrada di Tirana di cui si parlava presidente mente poi la ciclo via
Adriatico ionica che è uno dei progetti più importanti danno identificati quindi detto questo è per me un piacere passare la parola a Giuseppe siciliano Caffo del supportato tecnico
Fornito sì dalla Regione Massimo che che vogliamo ringraziare lui presenterà il lo studio che è stato condotto
Lasciando poi spazio a un possibile dibattito tra tutti noi
Grazie mille
Giuseppe direi che potrà avere la parola grazie grazie mille Pierluigi e grazie a tutti coloro che hanno contribuito all'organizzazione di questo evento
Dire che possiamo iniziare con la presentazione grazie mille
Giusto quindi
Alcuni fai Lai su degli studi che abbiamo portato avanti nell'ambito delle attività che rientrano nel masterplan sui trasporti e che abbiamo condotto appunto a conclusione delle varie attività svolte
Per avere una visione molto più chiara e puntuale di alcuni dei Progetti
A marchio eh Usa-Iran e per meglio valutarne l'impatto come ha detto precedentemente il professor Scoppola gli studi condotti riguardano la superstrada adriatico ionica per Ciclovia Adriana e il corridoio numero otto per quanto riguarda il primo di questi progetti quindi la superstrada di via e adriatico ionica
Che viene anche detta blu Highway l'autostrada Bloom
Grazie bene questa
Di di fatto rappresenta il tentativo di espandere
La rende ancora Chianti all'interno dell'Area Decebal dei Balcani quindi come vedete corre lungo la costa di questa parte della le regioni adriatico ionica
è stata progettata negli anni settanta poi naturalmente il traffico
è aumentato e significativamente negli ultimi anni soprattutto a causa dell'espansione delle attività turistiche e anche in virtù dell'espansione dello sviluppo economico quindi naturalmente è un'area che soffre di congestione
Si tratta di una Progetto strategico perché si stanno appunto lungo tutta la costa adriatica fino alla Grecia attraversando ad esempio la Croazia l'Albania e il Montenegro
è stata identificata come una delle l'invio dei progetti a livello strategico di carattere strategico una sola livello europeo ma anche a livello di singoli Paesi che vengono con i quartieri attraversati da questa autostrada ad esempio in Albania appunto in Montenegro e così via
S'
Come potete vedere
Attraverso le attività che abbiamo coinvolto vogliamo mostrare gli indici di interconnettività
A livello di circolazione viaria
Oggi
Che ha poi di fatto l'obiettivo di questo progetto strategico che abbiamo portato avanti è un progetto
Che si componenti diverse sezioni
Essendo così vasto e ogni sezione ha raggiunto un livello diverso di maturità
Quindi ci sono dei progetti che sono stati ultimati alcuni che sono stati programmati anche che sono stati finanziati altri che sono in corso e poi ad esempio
E poi naturalmente in alcune parti di eh
L'idea di migliorare delle sezioni già esistenti che devono però essere di modificate per meglio rispondere alle esigenze di questo programma ci sono anche altri progetti cuoco che hanno però raggiunto un livello inferiore di maturità ma che tuttavia sono già stati pianificati e che sono ad alta priorità questo sempre all'interno del corridoio adriatico ionica mi riferisco ad esempio alla sezione in Albania tra morì Gan
In vent'anni
Grazie del suggerimento
Per quanto riguarda invece gli impatti di questi tracciati l'obiettivo principale è naturalmente quello di migliorare la connettività nella regione e con l'Unione europea perché questo è un fattore fondamentale per promuovere la crescita e gli impieghi posti di lavoro all'interno dell'area dei Balcani occidentali
E quali sono i benefici che ci attendiamo quello di migliorare i collegamenti con i paesi vicini
A ampie aree le le aree ricettive relative ai porti ridurre la congestione il consumo di carburanti le missioni livelli di rumore
Migliorare i livelli di sicurezza delle strade e contribuire allo sviluppo economico in particolar modo per quanto attiene il settore turistico
Ora
Il nostro abbiamo cercato di quantificare città degli impatti di dei progetti che abbiamo portato avanti e tali valutazioni si sono basate su dei modelli preesistenti
All'elaborazione del masterplan ora non non entreremo troppo nel dettaglio indicando la metodologia su cui si basano questi dati ma fondamentalmente
Abbiamo condotto un'analisi dei costi benefici che è una delle metodologie che viene impiegata come già detto precedentemente il signor che arrivano lo scopo è quello di quantificare anche dal punto di vista economico
Quelli che sono gli affetti di progetti portati avanti anche per quanto attiene il contributo da questi offerto al welfare sociale
Esso è importante sottolineare che
Per questo macro Progetto
Sia considerata la domanda generale la domanda globale come nello scenario di riferimento ma questo è un approccio prudenziale perché naturalmente uno dei precetti chiaro
Uno degli impatti fondamentali che ci si può attendere dal questo da questo progetto era una maggiore anche un maggior aumento di traffico da tale punto di vista ovvero un aumento della circolazione
Per quanto riguarda il flusso di traffico
Ci si attende un aumento
Rispetto alle possibili alternative di trasporto ma allo stesso tempo i termini il tempo speso su strada
E poi totale
Diminuirebbe di tre volte questi all'aspettativa quindi questo è molto importante perché appunto mentre si tenderebbe a preferire la il traffico sul ruolo su gomma
Proprio in virtù dello sviluppo di questo Progetto comunque sia i tempi di circolazione diminuirebbero di tre volte per quanto riguarda invece il i costi sociali vi sarebbe una riduzione globale
Considererebbe considerevole questo valore dato dai costi di trasporto esterni più il valore del tempo sicuramente vi è un aumento del trasporto su ruotante meno sostenibile rispetto al trasporto ferroviario ma in generale c'è un aumento
Della sicurezza e una di e una diminuzione scusate dei costi lei collegati alla sicurezza proprio perché un aumento della sicurezza è correlata a questo progetto e poi come detto precedentemente vi sarebbe alcuna diminuzione del tempo totale speso su strada quindi comminando fiamme tutti questi dati sì farsi che per ogni anno il costo sociale si ridurrebbe di circa cinquanta milioni di euro quindi sicuramente un risultato importante ma sottolineo prudenziale
Ora
Andrei avanti
Parlando della Ciclovia atrio Anna questo progetto
Un progetto che
Deriva dal
Pilastro e ti FG due Hussain
E dal pilastro tutti assenti quattro quindi quello relativo ai al sottogruppo trasporti e al turismo
E è un passato che viene chiamato Adlon sai colture collega tutti i Paesi del la macroregione Adriatico ionica
L'obiettivo di questo progetto
Ma in realtà in molti molteplice sono quattro obiettivi perché collegherebbe la macroregione promuovere per il coordinamento tra i diversi Paesi partecipanti
Cercheremo di promuovere anche
Il patrimonio culturale storico e promuove l'ente il turismo ecologico quindi l'obiettivo è quello di creare urne infrastruttura multi funzionale ed integrata in grado di
Dare la possibilità ai ciclisti di ogni tipo di di
Percorrere di muoversi all'interno della regione qualsiasi finalità e per qualsiasi tipo di ciclismo questo lo vorrei sottolineare questo progetto è inoltre in sinergia con altre strategie che sono state portate avanti a livello di ciclismo sia a livello nazionale che regionale
L'perché perché è un progetto che si collega ad altre Ciclovia già esistenti sia a livello nazionale che internazionali quindi pensiamo ad esempio al alla diverse al alla rete ciclabile euro bello
Appunto questa rete ciclabile che è stato portato avanti e sviluppato attraverso partner nazionali e internazionali
Che appunto riunisce le diverse ciclo di è presente a livello regionale nazionale e internazionale all'interno di una medesima rete ciclabile si compone di diverse
Ciclovia
Circa
E l'altro sta coltura
Sì creerebbe dei collegamenti e dei punti di coincidenza con diverse Ciclovia facenti parte della rete euro meno come ad esempio la siclo via mediterranea
La strada del sole e via Romea Francigena ad esempio poi c'è un'altra iniziativa di cui vorrei parlar di un'iniziativa lanciata nel due mila e chiamata PC Italia
Coordinata
A livello europeo
E laggiù sai colture si potrebbe anche in collegamento con cinque delle piste ciclabili realizzate all'interno di questo Progetto
Vediamo se riesco a scorrere la presentazione per poter andare avanti
No apparentemente non riesco vediamo ora in questo caso potete vedere
Quali sono le sezioni già esistenti e quali invece sono quelle pianificate
Quindi quelle che dovremo creare gran parte di esse sono in fase di progettazione naturalmente quindi è molto la strada da fare per completare questo Progetto
Questa mappa mostra lo Stato sa del Progetto in termini di finanziamento quindi le parti che sono già stati finanziati e quelle che invece non lo sono stati ancora
Quindi gran parte del percorso è già stato finanziato
Abbiamo delle risorse limitate quindi naturalmente è molto importante il coordinamento tra le diverse autoritari anche creare anche importante creare un collegamento con i diversi finanziamenti esistente a livello nazionale proprio per cercare di creare questa rete unificata e creare dei collegamenti con i progetti preesistente a livello nazionale
I Paesi dell'unione europea attingono risorse da altre fonti di finanziamento ma
Condividono la possibilità di ottenere dei fondi anche dal programmi di cooperazione interrotta e come interprete che rappresentano una fonte di finanziamento fondamentale per un progetti come questo in particolar modo per la interna ecco
Questo lo studio c'ha consentito anche TR
Studiare vagliare alcune alternative
In particolar modo vorrei concentrarmi sui gli impatti che sono previsti da tale punto di vista al grazie alla diffusione di
Una mobilità su bicicletta
Questo tipo di mobilità
Sicuramente una delle forme di trasporto più efficienti
Vi è un'efficienza a livello di spazio che permette di evitare congestioni di trasformare delle aree in passato
Dominate dalla presenza di traffico in varie magari da dedicare a questo sventure cioè Boy Topolino il suo decide lui
Ad attività di svago
Inoltre di anche un impatto di carattere economico
Per quanto riguarda la mobilità sostenibile è importante sottolineare che la mobilità attraverso via bicicletta permette di promuovere uno stile di vita più salutari e contribuisce alla riduzione di immissioni di gas serra
Raddoppiare il numero di biciclette utilizzate ridurrebbe
Le emissioni dica se effetto serra di otto tonnellate l'anno a livello europeo vi è un impatto economico importante non solo per quanto riguarda l'industria delle il settore delle bicicletta ma anche più basso sì
Per quanto riguarda il sei tredici Nesta si tratterebbe di tredici milioni di dollari ma in generale per tutto il settore ciclistico
Inoltre consentire FD risparmiare costi in termini di infrastruttura
Collegata alla mobilità perché ad esempio potremmo ridurre la costruzione di di strade costi di mantenimento di manutenzione collegati appunto alla manutenzione stessa delle strade e così via
Perché creare delle strade che siano sicure per la circolazione su gomma costa circa duecento volte in più in quanto costerebbe creare delle strade che siano sicure per la circolazione delle biciclette
Rileva è stato stimato che di siano a livello europeo settecentocinquanta mila posti di lavoro collegati a questo settore e quindi qualora questo venisse promosso siamo certi che questo dato non potrà far altro che aumentare ancor di più
Inoltre il l'impatto economico sarebbe importante anche a livello locale soprattutto a livello locale proprio perché è stato stimato come l'uso delle biciclette favorisca soprattutto le attività a piccolo raggio
Qui vedete
Sì di indicatori riguardo alcuni dei risultati ottenibili con lager sai colture
Fondamentalmente che si parla della popolazione totale coinvolta quanti infrastrutture nell'ambito sanitario potrebbero essere correlati alla creazione di questa presa col tour quanti infrastrutture di
Collegata all'istruzione possano essere raggiunte attraverso la creazione di questo aggiunse la couture quartiere o porti quante stazioni
Ferroviarie quante stazioni di autobus quanti porti e così via quindi questa tabella riassume
A i dati
Suddividendo per categorie quindi pensando ad un una spostamento pedonale uno spostamento su bicicletta e uno spostamento
Su via macchina
Io ora possiamo proseguire cuori appare parlando del corridoio otto corridoio multimodale si tratta di una procede tocchetti deriva fondamentalmente da un'iniziativa che rientra nei corridoi paneuropea e io sono dei corridoi che hanno la serie di lunga data sono corridoi identificati già a partire dagli anni Novanta
E questo l'asse principale che collegherebbe il las la parte è questa alla parte o destra dell'Europa e dell'Europa
In particolar modo ci sarebbe un collegamento diretto tra la parte mediterranea e la parte meridionale scusate del bacino mediterraneo e la parte sud orientale dei Balcani ragionando ad esempio Bari e Brindisi per quanto riguarda Italia quindi nella regione
Della Puglia in questo corridoio
Che è lungo circa sessanta chilometri ci siamo concentrati soprattutto sugli interventi in ambito ferroviario che devono essere necessariamente ultimati era un progetto che è stato stimato solamente parzialmente via in Albania ad esempio un linea ferroviaria a binario unico e anche in una nella North della Macedonia
Ci sono delle sezioni invece che devono essere costruite per intero mentre ci sono delle parti che sono già state ultimate questa seconda appunto delle sezioni coinvolte pertanto è fondamentale costruire nuove linee ferroviarie per e migliorare alcune di quelle preesistenti per completare modernizzare
Questa parte del corridoio questa sezione del corridoio come ha detto già precedentemente
Per la l'autostrada tattico ionica ci sono dei progetti già in corso alcuni che sono stati recentemente ultimati ed altri che hanno raggiunto un livello di maturità
Poi ce ne sono alcuni che sono stati pianificati ma non ancora realizzati in generale possiamo dire che
Per ultimare i tre progetti che vedete rappresentati nella slide si necessita di finanziamenti del valore pari a un miliardo
Quali sono gli obiettivi principali di questo corridoio in primo luogo completare creare un corridoio efficace che unisca il Mar Nero
E il Mediterraneo consentendo la fornitura di trasporti multi modali tutte le Regioni coinvolti quindi molto importante
Migliorare anche le i collegamenti con i paesi vicini
Migliorare l'interconnessione con i porti tra porti e le regioni dell'entroterra rafforzare la competitività in termini di soluzioni Offerte nell'ambito dei trasporti
Contribuire alla cosiddetto moral se effetto quindi alla trasferimento modale e ridurre naturalmente l'inquinamento dimissioni e tutte le altre esternalità connesse ai trasporti al settore dei trasporti
Abbiamo svolto o una nuova analisi dei costi benefici come già avevamo visto nel presidente Progetto e abbiamo potuto valutare alcuni degli impatti di questo progetto
Il completamento delle sezioni ferroviarie di questo corridoio multimodale
Aumenteranno
Il sensibilmente il numero di persone che usufruiranno di tale mezzo di trasporto e anche il numero di merci che potranno essere trasferite e mobilitate attraverso questa rete
Quindi da una parte vi starà un aumento delli costi esterni del trasporto ferroviario perché i flussi aumenteranno ma si tratterebbe di sarà uno spostamento di fatto di questi costi dal trasporto su gomma al trasporto ferroviario quindi via un concentramento dei costi da tale punto di vista e poi vi è anche una risparmio di tempi questo quello che ci si attende
Per un risparmio di circa sette punto sei milioni di dello di euro l'anno in costi sociali questa la fine della presentazione e naturalmente il sonno aperto a raccogliere le vostre domande vostri commenti grazie mille
Semplice messo grazie molte signor siciliano
Signor sani sì grazie mille
Grazie per la sua presentazione io credo che i precetti da lei presentati siano estremamente rilevanti
Ma munite sarebbe chiarificare alcuni punti che ritengo siano rilevanti per chi ci ascolta
Quindi vorrei fare due domande porle due domande
Invitandola ad essere quanto più breve possibile nelle risposte la prima domanda
E la seguente tutti sappiamo che il trasporto marittimo è una priorità per la Regione terra il turismo in particolar modo perché abbiamo dei porti turistici ad esempio abbiamo alcuni tra i più importanti nell'area del Mediterraneo e abbiamo anche delle operazioni
Relative al trasporto merci sicuramente molto importante la selezione di questi tre Progetti sembra escludere il trasporto marittimo quindi la mia prima domanda
Come
Con con come ritiene Koch qual è la tua opinione a riguardo
Un'altra domanda il masterplan è una strategia
Quando si è deciso se fa portarlo avanti oppure no naturalmente si è dibattuto a lungo perché vi era la necessità di di per e un Sir di implementare dei progetti sappiamo
Sappiamo tutti che noi non abbiamo fondi propri per poter finanziare i nostri progetti quindi mica sarebbe anche conoscere la sua opinione al riguardo
Grazie a Roberto
Il trasporto marittimo è senza dubbio una priorità per la regione ne abbiamo molti porti
Che sono ancora esami importanti in termini di accessibilità turismo altri che fanno parte della rete centrale e i tre i precetti che abbiamo presentato sono tutti importanti per la dimensione marittima perché ad esempio per quanto riguarda il completamento del corridoio otto bene questo è un esempio di interconnessione tra i porti marittimi e le regioni interne quelle che non hanno sbocco sul mare
E naturalmente migliora la competitività
Dei porti
E questo farà parte del futuro corridoio di trasporto Rocca dei Balcani occidentali le attività detti effetti e del masterplan e il masterplan hanno prestato molta attenzione
A promuovere
Progetti in grado di aumentarle interconnettività dei porti con le piste Cibali città dell'entroterra e nodi di trasporto ad esempio abbiamo preso in considerazione dei Progetti per garantire l'interconnettività
Ferroviaria con i porti di Klose veloce a verso Sarajevo
E il porto di Roma in lizza
Anche per quanto riguarda l'autostrada adriatico ionica e la ciclovia bene questi progetti sono volti a migliorare l'accessibilità lungo la costa quindi rafforzano e migliorano le possibilità
Per gli utenti di Porto dei porti di accenderli che ai medesimi più facilmente
E in particolari la ciclovia è importante perché promuove l'accessibilità sostenibile ecco perché ricordo e consideriamo tale progetto come Progetto faro
Questi progetti quindi genereranno benefici per la macroregione in particolar modo perché sono in sinergia con la dimensione marittima
E credo che sia opportuno sottolineare che all'interno di un stai bianco un'iniziativa in corso che ha a che vedere con il con gli importi perde intelligenti si tratta di uno studio che volto a definire aree termini azioni
Che possano sostenere lo sviluppo sostenibile del settore portuale nella regione
Concentrandosi sull'innovazione e la digitalizzazione per sostenere lo sviluppo delle operazioni intermodali lungo la catena logistica il trasporto multimodale dei passeggeri tra tra portici tra siti turistici per quanto riguarda invece il secondo la seconda domanda che gli ha imposto scherzi a parte siamo assolutamente consapevoli del fatto che e usare i reati a delle risorse finanziaria limitate ci sono altri strumenti di finanziamento sia per quanto riguarda sì all'interno delle politiche dell'unione europea e pensiamo alle fasi iniziali pensiamo alle Asif e ad altri in Progetti rifinanziamento
E sicuramente molto importante Inghilterra anch'nonché promuove
E la cooperazione transfrontaliera e transnazionale
Naturalmente è difficile
I programmi di cooperazione territoriale europei finanziare bassi progetti infrastrutturali tuttavia
Possono finanziare cataste di P. al tenga strategie di di condivisione di sviluppo di capacità studi di fattibilità e lavori preliminari per la trazione sviluppo di progetti
Quindi
Sicuramente
Votano ruolo importante da tale punto di vista
Vi è un limite
Lì a un mese
Processo in corso mirato a creare delle sinergie tra le autorità di gestione del dei programmi Interreg e la macro strategia ti Hussain per poter facilitare quanto più possibile l'implementazione dei Progetti faro di salire
Esso
L'anno la strategia macroregionale e ossa era molto importante per facilitare e sostenere l'attuazione di questi progetti
Grazie mille
Ci sono altre domande
Cioè in più
Su Curci o qualche domanda e commento ma
Magari vorrei rivedere le slide che ha presentato dei tre Progetti non possiamo controllare le slide da qui quindi non possiamo ritornare
Indietro alle alle slide
Io
Sullo sfondo questa è l'ultima vorrei iniziare magari dalla prima che ha presentato
Gore chiuso
Avanti sì ancora avanti davanti avanti
Ancora avanti Duo
Giorgio ecco qui questa
Per capire correttamente i
Sempre di parrebbe di percorrenza verranno ridotti del tre virgola sei per cento o di tre virgola sei volte per in percentuale che vale a dire tre volte
In più rispetto all'aumento del del flusso del traffico
Su strada quindi veicoli per chilometro aumenteranno di uno per cento ma ciò nonostante
La miglior qualità delle strade permetterà ai tempi totali di essere ridotti di circa il quattro per cento del tre virgola sei per cento come avete scritto qui
Almeno
Nel caso dell'Albania ma anche se ritorniamo alla mappa presentata prima in cui c'era Croazia Montenegro e Albania che hanno tutte connesse questi dati sono piuttosto pessimistici quindi le chiedo di considerare che Croazia Montenegro Albania
Nell'ultimo
Nell'ultimo anno hanno avuto i migliori risultati di ripresa nel settore turistico dopo il periodo di pandemia ricevono ad oggi del in quantità di turisti tre dalle tre alle quattro volte la quantità della popolazione capita questi Paesi quindi con l'Albania
Negli ultimi sviluppi a livello già stretti ci strategico a livello globale a livello europeo con i flussi turistici questa area
Sarà sempre più una destinazione considerata dai fioristi quindi crediamo che il miglioramento almeno in al Banja del corridoio blu sarebbe fondamentale e permetterebbe
Permetterebbe di incentivare il traffico
E poi ridurre i tempi di percorrenza noi lo facciamo in termini di tempo non di percentuale a livello nazionale grazie per il commento
E posso rispondere molto rapidamente perché purtroppo stiamo finendo il tempo a disposizione è perfettamente chiaro il suo commento che ci sono alcuni considerazioni che sono state fatte nelle stime di questi il questi numeri quindi qualsiasi richiesta di flusso aggiuntivo
Ovviamente qualcosa che succederà quando questo progetto sarà terminato avrebbe un beneficio aggiuntivo un vantaggio aggiuntivo e come l'ha dimostrato anche
Il dottor siciliano queste stime lo dimostrano per quanto riguarda i numeri invece che abbiamo visto qui sono la media
Di tutta la regione
Quindi ci sono picchi in di riduzione che sono tra i maggiori sono maggiori alcuni Paesi che sono le zone rosse della cartina mentre ci sono degli aumenti o delle riduzioni
In termini di tempi di percorrenza che raggiungerebbero delle percentuali addirittura del venti per cento quindi grazie comunque per il commento dopo l'ufficio del ciclo risorse aggiungo un altro come dettaglio
Queste percentuali si riferiscono non solamente non alla situazione attuale bensì allo scenario baseline definito nel masterplan che include la situazione attuale più tutta tutti
I progetti maturi e pianificati quindi
è marginale rispetto agli altri progetti che non sono ancora maturi abbastanza da essere incise nella inclusi nello scenario ma comunque ritengo che siano risultati promettenti
Ombre soli con gruppi Brusca
Per quanto riguarda la ciclovia
Nel trattato è considerato il la parte meridionale e settentrionale onestamente devo verificare perché
Giorgio sei d'accordo sul fatto che nel trattato venga definito non venga definito quella pianificata e nella parte meridionale ma non è stata mostrata nella presentazione
Ci sono anche di alternative che sono state analizzate nel nostro studio focus perché
Quindi evitare la parte settentrionale Heraklion tutte queste parti comunque pervenire a un fatto un dato di fatto come potremmo
Aumentare le fonti di finanziamento
Per Interreg che per esempio almeno lì credo
Che questa sia la priorità e potremmo avere una correzione almeno si edere
E sostenere che visto che in tutto in e passi dissi ho in mente al reggae stiamo approvando gli accordi rifinanziamento le autorità di gestione potrebbero spingere ulteriormente dò
Verso su questi progetti strategici su questa priorità oppure ancora a vivere durante tutto il ciclo di implementazione
Dei dei delle con il per sostenere l'implementazione di queste nuove vie nel caso in cui non ci fossero abbastanza
Risorse disponibili per le infrastrutture pianificate questa la proposta
Per tornare al corridoio otto
Io direi che il trasporto delle merci aumenterà circa del centocinquanta per cento
Ma
Se questo è veramente il caso poco perché dal porto di duro H Fasan
Ci sono zero tonnellate che contano quindi
Non faremo questo investimento
Del genere
Grazie
Indian non vogliamo entrare troppo negli elementi tecnici perché lo studio verrà supplicato Line e quindi avremo tutti la possibilità di vedere i dettagli dello studio
Di questi numeri sono di me la media in alcuni casi ovviamente ci sono percentuali che non sembrano avere senso perché partendo da zero e qualsiasi dato aggiuntivo sembra sembra un'aggiunta un aumento quindi se vogliamo considerare dei progetti specifici essi devono essere analizzati nello specifico e purtroppo non abbiamo il tempo disponibile in questa sessione ma ciò che farei
Con questa presentazione è che
Parliamo di progetti che necessitano
Di avere un'analisi preventiva per poter considerare prevedete
Illy impatti macroeconomici nel tentativo di ricevere i fondi necessari per l'applicazione cioè il dottor Gatti Bao c'è voleva intervenire
Sì grazie grazie Pierluigi fatto molto interessante seguire questo dibattito
O forse una domanda sciocca che si riferisce perché fa riferimento all'energia e trasporti
Le infrastrutture dei trasporti chissà chi le crea chi crea la parte ingegneristica parliamo di aziende
Locali parliamo di
Aziende internazionali multinazionali o aziende che si stanno trasferendo stanno entrando nella regione e magari potrebbero entrare in altre regioni ulteriormente quindi quale
La conseguenza circa la mano d'opera e l'Expert cinese le conoscenze ingegneristiche
I Paesi dei paesi Balcani per esempio coinvolti in questo processo
Del corridoio otto pensiamo che sia un progetto molto ambizioso che attraversava montagne scenari piuttosto difficili territori che non sono facilmente accessibili quindi la mia domanda riguardava
Un elemento che mai arriva al di là del mandato di husaria tra ovvero
Le aziende le compagnie che operano i costruttori l'ambito ingegneristico
Sono degli attori locali oppure dovremmo promuovere compagnie locali oppure ancora aprirci a qualsiasi tipo di gara d'appalto
Di intervento del settore pubblico privato
Vi è una competizione in atto per le risorse che cosa mettendo salate
Su appunto su questo tipo di aspetti
Altro umoristico altro discorso non so chi potrebbe rispondere a questa domanda Sergio ma se la domanda è sì
Creerà
Tali civilmente questi progetti possiamo basarci su ciò che si sta già verificando adesso con ovvero degli attori internazionali delle gare d'appalto internazionali potrebbero
Identificare le aziende gli sviluppatori non so se questo risponde la tua domanda
è questo il punto che volevi sollevare in termini di
Di impatti nella realizzazione di questi progetti infrastrutturali nella fase di realizzazione
Nel Paese si penso oppure
Se c'è un processo procedimento di subappalto ulteriore per quanto riguarda la complessità del Corridoio otto ne siamo pienamente consapevoli che attraversa aree Montale montane
Che potrebbero essere di difficile accesso mai il corridoio otto è già stato definito come una priorità nella visione della Commissione europea per
La Rete trans europea nei Balcani
Penso che ci siano altri esempi soprattutto in Italia di Progetti piuttosto complessa sì sì attraversano le Alpi e che comunque sono stati applicati con successo sono in via di applicazione con successo
Vi è un altro commento penso
Se il più vuol giusto come grazie per quanto riguarda il trasporto marittimo
Come esempio di ciò che abbiamo discusso qui oggi ci stiamo avvicinando per esempio alti versi interventi fondati finanziati dall'Unione Europea ho sentito il dottor Polignano
Della regione Puglia
Per esempio mi ha detto che già nella parte meridionale dell'Adriatico insieme alla Albania il Montenegro stiamo definendo si sta definendo un approccio un progetto strategico
Sullo stesso argomento sullo stesso tema perché siamo consapevoli che sempre più il trasporto marittimo sarà chiave nella regione e sarà una priorità
Che ci saranno delle priorità a livello macroregionale che risulteranno e saranno anche conclusive di queste giornate questa giornata di lavoro
Per per esempio già stiamo pensando considerare maggiori risorse per mettere in sicurezza e minimizzare il queste infrastrutture in situazioni
Estreme per mettere al sicuro sia popolazioni che le infrastrutture grazie
Per terminare abbiamo il prossimo speaker dottor Coppola a lei la parola nuovamente sì
Ora
Ho un ruolo piuttosto scomodo quello di fare l'ultimo intervento che cd porterà alla pausa Paola tran
Insomma ma cercherò di essere piuttosto rapido
E io cercherò appunto di recuperare devi Attardi che abbiamo avuto nella sessione non questa parte
Dedicata al piano d'azione Ussai in realtà in particolar modo alla bozza di tale piano d'azione revisionata per il pilastro due
Fondamentalmente sì concentreremo sulla metodologia che è stata seguita per revisionare l'attuale piano d'azione di Eustachio quali sono state le problematiche principali e poi in conclusione analizzeremo alcune linee guida
Per le linee Dazzi le azioni prioritarie che sono state identificate allora metodologia metodologia un'unica però alla ma un esercizio molto importante che affatto si che vi fosse bisogno di cure dinari diverse
Best practice
Con la collaborazione di dive sì gruppi di Indirizzo e vorrei ringraziare il signor Rana che c'è che il comma che sono Q coordinatori dei di questo pilastro e danni e non abbiamo avuto la possibilità nel compiere questo esercizio una volta per ricevuto diciamo la metodologia il tema lei Ted istruzioni
Per migliorare l'attuale piano d'azione bene abbiamo avuto appunto dicevo la possibilità di organizzare dispersi
Incontri diverse riunioni all'interno di chi a sentire anche riunioni di carattere bilaterale
Parlando con esperti esterni di ciascuno paese quali il di ciascun Paese che hanno partecipato e fornito il proprio contributo per comprendere di fatto quali fossero
Le necessità attuali di ciascun paese e che appunto necessitavano essere affrontate al e prese in esame all'interno del nuovo piano d'azione di Sayer
Abbiamo retaggio una relazione intermedia con di diversi gruppi di lavoro di riedizione in modo tale da ottenere dei feedback e ora questo questa relazione è stata consolidata
Includendo anche di input contributi del sotto gruppo Energia è una una delle pubblicazioni che è disponibile qui e poi salta consegnata al gruppo di lavoro di revisione
La relazione
Comprende immobili argomenti dei piano d'azione le zitelle privo Rita le azioni prioritarie ora analizziamo questi argomenti molto velocemente l'argomento numero uno
Quello del trasporto marittimo è stato confermato era una priorità anche nel precedente piano d'azione e questo è stato confermato ora quello che abbiamo fatto di fatto è stato adattare questo argomento sulla base dei risultati ottenuti attraverso il piano regolatore
E in base anche a quella che era una nostra conoscenza una conoscenza che è andata migliorando si nel corso degli anni quindi
Abbiamo Ritter rivisto le azioni prioritarie e qui abbiamo un esempio di alcune delle sfide che abbiamo identificato
Dicevo delle sfide che abbiamo identificato all'interno del pilastro e alcune azioni prioritarie in particolar modo si va dall'aumento della sicurezza e della in nelle operazioni portuali ad esempio
E il miglioramento della resilienza dell'impresa delle in fresco infrastrutture scusate
Scusate ma non funziona bene
Tipo l'Inter ad esempio migliorare i sistemi di gestione e monitoraggio implementazione di applicazioni telematiche per migliorare la sicurezza la sfida numero due
Rappresenti migliorare l'efficacia dell'infrastruttura portuale
Perché ci attendiamo un aumento dei volumi che quindi è importante e implementare e e creare nuove infrastrutture ma anche migliorare l'interoperabilità a livello ti
ITC
Quindi a livello telematico ad esempio e a livello tecnologico dipinti tecnologie della comunicazione
In ultimo
Una delle sfide che abbiamo individuato e che è già stata menzionata presidente mente
Rappresentata da questa transizione Colozzi Casati porti e dei del trasporto marittimo in generale quindi l'obiettivo è quello di migliorarla sostenibilità e l'efficienza energetica
Dei porti cercare di a attuare ed inserire il trasporto marittimo all'interno della famosa economia circolare
Monitorare le emissioni la qualità dell'acqua la qualità dell'aria di sviluppare delle soluzioni di quota ironia Inga che sono state menzionate precedentemente il tematica numero due la connettività multimodale invece è una un argomento che era già presente nel precedente piano d'azione come nel caso del presidente tema che abbiamo analizzato in questo caso abbiamo oltre sfide e nove azioni prioritarie la prima spinta consiste nel migliorare i collegamenti multi modali
Ad esempio cercando di creare dei collegamenti tra le linee ferroviarie e i porti ma anche migliorando ad esempio della l'intermodalità per i passeggeri nei nodi urbani
Ad esempio creando dei collegamenti rapidi tra le città e gli aeroporti tuttavia una seconda sfida gente viva
Da qualcosa che già emerso chiaramente nelle prescelti presentazioni del masterplan ed è quello che è stato detto nella sessione di apertura ovvero il fatto che la Regione adriatico ionica rappresentino
Pesanti no una rete ferroviaria molto frammentata e in molti casi una il livello di sicurezza molto ridotto quindi in questo caso la sfida è quello di migliorare la capacità del trasporto ferroviario e la qualità del medesimo in modo tale che questo sia cioè se siamo i trasporti sia più residente più sicuro quindi possono prendersi è possibile prendersela prendere una serie di azioni come migliorare la rete dei la rete ferroviaria
Migliorare la capacità dei trasporti ferroviari intervenendo su quei collegamenti mancanti al momento la terza sfida a che vedere con l'armonizzazione e l'interoperabilità tra tutti i Paesi è usare il in questo caso l'idea e le azioni da intraprendere hanno a che vedere con la creazioni di collegamenti ferroviari continuative interoperabili tra i diversi Paesi non solo europei anche extra-europei
E ed evitare ad esempio delle procedure farraginose che ancora comportano grandi ritardi ad esempio nel caso del trasporto merci
In particolar modo nei punti di attraversamento della frontiera nella revisione la masterplan
E e ritengo che questa sia la parte più interessante della presentazione è stato inserito in un nuovo argomento abbiamo proposto un argomento ovvero quello dei nodi urbani
Danese questura di fatto un elemento di estrema novità
Nella visione strategica promossa da usai per quanto riguarda cioè e in confronto al presidente piano d'azione di fatto si tratta di spostare l'attenzione
Da l'interconnessione tra fatti a lei noti all'interno delle città ovvero nelle città dove tipo nelle persone qual è lo scopo di tutto ciò come potete leggere nella slide dello gestito a quello di promuovere
Una pubblica urbana sostenibile quindi delle soluzioni in tal senso che possano riconciliare lo le opportunità che provengono testi gli sviluppi tecnologici al fine di poi terrà creare
TLC il TAR
Più vivibili e una mobilità maggiormente sostenibile
L'inserimento di questo nuovo argomento risultato zia alcuni segnali che sono stati individuati e che sono stati lanciati sia dal mercato che dalla società
Sicuramente alcuni alcune delle tendenze più importanti riscontrate hanno a che vedere con il
L'ampliamento delle città che nel corso del tempo determinato l'aumento della congestione
Stradale l'inquinamento mutamento climatico chi poi vi sono anche delle tendenze di carattere globale che hanno a che vedere con la mobilità urbana per esempio abbiamo riscontrato tutta una serie di segnali che in pochi anni potrebbero divenire delle tematiche urgenti da affrontare e da attenzionare
Mi riferisco nello specifico ad esempio all'invecchiamento della popolazione che potrebbe comportare nel futuro
Nuove necessità a livello di mobilità quindi nuovi servizi potrebbero necessità arsi poi precisano affermando dei nuovi stili di vita a causa di questo orientamento sempre più marcato verso il digitale
Naturalmente tutto ciò potrebbe con comportare anche delle opportunità pensiamo alla smart working che ridursi i volumi di traffico e ti domanda quindi tutto ciò potrebbe anche ridurre alleviare la concessione all'interno di alcune città
E poi pensiamo anche ai nuovi schermi di domanda perché in queste città multi modali moltissimo Multi-Purpose
Che aumentano le i volumi di domanda e modificano questi schermi
Abbiamo identificato abbiamo anche parlato agli Minelli l'ambito della revisione del piano d'azione tutta una serie di azioni che poteva potrebbero essere intraprese come lo sviluppo ad esempio di un abbagli mobilità
Lo sviluppo di servizi multi modali integrati
Sfruttare la disponibilità dei Big Data integrando questi dati non solo per fornire delle soluzioni che se ne integrate a livello di mobilità ma anche per creare dei delle possibilità per vendere porta porta ad esempio biglietti di viaggio anziché doversi recare direttamente nella stazione quindi abbiamo pensato a diversi servizi diverse mobilitati
Trasporto che potrebbero essere acquistati in un'unica transizione transazione scusate quando si parla di mobilità urbana elettrificazione e l'uso i biocarburanti sicuramente queste sono altre tematiche da prendere in considerazione
Inoltre vi è un tema molto importante cui pensare ovvero il ripensamento degli spazi urbani e questa matematica molto a cuore soprattutto per gli urbanisti
La strada viene concepita come uno spazio urbano concepito per i veicoli e piani vide i vincoli e la strada sono degli spazi urbani
E in quanto tali possono essere degli spazi anche per i cittadini degli spazi in cui le persone possano vivere e che possano essere goduti appieno dei cittadini questa nozione della città
Come qualcosa da prioritizzare
Per i cittadini che non per i veicoli è sicuramente un tema che sta acquistando importanza nel corso dell'ultimo periodo vediamo ad esempio in questa immagine con una piazza di Milano e il sessanta completamente trasformata
In questo modo si è attraversata dal traffico veicolare ma all'interno della medesima anche i cittadini possono svolgere tutta una serie di attività sicuramente importanti sono anche le innovazioni nell'ambito tecnologico che si stanno affermando sempre di più pensiamo ad esempio ai veicoli e guida autonoma
Che potrebbero senz'altro aiutare ad esempio migliorare la sostenibilità del trasporto urbano in particolar modo sì
Possono aumentare
Il bacino e l'interconnessione diciamo con gli altri mezzi di trasporto potrebbero sembrare delle idee futuristiche ma in realtà non lo sono così tanto sarebbe monca anche interessante ad esempio utilizzare dei droni
Per favorire il trasporto di persone da un luogo all'altro all'interno di un contesto urbano quindi in questo scenario la proposta
Di inserire un un troppe con Artematica sui noti pur
Tali sicuramente è stato molto importante ci sono nove azioni diverso e che sono state proposte nella azzerate al miglioramento le reti di transito urbane servizi di transito urbano
Realizzando e creando delle infrastrutture
Per favorire nulla transito più rapido penso in particolar modo alla metro e al tram promuovendo anche la diffusione di
Soluzioni single ti che tenga
Che possano migliorare la qualità dei servizi offerti
Una seconda azione a che vedere con la promozione del
Di piccoli Derrick del rinnovo di veicoli pensiamo ad esempio agli autobus e a diverse lotte di mezzi di trasporto abbiamo già analizzato precedentemente qual è l'età media di queste flotte
Che va dai quindici ai vent'anni in genere all'interno dell'Unione Europea quindi vi è bisogno di un rinnovamento da tale punto di vista
Il elettrificazione l'uso di carburanti alternativi la seconda sfida a che vedere con la promozione di una mobilità attiva abbiamo identificato
Lo sviluppo reti infrastrutture si chiesti che come un Progetto farò
Anche per quanto riguarda il trasporto interregionale
E precedentemente avete visto alcuni esempi di ciò il ciclismo senza ombra di dubbio
Importante anche a livello urbano come è naturale si può pensare appunto al ciclismo integrato con transiti di
Mezzi di trasporto di massa rapido quindi la possibilità ad esempio di
Parcheggiare la bicicletta in un punto per poi prendere un altro mezzo di trasporto pure caricarla direttamente rimette il trasporto per a per poi impiegarlo una volta scesa da quel mezzo di trasporto naturalmente c'è tutta una questione collegata alla sicurezza dei ciclisti e dei pedoni e questa è una questione che deve essere presa seriamente in considerazione e ritengo che sia opportuno anche pensare ad esempio delle applicazioni su piccola scala e a livello di
Tecnologie delle comunicazioni detesta potrebbero essere portati avanti in tal senso per migliorare la sicurezza dei ciclisti in ultimo
Il proposta di soluzioni di mobilità urbana che si hanno
Sostenibili e che si basa no su l'uso di tecnologie avanzate quelli l'utilizzo e di tecnologia delle informazioni
Per migliorare soluzioni di logistica urbana sostenibile innovative quindi la promozione ad esempio
Di soluzioni che possano ad esempio ottimizzare
La consegna di marci pensiamo ad esempio non solo al venditore al dettaglio ma anche magari direttamente all'utente finale
Dettagli di tutte queste sfide ti tutte queste azioni sono presente all'interno della pubblicazione di cui parlavo precedentemente Orami interrompere qui se per voi va bene e poi
Io gli altri coordinatori e il supporto tecnico coinvolto nella revisione sono disponibili per rispondere abbassamento alle domande durante la pausa pranzo vi ringrazio molto
Il senso
Grazie mille
Spero che
Sia stata affrontata la questione di come sviluppare il carter lame come condividere
Le problematiche relative allo sviluppo di un sistema
I trasporti integrato nella realizzazione adriatico ionica
Marzo il masterplan ha identificato scenari possibili per il due mila e trentatré mila quaranta e i prelievi Progetti priorità per gestire le necessità di mobilità e di trust di trasporti nella regione adriatico ionica la seconda probabilmente era priorità di Progetto
Che ha diversi grati di maturazione e diverse possibilità di accesso ai fondi
Degli strumenti di assistenza pre-adesione
Stava infatti identificati e cinquantotto Progetti
Che s'hanno ricevuto appunto il le IPO Usa-Iran poi vi è il monitoraggio il focus su alcuni di essi tre di questi sono stati presentati dai due da al professor dal dottor siciliano sulla base dei risultati del masterplan abbiamo identificato i gli argomenti gli accessi prioritarie per la per il periodo due mila ventitré Domine ventisette concludo ringraziando il piccolo ringraziando tutti coloro che sono intervenuti ovviamente in pubblico per averci ascoltato
E vi auguro un buon pranzo grazie nuovamente e a più tardi
Se ne pomeridiana su le reti energetiche innanzi tutto vorrei ringraziare il professor Sergio Kariba professor Coppola
Ovviamente anche il ministero degli affari esteri della Repubblica italiana per aver organizzato questo evento
Vi ringraziamo per all'ospitalità e per l'opportunità accordataci per parte nel partecipare attivamente al programma è Usa-Iran io mi siamo leader raramente c'è coordinatrice del pilastro è Usai ardue
Capo del Dipartimento di programmazione energetica ministero delle miniere dell'energia Serbia
Il settore dell'Energia come sapete affronta numerose sfide nella fornitura
Di una risorsa fondamentale nelle nostre vite questi sfide sono politiche scientifiche economiche e sociali
Tali sfide richiedono diverso se aree di intervento
Che vanno essere devono essere valutate in maniera appropriata in maniera strategica devono essere obiettivi e raggiungibili e ovviamente interconnesse a livello locale nazionale e regionale
Oggi vorremmo presentare ciò che abbiamo fatto
Come consideriamo il ruolo dell'Energia e le reti elettriche nel USA Usa-Iran nel prossimo periodo abbiamo preparato
Degli argomenti molto interessanti da trattare insieme dei masterplan sulle reti energetiche una foglio di lavoro
La mappa afferra il masterplan è ovviamente una piano di azione revisionato
Che considera la tematica centrale dell'Energia gli propongo di iniziare col primo argomento
E invito il dottor Tabarelli e Sud volizione
A presentare il masterplan sulle reti energetiche per la regione dell'Adriatico ionico
Che il poi confuso Lu cento
Grazie di Liana in Grazie a tutti i colleghi miei colleghi per esempio Davide Gianni Alessandro della squadra
Grazie a al al cucina la famiglia alla da Pirenei Perrella fantastico lavoro che hanno fatto nell'organizzazione del catering ottimo cibo grazie ai membri è Usa-Iran
E ai colleghi che seguiranno successivamente abbiamo preparato delle presentazioni sul masterplan che estremamente corposo e troverete tutti i risultati nel report che è stato pubblicato grazie anche a Guido
Abbiamo lavorato insieme ma soprattutto devo ringraziare questa persona che sta camminando adesso se ne sta andando nel completo in bianco il professor garitta
Che ci ha coinvolto in questo progetto è molto interessante
Apprendere queste tutte le informazioni durante questa giornata di lavoro abbiamo assolutamente bisogno di unirci unire l'Europa in questo momento storico
Lo slogan
Che utilizzo ora quella di costruire infrastrutture sono cresciuto in a livello di carriera nel settore energetico e sono estremamente orgoglioso di lavorare in una su queste reti energetiche
Che sono principalmente le cose che abbiamo affrontato oggi che riguardano appunto le reti di gas naturale di elettricità
Vi presenta la prima parte
Poi la seconda la più importante le conclusioni le sfide le opportunità
E altri elementi chiave saranno saranno compito di peggio
Dobbiamo andare avanti per pensare come sviluppare in questo progetto e toccare questi punti chiave mini concentrerò grazie all'aiuto di scarpinate Scapinello e su due scenari principali
Che
Hanno fatto sviluppare delle non le sfugga sfide delle varie difficoltà
E con Guido sia studiata la possibilità di raggiungere gli obiettivi e quale fosse il foglio di la la il percorso di lavoro del mostro flauto basso qua
Poi qual è che cosa fornisce il masterplan in qualità di infine in quanto prospettiva si rivolge a politiche nazionali istituzioni energetiche
è come come quello che è stato menzionato prima ad Adamo quello che vogliamo fare con questi master plana innanzitutto riconosciamo che Lenzi Community
In prima linea in questa struttura è usare il e dobbiamo prendere la comunità energetica come punto di riferimento come ha detto il professor garitta sin dall'inizio
Questi scenari sono stati definiti con una deadline del due mila e trenta e due mila e i cinquanta
Con tre scenari
Per le attuali politiche le nuove politiche e il target finale questo suo questo sogno c'è quello di emissioni zero
Nel due mila cinquanta abbiamo sviluppato anche tre studi uno di questi studia esattamente si concentra sul settore dei trasporti come come appunto stimolare l'utilizzo del gas naturale liquefatto nel settore dei trasporti
Questi sono i principali vedete in questi quadratini principali punti del masterplan il quadro generale all'inizio una baseline del due mila diciannove quando in quell'anno abbiamo avuto delle statistiche finali poi abbiamo l'Orizzonte due mila e trenta
Una deadline anche per la Commissione europea per la le politiche della Unione Europea che sappiamo essere molto ambiziose
E con i quali dobbiamo fare i conti a livello di scenari e poi abbiamo l'Orizzonte due mila e cinquanta in cui vorremmo a vedere come Europa avere considerato la l'economia annettersi ero
Quindi a zero emissioni prima ci concentriamo sulle infrastrutture gas naturali il le reti energetiche e il mercato energetico questa tabella mostrato in maniera sintetica
Come abbiamo strutturato questi tre scenari e ogni box ogni quadrato
Vede la partecipazione anche di altre istituzioni
E infatti in a Ina arancione vedete
I piani sull'energia e il Piani nazionali integrati per l'energia il clima dei diversi paesi in Italia in Italia e ringrazio rappresentante del ministro del ministero delle fratture dei trasporti effettivamente l'Italia sappiamo che ha agito in maniera significativa in questi piani nazionali integrati per l'energia e il clima
Questi scenari poi considerano pallido politiche aggiuntive che potrebbero semplificare o accorciare la distanza rispetto all'obiettivo
Il terzo scenario è quello del mettersi uno emission quindi emissioni zero per considerare come fare nel due mila e cinquanta ad abbattere completamente le emissioni sarà particolarmente difficile
E l'agenzia internazionale dell'energia è diventata ormai unna Istituto di riferimento a livello internazionale che sviluppa degli scenari di questo genere
Che sono comunque sul lungo periodo e con risultati piuttosto ambiziosi per poter liberarsi dei per potersi liberare dei combustibili fossili e questo genere di fonti di Energia
Sarà estremamente difficile se non addirittura impossibile ciononostante dobbiamo sviluppare questo tipo di Progetti di politiche estremamente complicate
E che presentano numerose sfide
Queste sono
I consumi energetici
Chi dei di fare diversi Paesi a seconda del colore
Sin dall'inizio abbiamo un una grande presenza dell'Italia la parte la linea in blu in azzurro in tutti i differenti scenari
Ogni colonna fa riferimento a diversi scenari e ognuno di essi considera una riduzione
Del consumo energetico del Paese
Questa è una sponda concetto molto semplice è il più facile da adottare viene un ampio spazio in questa quel settore per migliorare l'efficienza energetica che terra ridotta in termini di consumi
O sottolineato nel fatto che nel due mila e cinquanta il il piano lo scenario a emissioni zero non presenta zero consumi altro in tutt'altro
Noi continuiamo a consumare Energia ma proverrà da Energia pulita
E questo fantastico sarebbe uno scenario fantastico quasi un sogno
Mi piace sognare ad occhi aperti per il gas naturale
Unica gas naturale sarà rimpiazzato da fonti rinnovabili ma in contrasto vedete che nel due mila e cinquanta
Il gas naturale quasi scomparirà in questi Paesi in questa area
In questa regione e questo quantitativo di consumo di gas naturale sarà concentrato sulla generazione di Energia principalmente
E ci sarà una capacità piuttosto bassa che però è assolutamente necessaria per poter definire
L'intermittenza di source le risorse di energia rinnovabile questa la la generazione di Energia anche però appunto non affronteremo adesso perché è un punto piuttosto delicato
Ci sarà spazio per sequestro di emissioni di carbonio questa è una soluzione che sarà sviluppata perché fino ad oggi è stata poco sviluppata almeno in Europa per permettere
Il consumo
Di piccoli quantitativi di carbonio di combustibili fossili
Questa la stesso dato presentato precedentemente ma c'è una colonna verde
Per sottolineare il fatto che
Lo scenario a zero emissioni terzo nel due mila e cinquanta e anche due mila e trenta non potrebbe essere raggiunto
Il dato il fatto che ci sono talmente tante sfide nel eliminare completamente l'utilizzo di carte combustibili fossili come abbiamo visto stamattina
Perché comunque è una grande percentuale del settore dei trasporti che non possiamo assolutamente mettere da parte non possiamo abbandonare questi prodotti che vanno trasportati i nei mercati attenerti qui abbiamo Ancona per esempio Regione Marche che sta accogliendo questo è il patrocinio di questo evento io voglio dichiarare assolutamente la mia mio supporto per il piano che ha fatto e l'attività che è stata portata avanti dalla Regione
Marchi perché state producendo davvero grandi risultati
A Falconara che vicino a San Marino comunque anche
Dovete essere comunque consapevoli della presenza di un altro Stato vale a dire San Marino DC non voi
E va portata all'attenzione su questo argomento
Sempre ricordandosi che il trasporto in Europa in Italia nel mondo più del suo del novanta per cento si verifica con prodotti con fonti d'energia di Carboni combustibili fossili
A Roma almeno stiamo cercando di organizzare un evento in ottobre professor Garribba spero che lei ci sarà
Per il cinquantesimo anniversario del primo shock del settantatré
Del il calcare il carburante sin da allora abbiamo cercato di fare qualcosa per eliminare con l'utilizzo di tali fonti di energia ma i risultati purtroppo sono sotto gli occhi di tutti potremmo fare tante cose nel futuro ma
Questo
Questo punto va a sottolineato la possibilità è presente si può continuare utili il si dovrà continuare a utilizzare il combustibile fossile soprattutto nel settore dei trasporti in tutto il mondo vi sono due motivi
Che lasciava presagire una grande un grande aumento della richiesta di energia alla prima la mobilità abbiamo professor Coppola che quand'
No esperto e lo segua sempre nei suoi discorsi Nietzsche interventi
Ha presentato un Outlook molto interessante sul settore dei trasporti e come ha detto questa mattina non abbiamo avuto modo di parlarne di persona ma la mobilità è esattamente ciò che fa aumentarla richiesta di energia a livello globale nella nostra regione nel nostro Paese
E poi l'altro elemento è l'elettrificazione qui dobbiamo produrre elettricità vogliamo avere trasporti se la mente
Alimentati ad elettricità auto treni
Oppure il col Dayron nei diversi porti della regione
Questo è un punto di partenza
Di cui siamo si curi forza essa estere accelerate sviluppato maggiormente in tutti i settori di intervento ma dobbiamo produrne ulteriormente quindi nel nostro scenario l'elettricità e la richiesta di Energy la domanda di elettricità raddoppia quindi l'elettricità
E che funzionale che è utilizzata per qualsiasi uso quotidiano
Deve essere
Davvero fortifica deve essere fortificato e rafforzata sviluppate l'infrastruttura che accoglie l'energia elettrica
PCI Palm mente ci concentriamo sul gas ma sappiamo che il gas un giorno potrebbe essere sostituito quasi completamente da altre fonti di energia ma al contempo abbiamo anche
Altri carburante fonti di Energia energia rinnovabile rinnovabile fisicamente capiamo che non è un piano troppo ambizioso grida il quindici
Per cento fino al novantasette per cento è qualcosa di straordinario
Scusate dal cinquanta al cento volevo dire e ed è circa quello che ho visto nel documento preparatorio del
Nella
Piano nazionale integrato per l'energia il clima in Italia un aumento delle energie rinnovabili del termine di circa tre o quattro volte nei prossimi cinque sette anni quindi necessitiamo di infrastrutture elementi chiave che vanno considerati sono i seguenti
Si sono
La
Per esempio l'utilizzo del carbone
Sembrerebbe
Una prova
Ma questo non è vero non vuol dire che esattamente si verificherà quello che si è vista in Europa nello scorso anno quindi un forte ritorno al carbone
Ho fra presenziato a un incontro molto importante recentemente l'Italia continuerà a utilizzare i propri impianti di carbone così come è stato fatto in Germania lo scorso anno ha quindi il mio futuro considereremo che anche la Cina o l'India vorranno sbarazzarsi del carbone perché sì vuole preservare questa fonte questa fonte di energia
Qualsiasi persona magari vorrebbe avere un nuovo modo pulito di produrre energia ma al contempo veniamo da un continente che è fortemente dipendente
Da dal carbone e dell'energia prodotto da esso incredibilmente ma c'è ancora spazio di per cambiare nell'ambito del nucleare ma non voglio di perde almeno il termine troppo in questo argomento
Comunque ci sono la Slovenia e la Croazia che per esempio
Stanno sviluppando un'espansione delle loro strutture nucleare anche i consumatori italiani sembrano essere interessati
E questo non è un segreto ma penso che lo sappiamo tutti quanti che non deve essere mantenuto riservato sappiamo che i consumatori industriali voglio essere parte di questa espansione delle infrastrutture nucleari per poter importare anche
A prezzi economici e stabili l'elettricità sviluppata grazie all'energia nucleare
Considerando poi anche che la fonte di energia rinnovabile e nucleare fornisce un in grande quantitativo di densità energetico che è quello che vogliamo noi
Senza emissioni di CO due quindi è completamente diverso dalle fonti rinnovabili che conosciamo Donatella
Non giudica
I want to e passa il testimone interregno pone e
Voglio proprio sottolineare queste le fonti di energia rinnovabili non emettono C o due vengono disperse a livello in maniera intermittente e non forniscono densità energetica questo è un problema
Che fisicamente non può essere superato il l'energia nucleare qualcosa di molto interessante questa è la mappa
Del Enzo il gruppo
Del sistema di trasmissione e l'operatore di trasmissione che rappresenta appunto il settore li ringrazio per la presenza
E già esistente
Per quello che vediamo
Lo abbiamo abbiamo sistemato un po'questa mappa acquisizioni Progetti
Che sono più rilevanti per lo sviluppo della strategia e Usai allora sulla base dei ci basiamo sui progetti per costruire infrastrutture e unire
Questa parte dell'Europa
Alla quale noi soprattutto Ancona appartiene
Certo
Vorrei anche sottolineare il progetto munita
Il Progetto umanità non vedo i colleghi di monito anzi sono ancora qui Edoardo
E questo progetto di interconnessione Montenegro Italia un consorzio di grandi consumatori industriali di Energia l'Italia è un paese di manifattura di industria e e sono molto lieto DR di ripeterlo e c'è bisogno di grandi quantitativi di Energia ecco perché è stato particolarmente interessante partecipare da sette anni in questo progetto per l'espansione della produzione di energia perché la municipi nel Comune di Milano
Con Zuccolini
Si è voluto importare
Idrogeni fonti d'energia dal Montenegro
E questo è importante da sottolineare perché tutta questa regione è piena di potenziale in Addis piena di potenziale in termini di risorse rinnovabili
Vuole quanto mai Ciancia stette delle
Di menziona giusto che qui la il Grid è la la rete elettrica è particolarmente sviluppata nella regione dei Balcani grazie agli investimenti fatti in passato e anche agli sforzi continuamente profusi
Anche la scritta la connessione con la Grecia è molto importante perché è una sorta di ponte che unisce diverso che vive e le due rive del Mediterraneo
Poi anche per Enzo giri per il gas e questa è la mappa di Enzo G. con numerose connessioni l'Italia ha una dei delle reti incassa più sviluppate al mondo estremamente efficiente
Successivamente ci sarà rappresentante di tappo che prenderà la parola
E all'interno di è usare il re non abbia non abbiamo tali reti sviluppate ovunque nella regione
E
Ed è un punto anche un po'sensibile delicato perché il punto interrogativo il gas naturale per diventerà così importante anche nel futuro abbiamo davvero bisogno di nuove infrastrutture io credo di sì perché ci vorrà molto tempo
Prima di arrivare al punto in cui possiamo sbarazzarci di ciò che obsolete avremo tantissime energie riduttore rinnovabili queste sono dei progetti di gas naturale tra i più interessanti vediamo il tappo
Ovvero il gasdotto
Adriatic alto Adriatico
E ha avuto una storia piuttosto travagliata uno sviluppo piuttosto travagliato
Ma abbiamo tanti altri province si che vedete Eastman d'
Che questo ci fa capire il grande potenziale di risorse in gas naturali che abbiamo in questa area
Legati delle aziende delle aziende italiane hanno trovato delle riserve di gas naturale davvero molto estese quindi vorremmo magari sviluppare il richiamo veniamo da un periodo di crisi per quanto riguarda i gas Landau dal due mila e ventidue non è finita ancora in inverno nuovamente potremmo dover affrontare ulteriori sfide ulteriori crisi è crisi ma sviluppando le infrastrutture noi potremmo superarle maniera molto più agevole
So che mi sto di Luni dilungando ora do la parola atteggia grazie grazie per Västra ascolto fino ad oggi fino ad ora
Città
Tra insistenti Davide Foddis Trentin Terracciano grazie per la presentazione
Come come dire a affrontato diversi argomenti
E delle sfide che si presentano appunto nella relazione
Nella relazione tra i nostri Paesi
Nell'orizzonte due mila ai cinquanta anche ma a parte questo
Dobbiamo menzionare che non ci sono solo sfide
Nel
Nell'orizzonte due mila e i cinquanta mai abbiamo delle sfide
Anche ad oggi
Del anche in questi stessi anni ci stiamo rendendo conto che
Destino de Carboni sei sul target San fautori
Il progetto di decarbonizzazione o delle emissioni zero nel due mila cinquanta
Si potrebbero essere rimpiazzate magari dalla stabilità d'Italia disposizioni di Energia
E tutto ciò insieme anche al mutamento climatico rappresenta un problema molto importante dobbiamo chiederci come fare in modo che forniture cercasse sia e avvenga in modo sicuro in un contrasto come questo e continuo a essere competitiva
Ci sono tutta una serie di sfide da tenere in considerazione
Si parla di transizione energetica naturalmente intenzioni anastatica non può avvenire senza
Gli opportuni strumenti finanziari che sono appunto necessari per dar vita a questa Ricorboli infrazione
Stiamo
Vedendo come nei Balcani occidentali questa sia molto importante perché proprio noi siamo estremamente dipendente dal carbone e ora stiamo ricevendo tutta una serie di pressioni da parte della Commissione europea proprio per abbandonare fonti a base di Carbone e favorire una transizione verso le energie rinnovabili ma purtroppo non siamo in grado di farlo abbiamo bisogno di un aiuto a livello finanziario
Per poterlo fare perché altrimenti per noi capita questa transizione da soli non sarà possibile naturalmente c'è una grande differenza a livello economico rispetterà noi l'area dei Balcani occidentali che i paesi dell'unione europea
E voi vi siete perfettamente consapevoli di questo
In questo momento sicuramente dobbiamo compiere dei passi avanti e siamo fortemente impegnati a tale riguardo crediamo nell'importanza delle fonti di energia rinnovabili e sappiamo quanto sia importante nel lungo termine
Sostituire i combustibili fossili e il carbone come fonte energetica tuttavia in questo viaggio che siamo decise di intraprendere
Dobbiamo comunque tenere conto di quelle che sono le nostre necessità in termini energetiche affinché lo sviluppo della nostra economia Pons apporre proseguire
Vi è anche una un versante sociale da prendere in considerazione quindi come evitare degli infetti di carattere sociale negativi l'impatto negativo a livello sociale nel momento in cui si abbandona l'uso di carbone
Come combustibile e questa è un'altra questione che va presa in considerazione che molto spesso non si esamina nel modo più opportuno soprattutto per quanto riguarda i Paesi dei Balcani occidentali
Non vi può essere transizione senza un supporto adeguato dell'unione europea io penso che senza l'appoggio dell'Unione Europea tale transizione sarà estremamente difficile per noi ci sono sicuramente i diversi modi in cui noi potremmo migliorare la situazione
Ad esempio attraverso l'elettrificazione transetto cross settoriale
Ma tema ripresentarsi sempre gli stessi problemi che ho appena menzionato
Naturalmente oltre a tutte queste problematiche ci sono anche delle opportunità all'Inter nella nostra regione ci sono enormi potenzialità a livello di energie rinnovabili pensiamo all'energia solare l'inerzia
Io ho Licata esempio o a l'energia indica che potrebbe essere utilizzata proprio per integrare di le energie rinnovabili utilizzati all'interno dell'Anas
La Regione quindi migliorare l'efficienza energetica del nostro Paese progredire da tale punto di vista sicuramente questa qualcosa che potremmo fare
Il però dobbiamo anche se far fronte a una mancanza di infrastrutture di gas naturale
Il che rende difficile sicuramente questo processo di transizione ma come è stato detto precedentemente di la e reti di distribuzione di gas naturale ex sottosviluppate da al momento quindi sotto sviluppata e anche obsoleta
Ad esempio in serve abbiamo iniziato da poco una Progetto di interconnessione con la unitaria Bulgaria scusate
Finanza tutta
Libri
Era l'utilizzo di e il trasporto di trotto e non ad esempio
Ma
Le vecchie condutture non possono più essere utilizzate per portare avanti questo progetto
Vedete questa questa un problema perché sì ogni volta che si parla di opportunità bisogna anche pensare allestite che tutto ciò comporta
Quindi è l'altro lato della medaglia va sempre guardato per quanto riguarda la cattura
Del carbonio
Questa è un'altra tematica su cui dovremmo soffermarsi dibattere è una delle problematiche più urgenti al momento
Non viene prodotto idrogeno nella nostra regione a partire da energie rinnovabili realtà questo non avviene neanche inediti in Italia
Anche se vediamo che qui ci sono dei progressi che vengono compiuti in tal senso
E riteniamo che questo sia un settore che potrebbe rappresentare diverse opportunità per noi
Ora qui che abbiamo definito questa abbiamo intitolato questa slide conclusioni ma che in realtà c'è poco da concludere in questa storia così lunga allora sicuramente abbiamo diversi scenari di fronte a noi che sono difficili da affrontare
Sicuramente sarà molto importante anche instaurare un dialogo con i decisori politici in modo tale da poter rispondere a quelli che sono gli obiettivi che saranno fissati in particolar modo si è parlato del target
Di mie di raggiungimento e di una economia a zero emissioni per il due mila cinquanta
Si è parlato di decarbonizzazione e di sicurezza applicata al campo energetico sicuramente questi sono degli obiettivi raggiungibili se si uniscono gli sforzi è importante lavorare proficuamente impegnandosi fortemente e siamo sicuri che
Facendo così sarà possibile raggiungere questi due obiettivi appunto mi riferisco lo ripeta la decarbonizzazione e alla sicurezza però ci dobbiamo chiedere in che percentuali Italia obiettivi sono raggiungibili
Questi sono degli obiettivi che sono diventati ancor più importanti dopo la crisi del due mila ventidue
Quando si si sono sopraggiunti ulteriori eventi
Che hanno modificato punta ad esempio la fornitura del
Delle casse la distribuzione del gas e abbiamo visto appunto come tutto questo poi ha avuto delle ripercussioni a livello di stabilita
Della regione
Dovremo esplorare altre opportunità come ad esempio l'efficienza energetica
E dovremmo anche esplorare le enormi opportunità che potrebbero esserci offerti dal settore energetico in termini soprattutto di efficienza energetica
Attraverso appunto ad esempio la digitalizzazione le nuove tecnologie
E nel farlo dovremmo anche se il carente
Di evitare dei gravami di carattere finanziario per i cittadini quindi dovremo fare in modo che questa transizione non gravi economicamente su cui i nostri cittadini
E dovremo anche cercare una soluzione
Per finanziare l'integrazione delle fonti di energia rinnovabile e le diverse reti di distribuzione
L'Unione Europea
Dell'est deve aiutarci questo il messaggio che vorrei trasmettere perlomeno per quanto riguarda la regione dei Balcani occidentali
Queste sono le mie conclusioni ma poi oltre alle conclusioni
Ci sono anche delle raccomandazioni che vorrei condividere con voi
Ovvero
Come poter agire quali misure adottare nel breve termine ebbene potremmo potenziare facilitare le interconnessioni energetiche tra i diversi paesi che rientrano all'interno della regione adriatico ionica
Nei Balcani occidentali come si è già detto precedentemente siamo sì ben connesse questo è un le ci e deriva dal fatto che in passato prossimo contro i paesi bella facenti parte dell'ormai ex Jugoslavia però e ci sono dei paesi come ad esempio l'Albania con cui è molto importante cercare di potenziare
Interconnessioni
In modo tale appunto da potenziare al massimo i nostri rapporti commerciali gli scambi commerciali e scambi anche stop in particolar modo in termini di in termini energetici
Dobbiamo inoltre lavorare per garantire la sicurezza della prigione mente energetico quindi fare in modo che l'approvvigionamento energetico atta nel sistema di sicurezza
Massimo inoltre dovremmo consentire l'impiego su larga scala di risorse energetiche rinnovabili
Che riguardino anche il settore dei trasporti
Non si deve pensare a Malaparte si pensa che la soluzione possa essere rappresentata da una fonte dire nel Venezia rinnovabile specifica ma ma ma è possibile che ci stiamo sbagliando è possibile che come nelle scommesse possibile che siamo magari scommettendo sul cavallo sbagliato dobbiamo quindi cercare di pensare a ogni soluzione possibile in termini energetici per cercare poi di comprendere le corso del tempo quali soluzione potrebbe essere in quella più idonea
Dobbiamo lavorare nella creazione e sviluppo di sistemi energetici inflessibili efficienti e resti lì anti
è importante quindi collaborare con i nostri partner europei per agevolare una transizione energetica ma questo è un tema già ribadito precedentemente
Se è anche importante sviluppare e implementare opzioni a basse emissioni di carbonio consueto indossatrice
In particolare le energie rinnovabili compresa risentito carburanti il biometano il più idrogeno inoltre dobbiamo creare un ambiente inclusivo partecipativo che consenta di sfruttare le enormi potenzialità
Derivanti da un efficientamento energetico è importante progettare dei programmi energetici bene strutturati volti a raggiungere la neutralità climatica tenendo anche conto
Ti aspetti di carattere sociale
è anche importante favorire il coordinamento tra politiche misure strumenti per per creare una cosa Hernanes efficace e coerente
Che possa poi essere implementata anche nei paesi non europei non comunitari questo è un problema sicuramente importante ma anche una raccomandazione che vorremmo formulare in particolar modo penso a un sistema di regolamentazione adatto appunto a tutti questi Paesi
Grazie mille
O
Adams
Ora in teoria dovresti porre delle domande magari fare dei commenti sollevare critiche
Grazie grazie per cioè grazie per questa presentazione meravigliosa mi è sembrata estremamente interessante vorrei a tale riguardo
Dire che tu hai presentato tutta una serie di soluzioni ma
Naturalmente i Paesi che fanno parte venti euro Sarra non sono tutti allo stesso livello di sviluppo quindi sarebbe opportuno identificare quali soluzioni potrebbe essere potrebbero essere appropriati e quali potrebbero essere implementate nei diversi paesi
Questo piano ad esempio potrebbe essere utilizzato come introduzione per il il nostro lavoro nel prossimo periodo di programmazione livelli di far è il Fire e
E ora vorrei che ad Amman Luca condividesse con nuove le sue domande Enzo pensieri sua io possibili commenti in modo tale da stimolare appunto un un dibattito e accogliere eventuali domande qualora ce ne fossero
Progettista insomma forse sapremo giusta
Voci
Grazie mille corre colleghi grazie a Liliana
Ovviamente ho preso qualche appunto ma non riuscirò a seguirli tutti magari Porro qualche domanda R. stimolare un dibattito magari raccogliere delle idee e delle prospettive nuove su alcuni punti specifici
Su alcuni punti che ho annotato c'è un gatto a livello di finanziamenti e come colmare questo divario oppure idrogeno verde
Nucleare e ritorno al carbone l'anno scorso cosa ciò che è successo durante l'anno scorso essenzialmente circa il mercato europeo in Europa la politica tedesca
A e in che cosa ci ha portati ovvero alla mercato di carbone
Gas elettricità progetti che sono stati menzionati la sicurezza delle forniture e
L'infrastruttura i software quindi selezione però magari uno due punti
Per qualche pensiero
E innanzitutto magari primo punto il gatto di finanziamento che piuttosto interessante per le parti interessate
E atro il dibattito ovviamente chiunque voglia intervenire pregato di farlo
E abbiamo paesi in cui ci sono degli avanzamenti piuttosto rapidi nell'implementazione del quadro normativo e legislativo europeo
Ma al contempo
Per il funzionamento del mercato necessitiamo di una infrastruttura piuttosto sa solida e in nell'ex jugoslavi avevamo una rete elettrica che ovviamente
E rappresenterà salita ma per il gas non potevamo affermare lo stesso ovviamente abbiamo visto nello scenario le statistiche relative all'Italia
Chi e sono molto interessanti ma io vorrei uscire da questo punto di vista concentrato sull'Italia magari e parlare di un altro qualche altro paese perché sicuramente l'italiano uno status economico diverso dai paesi balcanici e quindi noi necessitiamo di di un funzionamento del mercato sostenuto dall'infrastrutture che passa generare tali infrastrutture grazie a degli investimenti grazie ha il PD tib altro carpita e il contributo di ogni Paese più difficile per i nostri Paesi
Investire in progetti che in superficie mi sembrano essere non fattibile a livello economico
Sul mercato che già presente funziona dobbiamo creare quei mercati al contrario e abbiamo visto per esempio cambiamenti di politiche per raggiungere l'obiettivo del due mila e cinquanta
E
Vediamo che c'è una difficoltà nella realizzazione e
Il piano economico di investimento per sostenere la la ripresa dei Paesi balcanici e altri progetti chiavi che sono stati identificati sono presa ricevano il sostegno del unione così della Commissione europea
E così come altri schermi
Ma questo potrebbe sembrare un po'confusionario come quadro che vi ho presentato ma volevo giusto arrivare al punto come assicurarci che questo gatto economico finanziario se di fondi fondi di finanziamento venga colmato
Connettendo le infrastrutture le facility europee nonostante la presenza di tanti ostacoli che conosciamo sia con la disponibilità di fondi o con
Di requisiti
Dei Progetti requisiti minimi ecco questo sarebbe un punto che vorrei Kirk ha sottolineato e che volevo portare qui al tavolo delle discussione
Magari N aprirò alcuni altri successivamente chi vuole intervenire prego
Grazie ad Amman
Abbiamo delle domande dei commenti
Nessun punto di riflessione spunto di riflessione
Devo dire che
Vorrei cogliere questa opportunità allora per dire che nel caso della Serbia stiamo finalizzando il tema documento preparatorio del Piano nazionale integrato per energie il clima
Verrà sottoposto a consultazione pubblica la prossima settimana avremo tre udienze pubbliche
Ma un una dei punti dei risultati più interessati di interessanti sull'analisi dei dati del piano nazionale per l'energia e il crimine clima e che viene richiesto un grande finanziamento nell'ambito dell'energia e dell'efficienza energetica l'efficienza energetica e la chiave l'elemento chiave per
Sul quale possiamo avere un'influenza con le nostre proposte da qui al due mila e trenta e
Più del sessanta per cento dei Investimenti dei costi di progettisti riferiscono a progetti di efficienza energetica quindi penso che probabilmente
Questa situazione simile anche nei paesi del vicinato nei paesi vicini come la Bosnia Erzegovina o la Macedonia del Nord o ancora il Montenegro
A parte quindi la sicurezza delle forniture ed altre questioni chiave penso che i fondi finanziamenti siano estremamente necessarie
E potrebbe però essere ampiamente utilizzate nel prossimo Periodo per realizzare il nostro obiettivo
Ritengo che la volontà
Di essere in linea con nell'agenda Green non sia assolutamente messa in discussione
I fondi ciò nonostante sono un vero e proprio elemento di ostacolo quando appunto sono carenti
Nella fornitura dei risultati rappresentazioni di risultati dal sostegno dell'agenda verde
Quindi
Sempre per seguire puntualmente la nostra agenda il nostro piano di oggi
Volevo proporre che andare avanti però ho visto che c'è anche un'altra domanda un commento prego
Mail
Uscire San Pietro ha detto San Bortolo sfoglio
Apposta
Su e giù
Grazie al
Effettivamente Adamo con i il suo commento a probabilmente complicato ulteriormente la situazione
La questione chiave è rifinanziamento
E a tal riguardo
Vorrei dire che l'Unione europea non è
Non è coerente
Sto qua su questo aspetto la scorsa settimana
Durante il consiglio Davide inviato è stato deciso
Che non c'è intenzione di sostenere ulteriori
Progetti che prevedono lo sviluppo di infrastrutture alimentate energie rinnovabili perché è stato ritenuto dal consiglio che non sono
Tra giacche redditizie
Il you tuo
Al contempo l'Unione europea ci impone regolamentazioni fiscali limitazioni fiscali che ci mettono proprio a fronte di una situazione davvero piuttosto complicata globuli corto Mur
Il saremo pronti a
Investirci investire ulteriori sforzi ma è una contraddizione se la generazione bancabile redditizia anche quello che proviene dall'Unione europea dovrebbe essere sulla stessa linea nei nostri confronti non possiamo chiedere ai contribuenti di assumere questo peso da sole da soli
Perché
I progetti finanziabili
Dovrebbero essere
Dovrebbero avere un ritorno nelle tasche degli investimenti degli investitori secondo elemento menzionato da una parte l'Unione europea vuole
Spingere ulteriormente dello sviluppo del gas ridotto il prato Adriatico però hanno al contempo
Affermato di voler fermare qualsiasi fonte di finanziamento dei progetti che prevedono il cast i gasdotti e quindi contraddittorio
Questo questo scenario
Sulla base del mercato ne dovremo aggiornare adattare i nostri scenari ma anche i prodotti allora vanno aggiornati e
Adattati ma pensiamo che le nostre società inno e le nostre economie siano pronti ad acquistare
Energia i dati con le medie imprese ai prezzi dei mercati europei non dobbiamo dimenticarci della disponibilità dei pezzi accessibile
Un bisogno essenziale di base per tutti quanti
Credo che la coesione della società stessa potrebbe beneficiare di tutto ciò lo scorso anno e i governi europei hanno dovuto
Adottare diverse misure
E diciamo andare contro alle regole tradizionali non so se sì in Italia si è verificato lo stesso
Però penso che IVA fornitori di energia sono stati convocati in tribunale per i prezzi applicati dell'inverno scorso
Ogni a tal riguardo penso che si debba applicare maggiore pressione alle istituzioni e rotte e richiedere maggiori fondi su questi su queste tematiche chiave considerando che questa parte dell'Europa la parte sud-occidentale
Sudorientale
Visto che i grazie alla disponibilità di energia solare per esempio potremmo diventare la batteria dell'Europa
Lo stesso potrebbe essere considerate perché e l'Unione Europea hanno ogni nel feste dei fondi europei dove ci sono migliaia e migliaia di ore di sole
All'anno per alimentare se agli impianti solari
Grazie
Enti ottanta grazie traversa saggia Garibaldi
A
Anch'egli dei commenti
Sì grazie Biljana
Vorrei
è giusto dire che il masterplan
Per la prima volta e sta considerando l'anno due mila e cinquanta come orizzonte temporale
Abbiamo discusso a lungo su tale punto nel nostro sottogruppo del delle reti energetiche
Uno dei due sottogruppi presenti
E la scelta non è stata affatto facile perché all'epoca
I principali
Paesi e la maggior parte dei nostri progetti consente consideravano l'anno due mila e trenta come da dell'anima come orizzonte ma abbiamo preso una decisione condivisa da tutti i vostri Paesi nel considerare ciò che potrebbe succedere da qui al due mila e cinquanta poi
Abbiamo avuto alle l'emergere del del green deal europeo e così due mila e cinquanta è diventato una realtà qualcosa che ormai è stato accertato largamente e volevo specificare questo perché
Il nostro masterplan è il primo nel suo genere un tentativo un tentativo che può essere migliorato degli scenari possono essere cambiati ovviamente gli scenari sono soggettivi
Ma su dobbiamo considerare il lungo termine
La maggior parte dei Progetti
Disse tale genere hanno sviluppato il loro impatto
Su lunghi periodi di tempo quindi gli Investimenti vengono recuperati su un arco di dieci venti o più anni
Quindi dobbiamo capire cosa potrebbe succedere con questo tipo di orizzonte così lontano
Pongo una semplice
Commento non una domanda
E qui ed è questo era semplicemente anche aveva semplicemente a credere sulla scelta dell'Orizzonte due mila e cinquanta grazie
Grazie Sergio Davide posso rispondere sì grazie professor già fibra
L'suo suggerimento il suo commento
Che considerato molto importante in questo masterplan io piccolo commento
Da parte dei rappresento può aver sentito i commenti dai colleghi
Ringrazio tutti tra i coordinatori anzi
Terrei gruppo di coordinamento Biljana Corian Sergio
Ciò di cui sono sicuro
E che voglio esprimere in maniera forte e chiara e che l'Europa necessità di sviluppo di espansione
Economica per poter trovare
Un miglior modo di finanziamento di tutti questi progetti diedi sogno di trovare investimenti finanziamenti
Questi Investimenti arriveranno solamente se vi sono delle pressioni e che viene dai prezzi di mercato da un'espansione di mercato economica piuttosto debole e io vengo dall'Italia il paese c'è maggiormente indebitato
Che ha il più grande bisogno di espandere questa prospettiva alla fine questa transizione energetica e l'espansione della rete energetica sarebbe proprio il modo per raggiungere questo target finale grazie
Tempi e Davide
A Paolo a Now al grazie dargliele ora possiamo passare
Alla seconda argomento ovvero la road mappa è usare erano
Verso un'altra è usare eredità nove se in cioè e di commercio di gas naturale per la regione adriatico ionica
Il dottor Guido Cervini vidi FC dicono Amex ci presenterà il suo discorso
Va in chi lo fa pentito Sergio grazie mille
Più
Quel
Guardi
Grazie nuovamente il nostro Progetto
Sarebbe dovuto essere a un Progetto roadmap tradizionale e tali progetti sono caratterizzati dato due oltre due tre domande principali dove vogliamo arrivare quali sono le misure che dobbiamo intraprendere per arrivare all'obiettivo
E se vi sono scelte possibili e solitamente ce ne sono qual è il modo migliore per raggiungere l'obiettivo anzi qual è il miglior risultato che potremmo raggiungere e come facciamo
In questo caso
In questo caso abbiamo
Avuto una situazione davanti a noi piuttosto diversa per chiede fa per la combinazione da una parte di evoluzione del mercato delle istituzioni del mercato in Europa e dall'altra parte
Un ingrato un livello di accettazione di tali istituzioni da parte de di dei Paesi è un Sayer e anche dalla comunità energetica era lo circondi ogni team
E quindi il nostro Progetto di road mappa è diventato peculiare perché analizzare la relazione tra le basi le fondamenta delle industriali di tale settore il concetto di mercato regionale
Con che ha un appeal particolare e anche le istituzioni del mercato quindi essenzialmente abbiamo analizzato questi tre folla fondamentali pilastri
Per cercare di vedere
Quale fosse il pattern lo schema che si stava verificando
Se c'era Gianni un
Un'implementazione dei Usai Herrera di questo quadro e se ci potessero essere dei ritardi in particolare o dei motivi di mancata efficienza
E siamo arrivati alla conclusione che via dirò proprio ora ovvero non abbiamo trovato nessun motivo per il quale il quadro europeo non dovrebbe essere il moto per raggiungere l'integrazione regionale
Così facendo però abbiamo contributo a contribuito in maniera molto originale nel nello spiegare il perché di tali situazioni perché il quadro europeo completamente ha dato in linea
E ci permette di raggiungere un'integrazione regionale ma anche
Una integrazione pane europea dei mercati energetici
Questo il la struttura e la struttura del nostro progetto abbiamo rivisto appunto i fondamenti dei settori gas se e elettricità nella regione Adriatico i giovani campi
Poi abbiamo analizzato
Le politiche Unione Europea e Commissione europea
Per il mercato del gas e dell'elettricità e abbiamo cercato di identificare delle indicazioni specifiche
Per i Paesi è Usa-Iran successivamente abbiamo valutato lo stato corrente dello sviluppo delle istituzioni di mercato che si occupano di energia nella regione adriatico ionica e infine come qualsiasi road mappa che si rispetti abbiamo identificato le azioni necessarie per integrare tali mercati in Europa e tra di essi anche
Suoi fondamenti dei settori di gas elettricità nella regione l'elemento siate piuttosto evidente che i paesi e Usai hanno delle dimensioni sul mercato piuttosto differenti i mercato più grandi mercati più grandi sono già ampiamente integrati e sono in linea con gli quadro
Delle politiche un quindi questi Paesi ovviamente sono dei Terai verrà in questo processo poi
Un altro elemento chiediamo considerato come fondamento è il ruolo del gas naturale in in diversi Paesi e Usa-Iran ciò che abbiamo scoperto è notato etc almeno quattro Paesi Macedonia del Nord portinaia precorrina Montenegro ed Albania l'utilizzo del gas
Una è stata una forma di una fonte di energia primaria anch'essa transizione
Perché non si poteva direttamente andare a una situazione in cui casa venisse utilizzato affatto
Successivamente
Qui
Vediamo sempre dalla parte dei fondamenti abbiamo considerato la rete con la rete abbiamo visto che il futuro della Rete gas s'
Nell'aria dipende sugli investimenti che sono stati annunciati
Ma che non sono stati stanziati
Ho sui quali c'è un'incertezza sul fatto che vengano stanziati oppure no e questo ha delle implicazioni su il raggio d'azione del mercato regionale perché se non vi è una interconnessione tra i Paesi il mercato allora non è regionali quindi
Sulla base della regionalità del mercato vedremo se questi investimenti appunto sono realizzati messi in atto oppure no
Per quanto riguarda l'elettricità è diverso perché la Rete già piuttosto sviluppata ed integrata quindi la questione delle mercato regionale sull'elettricità è già trattata
Ora
Questo è un preambolo e non significa che
I fondamenti non hanno un impatto sugli design'del mercato questa è una questione indipendente sul numero di transazioni che si verificheranno
Tra quando queste transazioni si verificheranno considerando i fondamenti sono rilevanti
Perché se il mercato deve essere al regionale se non rilevanti in un certo senso o internazionali su un altro aspetto
Questo probabilmente è stato il centro il nucleo del nostro lavoro abbiamo rivisto il quadro politico europeo per il mercato del gas ed elettricità abbiamo notato che dati gli impegni presi
Attraverso la comunità energetica i Paesi è usare il re hanno deciso
Che il percorso verso l'integrazione
Deve attraversare l'implementazione del quadro europeo il solo punto
Rilevante che rimane aperto e questo quadro è adatto a un'implementazione dell'integrazione dei mercati in quest'area oppure non è in linea non è adatto
Per verificare queste onde ciò che abbiamo fatto è considerare i principali elementi e le caratteristiche del design di mercato a livello europeo e possiamo chiamarlo targhetta model per il castello elettricità
A partire dal gas per esempio abbiamo visto che i due pilastri del del Designer Olmert nel mercato europeo è anche innanzitutto una metodologia di tariffe per i servizi di trasporto e deve armonizzato perché non dipende dalla percorso almeno in ampie aree di mercato ma al contempo lasciava ai diversi stati incerto livello di libertà sul decidere come e quando dove attribuire i costi dirette
Il secondo pilastro del del design nel mercato europeo è la sistema di trasmissioni di capacità
Che è piuttosto efficace perché se c'è una capacità disponibile questa viene messa a disposizione in maniera trasparente a a nei confronti di degli altri attori e in maniera centralizzata quindi sono ragionevolmente
Efficienti ed efficace non c'è motivo di pensare che non lo siano quindi il risultato di queste a livello europeo è una maggiore convergenza dei prezzi a livello europeo né i mercati europei mi paesi europei e questo è un segno di grande successo è un risultato
Che raggiunto in un quadro con un marche del design che relativamente in intrusivo
Nei confronti per quanto riguarda invece il modo nazionale il modo tradizionale in cui si organizzano l Transat transizioni nelle diverse organizzazioni e nei diversi paesi questo è un ottimo risultato perché significa che il quadro europeo sull'elettricità e il gas può essere implementato da Paesi è usare il re senza ulteriori
Limitazioni nel modo in cui le transazioni vengono fatti in questi Paesi
Poi il mercato stesso tende a creare armonizzazione accordi di mercato di riequilibrio ma non è obbligatorio questa risultato
De di ciò che gli operatori del settore vogliono fare elettricità elettricità
è una una questione è leggermente diverso Santa
E ciò nonostante
Lì accordi europei per l'elettricità
Con me in molteplici limiti almeno hanno una virtù ovvero sono fatti con l'obiettivo di permettere ad ogni Stato che l'implementa di essere il più libero che è possibile
Considerando comunque che le transazioni transfrontaliere necessitano di coordinamento quindi questo è un esercizio che va fatto a livello nazionale in termini di definizione del prodotto
E successivamente viene un un altro livello di coordinamento necessario scooter sfruttare tutte le possibilità e creare valore
Spostando l'elettricità l'energia da un paese all'altro quindi come valutiamo il design del mercato europeo e la sua possibile implementazioni nei paesi è un saio dunque la valutazione
Non è sicuro che per più di cinquant'anni
Più di quindici anni
Tra il diritto alla direzione del flusso e il prezzo dell'elettricità l'elettricità
Per definizione pare persuaso costruzione sì va assolutamente da dove costa meno verso un luogo un mercato in cui a un maggiore valore
A anche permesso di considerare
Risultati di al comma positivi e i Paesi salire e ha limitato il modo in cui i mercati sono sono modellati finché non certo
Per un certo senso e comunque tutti gli odori Souchon boh
O quando ci spostiamo verso altre istituzioni e del mercato energetico diventa ancora più fondamentale
A vere i mercatini infedeli la scelta europea probabilmente fatta più complicata del necessario ma per un motivo o il motivo era far sì che gli stati membri
Potessero rimanere
Più liberi che è possibile
Considerando che comunque le transazioni dovevano essere fatte
Ciò che vedete anche questo sistema intra day implementato in Europa permette a due modi alternativi per effettuare le transizioni e coesistere e i due modi sono questi il Quintino cioè i Dinka
Sotto il quadro del ex big della e l'altro all'alternativa al modello alternativo è quello di aste
Che
Non discriminatori che possano essere implementate da Paesi nel quadro
Temporale intraday
Anche per questo
La complicatezza del intraday marchette in Europa fatta s'è fatta in modo che tutti quanti siano contenti o pertanto
Ci si potrebbe aspettare una maggiore flessibilità perché ciò a cui stiamo assistendo in questo momento
Agli che le istituzioni presenti in questo momento in Europa sono molto spesso limitate da vincoli ben precisi
Quindi qual è la valutazione che abbiamo condotto in primo luogo il produce la progettazione mercato dell'Unione europea per quanto riguarda il gas e l'elettricità sicuramente Eben
Definito efficiente ed è anche affidabile per quanto riguarda invece la sua implementazione in tutti i paesi di desire
Bene questa si basa anche sull'esperienza di altri paesi
Ad esempio altri Paesi dell'Unione europea che lo hanno già implementato in tempi senza quindi personalità di commettere molti errori di sprecare anche delle risorse economiche e come responsabile del mercato italiano io posso dirvi che sono stati moltissimi i gli errori evitabili grazie all'esperienza passata accumulata Alex pur semplici
Per quanto riguarda invece la il progetto di mercato europeo bene persone sufficientemente flessibile per poter rispondere a quelle che sono le specificità di ciascuna nazione in un ultimo l'implementazione del di questo quadro europeo in seno alle cavallo e Usa-Iran
Potrebbe essere il risultato dell'implementazione del mercato dell'Unione Europea
Naturalmente importante che vi sia sufficiente interconnessione sia nel campo del gas e dell'elettricità no Torre ottuso mortifero
Lo status attuale dello sviluppo del mercato nella regione adriatico ionica
Bene
Quali sono le questioni più importanti da verificare per comprendere appunto se vi sia un'integrazione del mercato europeo e se questo risponda a quello che è il quadro fissato a livello di unione europea quali sono gli elementi a cui guardare e dare in primo luogo abbiamo verificato
Se vi fosse una prestazione l'imponente seri cas e se funzionasse quindi si fosse stato costituito solamente i Paesi dell'Unione europea lo hanno alcuni
E i Paesi del lei Usa-Iran lo hanno diritto
Altri invece non vanno assolutamente noi abbiamo verificato se il sistema tariffario fosse compliant a quelle che erano le indicazioni poi abbiamo verificato se la capacità di trasmissione fosse allocato in modo trasparente efficace e efficiente
Bene
Viene una piattaforma di allocazione della capacità a livello dell'Unione Europea e questa piattaforma ciò di cui si sono serviti
Allora ci siamo chiesti passa una serie di quesiti Chelsea Ezeddine sono degli scambi energetici
Ingiusto
A livello energetico nazionali ci sono e poi ci siamo chiesti anche
Se i servizi ancillari
Fossero integrati
Nelle piattaforme europei questo rappresenta l'ultimo stadio di integrazione e onestamente non è neppure così urgente così importante queste piattaforme esistono e unirsi ad esse possibile
Questo è più importante per gli operatori di sistema
Ma ad ogni modo abbiamo verificato ancora questo aspetto sino alle azioni di cui diede il sogno la notizia positiva le notizie positive che avvengono in Campania positive negative
Allora
Vediamo
In primo luogo si tratta di una quadro d'azione estremamente flessibile questa sicuramente è come un aspetto positivo ed estremamente sviluppato quindi implementarlo nei Paesi è Usa-Iran è estremamente facile perché
è molto facile il metodo per unirsi e lavorare all'interno di questa piattaforma europea
Bisogna rispondere a tutta una serie di requisiti per potere entrare a far parte dei cosiddetti Lemos ovvero nomini scheletri settima che le opere in corso operatori
Nel mercato energetico
Ma è anche possibile dedicare operazioni all'interno del mercato ad altri Nemo
Quindi di fatto
è facile superare questo aspetto e delegare
Questa fase a un altro operatore del sistema per quanti allora per quanto riguarda il con marzo bene non c'è molto da inventare perché gran parte della Commercio il campo dell'elettricità neanche del gas
Avviene a livello di x quindi ci sono
Prodotti
Che possono che sono presenti lì che sono gli elencati che passano fornire accesso immediato a tutti i commercianti dell'unione europea
Per quanto riguarda invece il trading in nel campo dell'elettricità il sistema europeo è altamente centralizzato
Quindi di fatto l'importante rispondere a specifici requisiti costruire una mentre facciamoli sistema centralizzato e poi tutte fatto non balli semplificare troppo il tutto ma voglio sottolineare che si tratta solo di implementazione non c'è una fase decisionale quindi
Lucio che da decidere veramente molto poco
Parliamo del gas all'arrestato del caso la situazione non ecco poi così diverso è il quadro normativo è più facile richiede semplicemente di unirsi a questa piattaforma di Riello che esce oggi
I a bere undici arcieri in Point anche in questo caso il commercio alle negoziazioni che sono ancora più importanti nel caso del gas sono estremamente centralità che
Oh cara pressoché terminato allora questi sono i risultati dell'indagine che abbiamo svolto per quanto riguarda l'attuale stato di implementazione del
Quadro europeo gli Paesi è usare il e a tale riguardo direi di critiche implementazioni sarà piuttosto rapido ad eccezione della Bosnia ed Erzegovina
Però ci è stato detto appunto che anche qui dei progressi verranno registrati presto sicuramente rimane ancora molto da fare ma sono stati registrati progressi molto importanti in particolar modo per quanto riguarda il settore del gas
Ora ove termina qui la mia presentazione lascia il tempo che rimane a disposizione per un eventuale dibattito
Grazie mille grazie liquido
Essa si è trattato di una presentazione estremamente dettagliata la sua analisi è stata molto scrupolosa io ne abbiamo qualche minuto a disposizione
Da dedicare aveva ad Adam Ballack per ascoltare i suoi commenti eventuali suggerimenti grazie mille
Mai più qua c'è ancora post Quaestiones de Finding of mister Potocnik
RAI
ENI nota che vorremmo AG podestà sistematico Proview and
Qualcuno scusate grazie mille per questa panoramica che c'è stata Offerta anzi non posso che aderire
E ed essere d'accordo con quelli che sono i risultati che sono stati esplicati di illustrati e che devono essere poi implementati naturalmente nel marchio della nel quadro del a
Della legislazione europea
Esistente il quadro istituzionale
E la comunità energetica e già il Chieti stia importante appunto ad ascoltare le proposte avanzate dall'Unione Europea lei ha menzionato anche
La decisione adottata dal ministro dal Consiglio dei ministri
Vorrei semplicemente mostra il mio accordo con quanto ho detto a tale riguardo e promuovere promettere di che continueremo a fare al meglio il nostro lavoro cercando di promuovere quanto più possibile l'implementazione di questo programma
Con tutte le parti interessate per quanto riguarda invece
La diverso la situazione sul versante gas ed elettricità
Beni sono assolutamente d'accordo anche io con quello che è stato detto che il gas come fonte unica fonte unica molto spesso Esterna il funzionamento del mercato
Triste ristretto se posso usare questo termine
Limitato direi in alcuni Paesi quindi sicuramente devono essere compiuti dei passi avanti da questo punto di vista ma potrebbero esserci delle fonti aggiuntive a disposizione
Anche attraverso la creazione di infrastrutture specifiche che potrebbero essere di aiuto in tal senso per cercare di aprire il mercato perché c'è molta motivazione e qui e non dovremmo anche trascurare
Li ultimi stravolgimenti a livello geopolitico conseguenti la guerra in Ucraina e così via che hanno anche mostrato appunto alcune lacune presenti a livello del mercato energetico
E e del gas
Pensiamo appunto anche alla disponibilità di gas per nuovi Paesi rispetto a quelli che erano gli equilibri del passato ora forse sarebbe interessante conoscere so che lei pensa riguardo una cosa quando lei compare poco farà
Le parti interessate
Nel del mercato italiano e del
E dei Balcani occidentali
Sarebbe anche interessante capire qual è il tipo di rapporto il ruolo giocato dagli investimenti in ambito carta ex
Perché non
I
E forse perché mai le ragioni per cui i paesi del Balcani occidentali potrebbero anche esportare a prezzi favorevoli verso l'Unione europea il le proprie risorse energetiche
L'ex boss non prendo è inibito inevitabile avere degli investimenti carta ex
Questi possono essere riferiti a
Ringrazio mai
Ha delle fonti energetiche specifiche e
Per risolvere questi investimenti è essenziale che il funzione e che il si fa il mercato funzioni o ci sono dei requisiti specifici di cui tener conto per poter ricevere tali investimenti
Però c'è scritto corso tutto il ciuffo full o come
Grazie mille per i commenti
Mi dispiace molto che ha aperto Coppa scambi non sia qui perché sono sicuro che avrebbe potuto rispondere meglio a quello che è stato detto ma ad ogni modo
Dovremo comunque rispondere
Io comprendo questo trade off tra il mercato le istituzioni Investimenti il rischio di Effetti dis a livelli di ripartizione a Berzin
Io credo che queste problematiche non riguardino solamente l'aria e Usa-Iran
In realtà per durante la crisi del gas è stato un problema a livello europeo quindi molto più ampio è lo stesso problema che poi di fatto ritroviamo ovunque vi è un area di attività istituzionale
Chiedo al mio punto di vista da non viene molto spesso affrontata che è quella della capacità di remunerazioni meccanismi di remunerazione
Forse dovremmo avere maggiore coraggio per parlare anche di questa
Tematica e per svilupparlo esteriormente tali meccanismi di rimanere azione sono proprio il modo per attrarre gli investimenti e qualora ben progettate possono anche permettere di controllare
L'allocazione dei
Terenzio che provengono da il mercato degli investimenti sicuramente non è un panorama ideale
Però una delle ipotesi che potrebbero prendere in considerazione in passato l'Italia lo ha fatto avevamo degli dei meccanismi in piedi che hanno funzionato abbastanza bene che sono stati poi anche accoppiati dall'America Latina e il risultato di tutto ciò e che gli investitori hanno ottenuto una certezza dei loro Investimenti
E
Investigativi investitori tra in incompiuta in cambio
Hanno accettato il fatto che lei Renza
Avrebbero potuto essere restituiti a consumatori in caso di particolari situazioni politiche
Per fare fermato che i mercati siano compatibili con l'attrazione degli investimenti
E il controllo di
Allocazioni di rendite io guarderei a quello che è il sistema adottato in Italia in passato ora non so se questa è una visione popolare idonea anche in Europa in generale a Bruxelles però è una delle vie che mi succede che mi sento di suggerire di seguire il Santo tempio Guido rischiamo grazie mille Guido abbiamo anche dei commenti da parte del professore si voleva aggiungere solamente una cosa rispetto a quanto detto da Guido
Non sette così coraggiosi da
Dal impegnati a dire che
Nel futuro l'energia verrà prodotta solamente attraverso fonti di energia rinnovabile grazie a questi meccanismi è un buon funzionamento questi meccanismi di remunerazione vera questa interpretazione o mi sto sbagliando
Bene è molto difficile guardare al futuro sarebbe bene
Se fosse necessario ad ogni modo la realtà sta mostrando che cioè sarebbe ma se non fosse necessario ma la realtà sta mostrando che in realtà queste è sempre più
Necessario
Quindi sembra che non vi siano
Soluzioni alternative
Si sa forse saranno un nuovo ordine del mercato in realtà non lo so
Questa è una risposta a cui io personalmente non so rispondere se la domanda dovesse diventare flessibili allora forse potrebbe non esserci visione bisogno di questi meccanismi di distribuzione della demone reazione altrimenti
Mi sembra molto difficile poter pensare a come poterne fare a meno
Che
Grazie mille e ora la parola processo stralcio
Grazie mille Liliana grazie mi vorrei congratulare
Per lo studio che è stato presentato e vorrei dire due parole riguardo questo quadro lo studio essa tocco
Tolto pare curatori
Stranieri
Vediamo ad esempio il nome di Alberto potano husky che era a capo dell'agenzia dei loro dell'Agenzia europea per il coordinamento regolatori energetici con sedi Lubiana
Sì tema chi è che regola i regolatori
Ma non risponderò mai questa domanda ad ogni modo quello che voglio dire che questo Stato questo studio è il primo del suo genere ci sono stati molti dibattiti a riguardo alla Regione tra i diversi regolatori
Su come
Progredire
Ma di fatto non abbiamo mai visto uno studio che si basasse su una roba specifica e sull'adozione di misure specifiche
Abbiamo visto l'instaurarsi del processo di Berlino da parte dei Barberini sei dei Balcani occidentali ma poi questo progetto non è mai stato sviluppato
In alcune
Ci sono dei board di regolamentazione quindi sempre molti dibattiti ma di fatto quello che voglio dire è che non abbiamo mai visto lo sviluppo di uno studio concreto con l'adozione di misure concrete da adottare perché necessarie per poter armonizzare i mercati della regione
I mercati e le regioni insieme ai mercati dell'Unione Europea
Si parla di transizione energetica e gli studi che sono stati compiuti dal nostro punto di vista sono sicuramente essenziali quindi si parla molto sì
E io anche ho parlato a lungo con la mia collega con un buon ricordo purtroppo è andato via e con gli altri membri permanenti
Del sottogruppo sul rete energetica e ci siamo confrontati sulle azioni da adottare e siamo giunti a una conclusione
Io credo
Che siamo appunto felici dei risultati raggiunti delle per la decisione che abbiamo adottato grazie mille grazie mille Sergio
Il credo che
Vi sarà anche dei commenti da parte del signor perché ai
Buongiorno grazie
Torniamo un attimo al concerto dei mercati
Questa bottiglia d'acqua
Costa circa trenta centesimi la stessa bottiglia a piazza San Marco costa perlomeno dieci euro
La costa di topi costituzione al sesso
Ma il mercato
Può per mettersi di fare in modo che la stessa bottiglia benda venduta apprezzi assolutamente di Screpanti divergenti quindi quando parliamo di mercati dobbiamo prendere in considerazione la fattibilità
L'accessibilità diciamo
Delle Assemini
Discovery delle piccole e medie imprese
è importante non per rendere più Complesso il quadro fiscale
Già in atto
E se torniamo ora la presentazione che è stata da poco fatta si è parlato del fatto che la griglia sia ben sviluppata la rete sia ben sviluppata
Anche in considerazione del fatto che molti dei Paesi facevano parte dell'ex quest'area ma questo caro su questo non vale per la Lituania
E credo che vi siano altri progetti che sono molto importanti soprattutto per l'Albania su cui stiamo lavorando
Ovvero l'interconnessione con la Grecia
Preso atto del valore di novantadue milioni di euro
Un altro progetto in Montenegro sessantadue milioni di euro e poi siamo stravolto anche allora Brindisi essa Marino un altro Progetto dai trecento mila milioni di euro
E la Regione Puglia ha espresso il proprio interesse
A creare un acquedotto
Pareggi independent but prostituti by oppure di
Da Valona a chi Bari
Ora sentiremo proprio questo mense
Però una
Una festa
Su Formenti energetici l'Italia
è quello di raggiungere uno punto cinque si dica
E trenta era annualmente Previti riteniamo che incrociati che ormai non ci dovrebbero essere parte della sete che abbiamo quindi abbiamo presentato all'inizio nella prima slide grazie mi Enzio
Grazie mille e ora è arrivato il momento di far fare all'argomento successivo
Ovvero progetti usare il rapper le reti energetiche nella regione adriatica e ionica ascolteremo tutti avremo come moderatore Sergio che arriva e ascolteremo poi
Interventi di Luca Schieppati Salvatore Lanza e ancora lì con loschi
Con Davide Tabarelli come di scarsa ante
Grazie Liliana
Strangio viveva grazie Liliana
Grazie
Colleghe grazie Agorà
Innanzitutto ringrazio Nomisma Energia per l'aiuto l'aiuto fornito da Davide i i colleghi nella preparazione del manuale
Sul Progetto che riguarda
Le reti energetiche
Penso che abbia significato andare un po'indietro nel tempo quando è nata ai Usa-Iran quindi c'era un meeting che c'è stato un meeting ad ancora all'Otello si può insomma
Donatella e qui penso che il all'epoca non era non era in ricopriva questa carica però all'epoca abbiamo abbiamo parlato di che cosa fare e la discussione è continuata diciamo per ore e ore
Fino alla creazione del meeting del gruppo direttivo che si sarebbe rincontrato dopo due tre anni poi abbiamo creato il piano d'azione
Qualcuno della banca per gli investimenti europei o della Banca europea per lo sviluppo delle infrastrutture che partecipavano e ci stavano ci dicevano che vorremmo investire in nella regione adriatica e ionica nei paesi dei paesi dei Balcani occidentali
Vogliamo investire in progetti quindi la decisione fu fu preso condivisa da NRG stracolmi S. Transport society per preparare dei manuali del una raccolta di progetti che in principio dovevano essere
Dovevano essere bancabili e redditizi finanziabili
Potevano essere proposti a questi stakeholders
Siamo ancora lontani da questo obiettivo ciononostante il dibattito continua e il dibattito continuerà nel caso dell'Italia
Condivido la visione del mio amico Gilberto di luce
Che è proprio qui in sala con nome all'epoca era direttore generale
Della fornitura di Energia della sicurezza energetica
Ora non è più direttore generale ma è a capo di un'agenzia Perrelli l'innovazione tecnologica e l'ambiente presidente di questo agenzia grazie Gilbert per essere qui oggi
Quindi abbiamo quella che cos'era colto i progetti all'epoca vi era un lavoro fatto da emersi community inquina abbiamo cambiato la nostra prospettiva insieme a loro e alla fine abbiamo deciso come raccogliere i vari progetti ora vi fornirò alcuni elementi circa ciò che avevamo fatto innanzitutto i il i Progetti raccolti in questo manuale del non ci PUC
Seguono gli stessi principi del settore del trasporto e hanno un impatto estremamente positivo nel caso dell'Energia rinforzano alla sicurezza per energia promuovono
La prosa isolamento energetico l'accessibilità energetica e la competitività dei prezzi e contribuiscono a creare un un sistema che tiene conto dei cambiamenti climatici ovviamente è stato fatto questo pacchetto
E i principi guida sono stati definiti da
Il comitato nel febbraio due mila e diciotto da il Comitato consultivo di Usa-Iran
Hanno certificato questa certificato da musei irreali
E risponde a sei criteri e che sono specifici
I i criteri più ampie
Come vedete considerano le priorità
E le macro regioni
Devono essere realistici
Questa importante elemento più tasse importante
Sulle esige sulle esperienze già verificate che testimoniano di un alto livello di maturi maturazione quindi non ci fermiamo a lavoro burocratico
Vengono coinvolti esperti di Sociologia e di ambiente e devono essere coerenti e sostenuti vicendevolmente con
Questi criteri stabiliti
Ne abbiamo identificati dieci
Il primo in più importante è quella dell'aumento della sicurezza energetica rispondere e mitigare i i cambiamenti climatici
Rafforzare la competitività permettere l'implicazione di in dell'IMI dell'imprenditoria locale
E
Considerare il progresso locale e le capacità imprenditoriali locali devono essere
Un
Un altro tipo di organizzazioni che insistano sulla stessa aria per esempio NRG Community
Altri settori chiave Hamelin precipuo più cresce uccisa
Per qui vedete risultati i progetti che abbiamo sono organizzati secondo class terra e questo Tecce
I cluster hanno una significato strategico
E in ogni cluster di sono progetti specifici nel caso dell'Energia
Il nostro Progetto di raccoglimento via raccolta nitriti Progetti
Ne include dieci
E vi parlerò di alcuni cluster per dirvi quali sono in totale perché sono importanti innanzitutto il corridoio di trasporto dell'energia elettrica
Che mette in collegamento il sud e il nord quindi un corridoio che si muove che trasporta emerso Energia in due direzioni integra
La regione balcanica verso il sistema europeo da una parte e poi in Grecia e altri paesi nell'altro polo opposto
Poi
Il gli Inter connettori per l'Energia trans adriatica ora abbiamo due interconnessioni in cui l'Energia segue entrambe le direzioni un'altra l'Italia e in Montenegro
E l'altra entra Italia e la Grecia
I due interconnettere sono stati concepiti anni fa
E lavorano sullo sviluppo duplice di questi queste infrastrutture che diventeranno sempre più importanti
E frequenti marxista sforna cento sorridevo coraggio potrà scioglilingua
Ammenda cui autopsia va oltre stiamo parlando di
Energia eolica anche che può essere prodotta off-shore per non avere un impatto fu la la il territorio
Ci sono sistemi per effettuarlo e la Grecia
Ha fatto delle scelte delle proposte molto interessanti intere intelligenti a tal riguardo poi vi è il l'anello trans balcanico per il gas
Sul masterplan presentato da Davide lo abbiamo visto non tutti i paesi nella regione possono fare affidamento sul gas naturale il gas naturale una fonte di Energia utile per la transizione energetica perché risulta in meno emissioni
Questo serve per collegare i paesi che si trovano intorno o nell'area balcanica in uno stesso sistema quindi i Paesi possono aiutarsi vicendevolmente e concludere chiudere questo anello
Poi l'altro l'altro progetto
Il
Il gasdotto io ogni cuore Adriatico che andrebbe dalla parte esca dalla costa est del Adriatico e unirebbe Croazia Montenegro Albania fino alla Slovenia e la querelle scusate la Serbia e la Grecia
Poi molto importante lo vedrete nella presentazione abbiamo il gasdotto Trans Adriatico uno dei progetti chiave implementato durante il nostro mandato
Ora stiamo parlando di un raddoppiamento della portata di questo project è molto importante
Dato appunto
Il il nuovo scenario geopolitico quindi l fornitore di gas dalla Russia diminuiranno
Ci potrebbero addirittura essere delle interruzioni e quindi abbiamo bisogno di creare una Rete di fornitura vicino a noi
Questa viene dal Mar Caspio del Mar Caspio vicino all'Azerbaijan ci sono dei le ramificazioni che ci permettono di considerarlo come un asset strategico
Ci sono altri Progetti come vedete qui interconnettere della Macedonia
E poi il gasdotto East Med questo progetto sta portando il gas naturale
Dalle suddito dal dalla parte sud occidentale del del Mediterraneo verso l'Europa quindi in principio i dati Cipro Creta la Grecia
Italia e così via in tutta Europa
E infine abbiamo infrastruttura
Di sviluppo per il gas naturale liquefatto che è diventato un asset chiave per assicurare la sicurezza energetica per garantire sicurezza energetica sarà così nel futuro per il sistema dei Balcani e del della regione adriatico ionica l'Italia e l'Europa
Potete vedere che a livello infrastrutturale e logistico
Si fa riferimento a LNG alle Gnl il CNL questo tipo di carta interessante perché è di utilizzo diretto ed hanno la possibilità di effettuare una transizione da Gnl all'idrogeno
Che è il nostro futuro
Infine abbiamo
Una soft mescita c'è la scuola del dell'Energia nella zona dei Balcani la o al clan annunci scuro per condividere esperienze per cooperare insieme a diventare amici e questo tipo di scuola per noi rappresenta un
Un buon elemento la buona pratica
Quali sono le principali sfide poi
Innanzitutto il finanziamento del dei privati dei progetti devono essere finanziabili
E i partner del progetto devono essere identificati perché perché quando parliamo di progetti parliamo di valori che ammontano a miliardi di euro se consideriamo le economie dei Paesi dei Balcani visto ci sono Paesi relativamente piccoli dobbiamo trovare modi per finanziare tali progetti
Ci sono in modi per esempio accordi Prestiti equity partissi Passion
Tutti questi devono essere esaminati questi metodi ed esami ogni applicati poi le priorità che necessitano di essere continuamente ready riviste che revisionate
Questa si applica alla situazione
Di oggi come la vediamo proprio oggi è una situazione che cambia costantemente quindi lo scenario lungo termine piuttosto importante lo scenario presentato dal masterplan
è importante dobbiamo lavorare su di esso
E infine dobbiamo continuare nel nostro lavoro
In è Usa-Iran per lavorare appunto le le prospettive nel masterplan nelle negli studi di valutazioni negli studi e nelle valutazioni
Per fare in modo che le priorità vengano condivise da tutti gli attori quali sono i progetti del futuro invece
Intanto l'importanza delle misure il soffitto
E un punto chiave è la consapevolezza sociale e l'accettazione sociale
Ci sono nuove idee
I nuovi idee tra tra Paesi che assiepa paese che si associano nella regione per andare insieme verso a un progresso tecnologico a livello europeo
Verso un orizzonte comune tutte queste sono azioni che dobbiamo considerare nel nostro futuro
Ora
Avremo i tre progetti leader Luca Salvatore e Goran che presentano tre progetti
Di esempio
Non vogliamo annoiare anzi con tutti e trenta i progetti ovviamente sarebbe inutile molto meglio concentrarsi solo su tre esempi significative grazie per l'attenzione
Lucro Luca
Schieppati
Gioisce
Sì Cipros grazie professor Garribba grazie Davide grazie a tutti per l'invito un grande piacere essere con voi qui per trattare
Da lì temi
Nel
Alla fine del due mila e venti
Quando abbiamo iniziato questa operazione
Era il momento giusto e perché abbiamo visto quello che è successo dopo le nostre operazioni la crisi
Me la scarsità
Del gas naturale e altre fonti di energia
Legate al fatto che numerosi Investimenti appunto non hanno potuto essere messi in atto a causa della pandemia della situazione geopolitica
C'è peggiorate creato una situazione in cui
Le opportunità di al vere nuove connessioni con muovere fonti di energie nuove vie è diventato fondamentale
Per l'Europa
A partire dalla Grecia all'Italia
Nel due mila ventidue abbiamo rappresentato il quindici per cento della fornitura di cassa verso l'Italia con circa trenta milioni di metri cubi siti cassa
Abbiamo trasportato
Venticinque milioni di metri cubi sì di cassa verso l'Italia la Bulgaria quindi o e oltre trentuno verso l'Italia quindi sicuramente
Questa infrastruttura ha funzionato in modo efficiente e abbiamo visto appunto come abbia funzionato nella base di operatività
Questa infrastruttura è stata
Progettata
Allo scopo di garantire il trasporto di Castellini prossimi anni
In particolar modo durante le crisi è stato chiaro come dovevamo cercare di potenziare il nostro ruolo e fare di più rispetto al passato quindi grazie alla disponibilità di cassa a partire dall'Azerbaijan e grazie anche al forte coordinamento lungo tutto il corridoio siamo stati in grado
Di concentrarci sulla possibilità di utilizzare
I
E che questi sistemi in atto
Cercando di sviluppare appunto le opportunità presenti e così facendo siamo stati in grado di diventare un player
Importanti importante che si limitavano assessore al trasporto di gas ma anche è stato in grado anche di sviluppare un nuovo concetto per organizzare e sviluppare dei prodotti e dei servizi
In modo tale che ora oltre più
Ma oltre sette Paesi utilizzano le nostre infrastrutture
Lo scorso anno avremmo dovuto trasportare otto
Milioni miliardi cubici di metri di gas verso l'Italia mentre abbiamo raggiunto il target di dieci
Inoltre c'è stato un cambiamento importante quando siamo stati in grado di
Cioè collegare la Grecia la Bulgaria questo ha comportato un cambiamento importante a partire da ottobre due mila ventidue perché attraverso tatto siamo stati ingrana tutti
Avviare e la fornitura di gas verso la Bulgaria e poi da lì ad altri Paesi come la Moldavia
E questo ha portato
Ci ha permesso di rifornire l'area dei Balcani con una fonte di energia alternativa attraverso una rotta alternativa
Da quando sono entrato a far parte del progetto del PD tappa abbiamo raggiunto dei risultati importanti quindi continueremo in questo lavoro di supporto lui confronti di tutte le parti interessate
Il gasdotto Trans Adriatico rappresenta un'opportunità
E estremamente importante guardiamo alla mappa dell'Area occupata da questo gasdotto Trans Adriatico ci rendiamo conto di come vi sia un fatto molto importante invia un estremo bisogno di infrastrutture solamente attraverso il lo sviluppo di infrastrutture solamente Attraverso l'interconnessione di diversi Paesi e soltanto puntando a una situazione di ridondanza delle infrastrutture sarà possibile pensare di
Essere competitivi
Sostenibili
A livello di fornitura energetica quindi dobbiamo inizia e continuare a lavorare in questa direzione pertanto rappresentiamo una vera e propria spina dorsale del per la Regione e dovremo continuare a sviluppare tutte le opportunità possibili per i diversi Paesi affinché appunto questo sviluppo possano avvenire all'interno di ognuno di essi ora lavoriamo in collaborazione con i nostri amici dell'Albania per avviare Illy la cassintegrazione appunto dell'Albania quanto prima possibile questo è il nostro auspicio
Collegando tra loro diverse aree dell'Albania ci sono anche Progetti relative al gas naturale liquefatto che attualmente stiamo valutando perché appunto risulta siamo consapevoli di quanto importante questa risorsa energetica sia ma come dicevamo precedentemente fondamentale che attraverso le infrastrutture possano crearsi nuove interconnessioni
Senna dall'avvio dei nostri progetti
Sin dalla fase della loro ideazione
Abbiamo fatto in modo che questi potessero poi consentire a noi di espandere la capacità di fornitura a oltre venticinque miliardi cubici di metri
In realtà possiamo raggiungere i risultati persino più elevati in base alle diverse soluzioni che possiamo implementare questa un processo che viene guidato dal mercato non è una decisione assunta da l'i nostri Stek Old Masters inizierà la nostra societarie un processo di fatto un dato dal dal mercato
Abbiamo svolto già un tessera testa di mercato che ha dato esito positivo all'inizio del due mila ventidue
Agisce mogli ostruito le dal giudice
E questo per la fornitura di gas aggiuntivo all'Italia l'Albania uno degli esempi appunto di fornitura del gas verso l'Albania
Ora continueremo a lavorare a nuove opportunità proprio attraverso questi testi di mercato un altro verrà condotto alla fine dell'anno
Il primo di luglio andiamo iniziato anche a lavorare a un nuovo test di mercato per l'anno due mila ventitré ciò che è importante da parte nostra
Guidare si questo processo ma non dal punto di vista burocratico bensì cercare di continuare ad offrire al mercato delle alternative
Flessibilità e soprattutto risponde a quelle che sono le esigenze palesate una delle complessità relative alla situazione attuale dei mercati
Consiste nel fatto che sappiamo come sviluppare nuove forniture di gas
E sappiamo come tutto ciò comporti degli investimenti significativi e comporterei felice per i fornitori la sottoscrizione di Accord e lungo termine
Ciò implichi anche la lo sa la necessità di sviluppare in toto dei corridori quindi è un processo sicuramente estremamente complesse e nella prima fase
Bene per svilupparla questa richiesto moltissimi anni quello che stiamo cercando di fare attraverso i nostri partner così via è quello di velocizzare il processo per essere più pronti quanto prima possibile
Possibile
Al tra traversoni paure is you abbiamo cercato di diversificare la nostra fornitura finisca sei etica e abbiamo cercato di diversificare la fornitura all'Unione rompere una da qui al due mila ventisette è stato firmato un accordo
Un memorandum
Di intesa darla Interval Gian e l'Italia
Il nostro ruolo si vedrà appunto impegnati a continuare a
Tentare di espandere il nostro mercato di fornitura di un altro elemento importante che vorrei condividere con voi
Ovvero intanto che non dovremmo considerare solamente la sicurezza della fornitura ma anche una sostenibilità a lungo termine di questo tipo di infrastrutture di questo tipo di corridoi che stiamo esaminando
Per noi un'economia a zero emissioni
Allineata al Green tirarle europeo
E alla corte di Parigi e senz'altro più una priorità
E riteniamo che attraverso l'espansione della capacità della nostra pipeline potremmo non solamente aumentarla sicurezza nella fornitura dei paesi che attraversiamo ma potremmo anche
Raggiungere e avere la possibilità di
Raggiungere nel lungo termine un'economia altre missioni quindi qual è la nostra idea la nostra idea consiste nel cercare di essere pronti al trasporto della moda con l'avverte in primo luogo l'idrogeno ed ecco perché abbiamo iniziato a studiare delle soluzioni attestare i nostri materiali sviluppare delle analisi approfondite e riteniamo che dovremmo sviluppare anche che il quadro normativo per il io metro
L'idea fare in modo che nel medio e lungo termine infrastrutture possano espandersi quanto più possibile
Affinché in tal modo sia possibile garantire poco poco che l'inerzia trasportata sia sempre più certe ma allo stesso tempo insieme agli altri attori abbiamo
Avviato un processo di trasformazione a livello operativo
Per poter ridurre in modo significativo l'impronta di carbonio delle nostre attività quindi
Se chi ha interesse da parte dal del mercato e qualora dovessimo godere dell'appoggio di tutti gli attori interessati potremmo anche pensare che I Nuovi Investimenti che stiamo compiendo potranno essere guidati
E compiuti alla stregua di dell'elettrificazione probabilmente il modo migliore per garantire il fatto che non siamo producendo già sito di carbonio
E che non stiamo producendo gas a effetto serra proprio in questo modo quindi ci sono degli impatti a medio termine che vanno valutati come quelli che ho appena menzionato
E che devono rappresentare sicuramente una priorità per le nostre azioni nell'area dei Balcani è molto importante sviluppare non solo i gasdotti le infrastrutture
Il il gli impianti di rigassificazione né perché molto è stato fatto in Croazia in ingresso e spero che qualcosa possa essere fatto anche ad esempio in Albania
Ora la prossima settimana mi recherò proprio a Tirana per la quota del discute con tutti i partner con cui stiamo lavorando tuttavia è molto importante sviluppare anche dei collegamenti tecnologici oggi ci sono molti
Progetti importanti in materia di energie rinnovabili e tutti questi progetti possono funzionare davvero
Possono
Appoggiare anche lo sviluppo del settore del gas
Garantendo la stabilità nella fornitura di energia nel Paese papere a far sì che ciò avvenga dobbiamo rafforzare la rete elettrica e proprio ora stiamo cercando di comprendere quale sia la situazione attuale in diresse ad esempio in Albania per rafforzare la rete di distribuzione elettrica perché questa è una massa molto importante da raggiungere
E concludo il mio intervento qui per lasciare la parola parecchi vi seguirà e vorrei dire che apprezzo fortemente i piani presentati dal professor carri IPA ma anche gli altri piani perché penso che questi si basino su quelli che sono i criteri che guidano la prostrazione dal punto di vista industriale per quanto riguarda anche lui il punto di vista delle aziende riteniamo sia essenziale continuare a lavorare per sviluppare nostrane dell'infrastruttura
Ma anche
Detto Asciutti
Tutta la struttura anche a supporto di ciò e ciò richiede sviluppo richiede finanziamenti come ultima considerazione per la pipeline adriatico ionica io ritengo sulle dalla mia percezione ed sono dentro questo processo ormai da tempo perché sicuramente una priorità sono i finanziamenti tuttavia una priorità ancor maggiore e rappresentata da un forte coordinamento politico e un forte impegno da parte del governo gli operatori sono già pronti per sviluppare le infrastrutture necessarie
è molto importante che però arrivino i finanziamenti opportuni e ciò sarà possibile qualora si dimostri che le soluzioni a disposizione si pongano in linea
Con
La trova transizione energetica
L'Unione Europea ha molti fondi a disposizione questo per lo meno è l'idea che mi sono fatto
Parlando appunto con diverse personalità e ritengo che però ci dovrebbe essere un maggior supporto da parte dei governi dei diversi Paesi affinché tutto ciò possa concretizzarsi
La possibilità di far sì che tutto ciò si concretizzi è molto vicina ma dobbiamo impegnarci per far sì che ciò avvenga grazie mille
A Trento io
Grazie mille ore inviterei il signor Salvatore Lanza
A prendere la parola però dovrei gentilmente chiederle di essere quanto più breve possibile perché siamo un po'in ritardo con i tempi dovremmo cercare di recuperare il ritardo accumulato grazie mille
Ho ok
Ok
Sotto Saint giusto
Grazie per averci invitato
In questo incontro molto interessante cercherò di essere rapido
Anche convincervi che
Insieme alle misure Al-Fayed ci sono anche delle soft slash delle misure più soft che si bilanciano insieme ad esse
E infatti questa è la mia presentazione
Condivido infatti con voi
Il ruolo di Arera nei Balcani perché la barcamenarci scura è un progetto promosso da Arera
E non è un caso Arera
è stata coinvolta pienamente nell'attività regolarmente regolatrice sin dal due mila cinque
Quando
I PCI RB quindi il può ed è per la cooperazione fra le cure dei regolatori dell'Energia hanno iniziato tali dibattiti e tali condivisioni
In aggiunta abbiamo partecipato
A delle decisioni multilaterale con i nostri colleghi N RS
Valmy le autorità nazionali di regolamentazioni nella regione balcanica
Vi ha già parlato infatti di via aree era l'autorità di regolazione per l'energia e le reti e l'ambiente che ha deciso di esimere
Il tipo Theatre il tappo c'è un altro esempio è per esempio l'allocazione della Rete cablata tra Italia e Montenegro che è stata effettuata da aree era e del e l'autorità di regolamentazione del Montenegro questi sono due esempi di ottima cooperazione di questo quadro regolatore
Il coinvolgimento di Arera
Nell'integrazione dei mercati tra i Paesi balcanici e l'Europa si è verificata circa nel due mila e diciassette quando l'area era ha promosso la creazione di un gruppo di lavoro
Con l'obiettivo di studiare come implementare i il cablaggio tra i Balcani occidentali e l'Italia Wind Juha è stata Without con così ci siamo ancora a corti che senza colmare il fil divario di conoscenze tra le nostre istituzioni questo progetto di cablaggio del mercato di accoppiamento del mercato
Uno tutti uguali
Sarebbe stato impossibile da realizzare quindi abbiamo iniziato con un'attività di capacity building finanziata dall'iniziativa europea centrale e il programma capp
Su il know-how e il trasferimento di conoscenze finanziato dal Governo italiano per conto di IRBM e dopo diversi anni e ci siamo accorti che questi questi interventi provvisori avevano effettivamente somme efficacia a stabile a lungo termine e quindi dicembre mille ventidue abbiamo creato la barcamenarci Skull ecco la storia
Villa vivi de se
Qualche parola sull'integrazione del mercato sono completamente d'accordo con me la descrizione del le disse le conclusioni di Guido su la valutazione del modello target per i Balcani non c'è niente da decidere
Tutto già deciso quando nel dicembre mille duelli consiglio ministeriale della è oggi il Community ha adottato il nuovo patto kettle sull'elettricità
Tutti quanti hanno adottato e accettato il modello di mercato europeo ma andava implementato e sebbene o apprezzato la
Il il discorso incoraggiante di Guido
E ottimistico sul fatto che ora dobbiamo implementare qualcosa che già è stato definito in maniera appropriata l'applicazione di implementazione sfortunatamente si dimostra essere non così facile come sembra quindi
Solo per darvi un esempio
Le parti interessate s'dovrebbero trasporre e applicare
Partiti della legge del quadro regola normativo dell'unione europea
In alcuni aspetti in alcuni settori che nel corso dei precedenti otto anni sono già stati implementati da altri Paesi dell'Unione europea quindi ormai ci sono altre regolamentazioni quindi ci sono sei mesi di tempo per trasporre quindi e mettere un al emanare leggi nazionali e adottare tutte queste regolamentazioni quindi una grandissima sfida
Probabilmente avrebbe senso estendere
Il periodo di studio non solo sulla valutazione del modello ma anche una valutazione degli ostacoli possibili che si potrebbero presentare in questa applicazione perché per esempio a giugno
Le parti interessate dovrebbero aver nominato il Mimmo
Quindi l'operatore energetico del mercato e come vedete nella slide
Ci sono delle parti interessate che hanno uno scambio
Di
Una Ourense in generale
Le dette altezza me praticone del Paese
Alla partenza e coordina ancora non ne ha una non a un a voi senza in mai dove ha spinto ma per quanto ne so non è ancora stato nominato un operatore del mercato energetico e questo è un esempio mi come implementare un pacchetto non sia così ovvio
Tutti i Valar soprattutto per rispondere alla domanda sollevata dal professor Garribba sulla road mappa verso l'applicazione dei Progetti
Ci dovrebbe essere una roadmap il cui nome eh emissivo Integration clan quindi l'agenzia l'agenzia verrà la cooperazione tra i regolatori nazionali dell'energia effettivamente dovrebbero
Agire
Ma ovviamente
Alcuni di essi non sono ancora stati nominati come operatori del mercato emergenti etico e quindi la decisione verrà posposta come conseguenza
Per concludere qualche parola sulla struttura della scuola sull'Energia l'idea della scuola
Col mare i divari a livello di conoscenza e tra i Paesi a usare il re le parti interessate soprattutto in relazione a la regolamentazione europea la
La presidenza della Balkan Energies Q è di Arera
E infatti anche la sede si trova nella o in aree erano i membri sono Albania Bosnia Erzegovina Grecia Italia Montenegro Macedonia del Nord e la Serbia paese osservatore
Le attività della scuola come immaginate sono principalmente basate su conferenze seminari incontri con gli stakeholder e anche la pubblicazione alla fine dell'anno di documenti sulle policy che indicano come superare ostacoli sfide a all'implementazione appunto del pacchetto sul elettricità
Qui ci sono energie piuttosto chiare quale Usai allora in particolare con il pilastro numero due in riferimento alla all'attività le attività e i progetti faro
Per una regione Adriatico Jonia fare bene
Sottolineo
Anche l'aspetto della creazione della mercato all'ingrosso per la Regione adriatico ionica
Il mercato elettrico integrato della Regione Adriatico Iotti capitoli capolista un effetto collaterale magari del partecipazione d Italia attori nel mercato unico europeo
Quindi non vi sono altri obiettivi sono già inclusi all'interno della strategia UE per estendere il mercato unico con uno degli ultimi messaggi su i seminari e i documenti sulle politiche su cui stiamo lavorando gli argomenti principali si concentrano su la regolamentazione
Che compongono la il pacchetto per l'Energia
Ma anche la la costruzioni di capacità e i il quadro temporale ci si concentra anche sul mercato del gas e la crisi del gas che c'ha tra gli interessati recentemente e come tutelare i consumatori durante le impennate dei prezzi
Nei mercati l'energia elettrica e del gas
Ed è tutto per quanto mi riguarda spero di essere stato nei tempi grazie
Pensi a Miss in grazie al dottor Salvatore Lanza ora
Chiedo al dottor coranico loschi di prende la parola America Luigi
Ciò vuol dire Buongiorno nuovamente
Grazie per a Termini dato l'opportunità di presentare tali Progetto proprio del ministro dell'Economia dipartimento all'Energia
Salto le prime slide perché sono già state presentate dal collega precedentemente abbiamo delle grandi infrastrutture nel nostro Paese che sono in via di sviluppo ovvero la costruzione di un gasdotto e nello sviluppo della distribuzione del gas sulla Rete
Abbiamo necessita ovviamente enti ulteriori finanziamenti per completare questi Progetti perché lui l'interconnessione della rete gas
Deve essere sicuramente fortificata precedentemente abbiamo parlato di numerosi processi e Usai re che sono stati realizzate nel passato come esita dopo sei don
Mo'Anita
Questo
Sarà uno dei progetti realizzati in questa strategia
Un Progetto di interesse comune con la Grecia
Che parte del flagship numero cinque transizione dal carbone
L'obiettivo principale sostenere la gassificazione del Paese fornendo un punto di interconnessione in grado di fornire grandi quantità di gas
E garantire la sicurezza l'approvvigionamento offrendo anche diversificazione delle rocce delle fonti garantire l'integrazione del mercato con l'obiettivo di consentire ai consumatori di avere prezzi del gas simile a quelle dei paesi limitrofi limitrofi e offrire una fonte energetica sostenibile
A un Paese che ha un indice di intensità di missione piuttosto basso
L'assistenza tecnica
è saltato condotta e terminata il CBA e FS sono stati completati il fatto terminato anche la valutazione di impatto ambientale
è stato terminato anche il il filippino
E nei prossimo Periodo la Banca Europea per gli Investimenti pubblicherà unna bando per la concessione e da qui alla fine dell'anno la fase di costruzione dovrebbe iniziare nel terzo trimestre del due mila e del ventitré e la messa in servizio verso la fine del due mila e venticinque
Invece
Vediamo un altro progetto
Un progetto di Inter connessione con la Serbia
Questo fa parte della flagship numero cinque anche adesso quei abbiamo assicurato un'assistenza tecnica lo studio di fattibilità e dell'impatto sociale
E inoltre è stato preparato anche un spunta una serie di studi lo scopo principale ed era il realizzazione del gasdotto
Viene da uno impegno strategico del governo di raggiungere un più alto livello di funzionalità complessiva del sistema energetico del Paese e dichiararle contezza condizioni per una maggiore integrazione
Infrastrutturale economica con i paesi del vicinato e i paesi europei come sapete questo progetto garantirà anche la
Il trasferimento del gas che viene dal corridoio meridionale
E di trasportare il gas in Paesi dell'Europa centrale sapete che
Precedentemente da nord a sud ora vediamo un trasferimento da Est a Ovest
Che quel tale e gas viene da letta trova può anche da CNL
E
Anche la gasdotto euromediterraneo
Abbiamo un altro progetto di interconnessione casco l'Albania
Questo progetto
Garantirà la diversificazione delle fonti di funzionalità e questo progetto e la fase iniziale
Non aveva ha non ha ancora ottenuto Iraq figli assicurate per questo progetto
Quali sono qual è l'importanza di tali progetti in termini decarbonizzazione sono tutti i progetti a prova di futuro quindi concepiti per il futuro e verranno costruiti per portarci verso una strategia sull'idrogeno
E saranno in linea è compatibile con il nuovo regolamento teme e
E anche la strategia europea
Questi progetti
Sono state inseriti nella Strategia energetica nazionale del nostro Paese ed è stato anche affrontato sono state affrontate le cinque dimensioni prima principali
Nel nostro roadmap di transizione energetica ovviamente
è stato considerato sono stati considerati questi pilastri
Abbia è stata considerata anche la conversione di degli impianti al momento presenti verso appunto una transizione verde
Quindi riutilizzo delle infrastrutture già presenti per una riconversione verso il gas fonti di energie rinnovabili vederti
Questo è tutto ciò che volevo dire grazie per l'attenzione
Attenti occorre niente Now grazie godranno ora
Arriviamo all'ultimo argomento
Per la Rete dell'energia quest'argomento fa riferimento a la revisione del
I lastroni loro due e chiedo al professor Garribba
Ieri
Dire mantenersi nei tempi disponibili perché abbiamo pochissimi minuti grazie scusa Biljana avrei apre un commento prego Davide quindi accetto il tuo invito di recarmi andare oltre
Perché erano sicuramente tutte e tre interessanti
Ed era tutto ciò che volevo dire grazie
Non ci sono i più o no
Grazie mille emiliana
Cercherò di essere quanto più breve possibile
In primo luogo quello che leggevo e dire che il piano d'azione di sai no
Attualmente risale
Agli anni diciamo fino al due mila quattordici indicativamente
Naturalmente si sono instaurate dei mutamenti molto rapidi in tutto il mondo in Europa e nella regione dei Balcani quindi il piano d'azione necessità
Assolutamente una revisione
In particolar modo per quanto riguarda il settore energetico
Va inoltre ha detto che sono estremamente grato per questo scambio di vedute che ho avuto proprio a tale scopo con Andrea Bosco né
Coordinatore nazionale per l'Italia
E Kumar condoglianze
Altro coordinatore nazionale per l'Italia e le la loro missione è sicuramente stata estremamente interessante siamo abbiamo cercato di comprendere come potrebbe configurarsi il futuro cercando di raccogliere spunti e idee a tale riguardo
Le idee che abbiamo raccolto provengono di fatto dei gruppi tematici dei diversi Paesi Serbia Macedonia in particolar modo il contributo di questi Paesi è stato fondamentale abbiamo tenuto molti dibattiti
In particolar modo durante gli atti gli incontri annuali ti sai l'ultima ha avuto luogo lo scorso maggio a Sarajevo poi ne abbiamo avuto un altro
Nel due mila ventidue quello Presidente a Tirana in Albania
Anche in questo caso i colleghi albanesi hanno fornito degli input sicuramente molto interessanti e nei dibattiti che ne sono derivati
Abbiamo iniziato già intravedere quello che poteva essere in un idea di futuro piano d'azione e Usa-Iran è stato create nel due mila
Quattordici
Nel due mila quindici abbiamo tenuto la nostra prima riunione
E per quanto riguardava il settore energetico si è tenuta una conferenza affari sì
Dove i bei
Si sono impegnati a contenere l'aumento delle della temperatura globale
Del nostro pianeta
Quindi ad oggi sicuramente noi siamo molto preoccupati per la situazione attuale perché siamo leader parlare anche di reti energetiche
E detiene genetiche di transizione energetica che inevitabilmente deve riguardarci e il piano d'azione revisionato di euro stai si concentra proprio su questo sulla transizione energetica
Cercherò di essere quanto più rapido possibile perché c'è una documento che è possibile leggere quindi non voglio annoiarvi
E tediarvi eccessivamente dato che si ci avviamo a chiudere questa conferenza
Vediamo se riesco ad andare avanti con la mia presentazione
Ok
Semplicemente diretti che cosa è avvenuto dal due mila quattordici
A ramo appunto il fatto europea o il parquet Tropea per l'energia pulita per tutti gli europei per il ramo il criterio europeo nel dicembre due mila diciannove una vera e propria milestone la per l'Unione europea
La limitazione della Nitti di un'economia di magicamente neutra pone l'implementazione di tutta una serie di misure e poi un altro elemento molto importante
Ovvero il piano economico di investimenti per i Balcani occidentali risalente all'ottobre del due mila venti
E poi
Dopo l'invasione del l'Ucraina da parte della Russia abbiamo avuto Paulo IPTV riguarda appunto la sicurezza della fornitura energetica
Allo stesso tempo poiché anche lastre in gres you quindi tutta una serie di passi in avanti che sono stati registrati per l'appunto nel corso degli ultimi anni che vanno prese in considerazione
Ora naturalmente
Mentre aggiorniamo il nostro piano d'azione dell'Eur Steiger dobbiamo naturalmente anche considerare il master Lanna che sa tutto presentato dai nostri colleghi la proprio mappa e diverse conferenze che si sono tenute e così via
Dal mio punto di vista ricatto Usa-Iran noi però seguiamo di più un leone
Qual è ora la risposta fornita dal nuovo piano d'azione per quanto riguarda il settore energetico ne abbiamo inserito due argomenti diversi piano
Da azione essi basa su argomenti diversi definibili come Tropical noi abbiamo aggiunto il tag numero quattro
Scusate il il l'argomento numero quattro stabilite numero quattro era già esistente ma ne abbiamo aggiunto un altro riguardo all'Energia verde
In realtà non sapevamo bene come definire questo capitolo quest'argomento che parliamo di deciso di adottare la denominazione Energia verde
Pone però parlare anche di un altro argomento ovvero il numero quattro Peretti energetiche opportunità
Prospettiva a lungo termine
Sì tutti
Orizzonte due mila trenta fino al due mila cinquanta
La necessità di collegare ed integrare le reti di gas naturale quindi tutti i punti molto importanti lui insultare le complementarità tra i diversi Paesi della regione delle sale
E se si guarda punta la situazione dei diversi paesi ci sono tutta una serie di complementarietà esistenti che devono essere sfruttate quanto più possibile dobbiamo quindi cercare di cooperare
Per cercare di progredire anche a livello di investimenti di finanziamento dei progetti quindi la cooperazione senz'altro fondamentali perché altrimenti non saremo mai in grado di attirare gli investitori
Inoltre dobbiamo condividere risorse e promuovere il nome alleanze nel settore energetico
Alleanze tra le aziende tramite il settore l'industriale quindi dobbiamo cercare
Vedi
Creare delle aziende che prendano in considerazione anche la natura multinazionale
Della nostra strategia perché l'unico modo per poter progredire quindi sicuramente dobbiamo accelerare ma ci sono tutta una serie di stile che stiamo affrontando
Ad esempio normative a livello di barriere
Pensiamo ad esempio alla necessità di adattarsi a fonti di energia rinnovabili e intermittenti
Dobbiamo cercare di evitare e questo era un punto sicuramente molto critico l'esclusione delle infrastrutture del tasso naturale dal nuovo
Regolamento
Tiene e
Ora dal nostro punto di vista
Il sistema dei Balcani può contribuire ai dibattiti che sono attualmente in corso a livello europeo perché perché il sistema palpitano balcanico e alcuni Paesi nello specifico
Basano la loro il loro sistema energetico sul carbone ma il carbone sta finendo quindi che cosa possiamo fare dobbiamo guardare le energie rinnovabili e incassa naturale potrebbe essere un un'alternativa interessante
Per quanto riguarda invece il gas naturale liquefatto anche questo potrebbe essere un nuovo una nuova fonte energetica interessante per il nostro Paese si sono presi come la Croazia l'Italia la cresta forse anche l'Albania che si stanno guardando sempre più al gas naturale liquefatto
E poi abbiamo una serie di pericoli da considerare pericoli di carattere cibernetico ad esempio il sicurezza per l'approvvigionamento
Tre azioni
Reti elastiche integrate corridoi e gas naturale liquefatto ora non ha tempo di entrare nei dettagli di queste azioni andiamo avanti quindi qual è l'obiettivo emissioni zero questo è l'obiettivo
Argomento numero fa cinque che Energia perde
L'argomento numero cinque si basa e si concentra su quelle che sono le e zero emissioni
Come si può fare tutto ciò attraverso
Lo sfruttamento appieno del potenziale delle fonti energetiche rinnovabili
In tutta la regione adriatico ionica
Ad esempio molto importante
Il potere e il l'energia idrica ma possiamo pensare anche altri fonti di energia rinnovabile come ad esempio l'energia eolica l'energia solare che possono comportare un incredibile sviluppo energetico anche molto importante
Favorire una transizione verso fonti di energia rinnovabile attraverso su risorse domestiche perché molti dei paesi hanno delle aziende proprie quindi queste aziende possono
Catturare e fare proprio il valore tra transizione economica Lehner cecità scusate ma ci sono tutta una serie di aspetti da considerare come probabilmente saprete
Ci sono delle
Componente di sempre il fotovoltaico che provengono dalla Cina
Quindi
Potremo appunto dipendere dalla fornitura di componenti critiche e va valutato questo mentre in passato si poteva dipendere dalla fornitura del petrolio ora si potrebbe dipendere la fornitura di queste componenti che sono fondamentali per fare in modo che i sistemi che gli impianti fotovoltaici funzionino anche importante aumentare il processo di elettrificazione migliorare l'efficienza energetica questa importante per l'intera regione
Il leader incredibile vedere come
Intensità energetica di tutta una serie di Paesi della regione sia ben superiore rispetto alla media della densità energetica dell'Unione Europea
Maggiore efficienza energetica significa minore
Consumo che richiesta energetica
Poi
è molto importante cooperare sull'innovazione
Tecnologica sempre in campo e minori spie energetico a lungo termine
Ci sono molte poche università
I i cui corsi si basano sullo sviluppo di tecnologie in campo energetico ecco perché molti studenti poi sono obbligati a migrare altrove mentre questo dovrebbe essere un assetto da sfruttare
Sfide
Affrontare le conseguenze del cambiamento climatico cercare di rendere quanto più snelle possibile le procedure e Painters punta molto importante con la transizione energetica
La simmetria competitiva tra i diversi Paesi potrebbe aumentare i Paesi sanno di seguendo percorsi diversi che c'è la competitività tra i diversi Paesi bene dobbiamo evitare tutto questo e
Portano
Dobbiamo cercare di sfruttare di asset esistenti ad esempio ci sono delle fare delle
Centrali a carbone che potrebbero essere convertite ad esempio quindi quello che potrebbe essere una peso economico fratelli economico potrebbe trasformarsi invece in un'opportunità
Poiché riduce ridurre intensità energetica
E preparare anche delle risorse umane qualificate sempre nell'ottica stemma questa qualcosa che dovremmo fare in Italia in Serbia in Albania e in tutta l'intera regione
Adriatico ionica poi tre azioni
Superato vere per cooperare scusate per la diffusione delle fonti di energia rinnovabile attraverso la Regione adriatico ionica migliorare efficienza energetica
Promuovere di progressi
Nell'ambito delle tecnologie energetiche però questi sono tutti progetti a lungo termine ad ogni modo ho finito questa un'immagine che magari potrebbe che serve grazie mille per la vostra attenzione
Attenti grazie
Professore Garribba
Non voglio
Prendere altri minuti di tempo vi ringrazio nuovamente ringrazio il ministero degli affari esteri voi tutti per l'attenzione
E la vostra pazienza ora
Dalla farò all'altra
Il dottor Giorgio Ermanno Ermanno UIL
Affligge
Grazie mille
Prima di dare la parola a i altri relatori per i discorsi di chiusura vorrei evidenziare alcuni punti chiave si sono stati messi in evidenza in questa conferenza innanzitutto destato un consenso sul fatto che sì la prospettiva regionale permetta di capire le sinergie potenziali tra i diversi Stati e l'opportunità per creare reti promuovere la coesione la complementarietà tra il piano nazionale e regionale questo può portare a un miglior utilizzo delle risorse
Come i programmi i fondi europei e anche
Le risorse in termini di capitale e di risorse umane e istituzionali in secondo luogo vorrei sottolineare che l'Energia tra le altre cose
Un un componente sì arte e indispensabile del sistema dei trasporti pertanto entrambi del benessere considerati come complementari E U bisogna unire il sistema alla collettività dell'energia e dei trasporti sulla base della transizione verde
E le azioni correlate successivamente Attraverso è usare il re il processo di edizione grazie alle masterplan è sulla collettività energetica e dei trasporti o anche sul processo previsto da è Usa-Iran sarà possibile incorporare il i principi del Greenville in maniera efficace
Col secondo le linee guida del settore energetico e dei tassi dei trasporti nella regione dei Balcani
Per l'implementazione dell'agenda serbe dei Balcani occidentali in quanto attività fondamentale per il trasferimento della connettività in linea con la chi comunitario
Successivamente vorrei anche informare vecchie il Consiglio europeo né il ventisette il ventisette di giugno due mila ventitré
Approvato il quattro quarta la quarta strategia macroregionale il suo report presentate dalla direzione generale Reggio
Riconoscendo la il
Grande progresso effettuato tra Stati membri
Ovvio di Ustari re e la raccomandando anche a la creazione di attività di networking tra le autorità e gruppi tematici
Che sono ovviamente relativi alla promozione
Del processo di finanziamento delle strategie regionali di usai per
Nell'ultima sessione quella di adesso vorrei semplicemente ringraziare e congratularmi con i partecipanti gli organizzatori e gli speaker per aver partecipato a questa fantastica conferenza
Ora do la parola a al ministro al l'ambasciatore
Della croati sia in Italia presidenza delle Usa-Iran già se ne Mesic
Pochi greci partecipanti
Grazie care i coordinatori care colleghe
Vorrei innanzitutto ringraziare agli organizzatori per erano loro invito che mi permette di condividere con voi alcune considerazioni alla luce dall'appena iniziata presidenza dello mestiere dal parte della Repubblica di Croazia
Durante la nostra presidenza intendiamo altrettanto promuovere l'idea della ne esce necessità di prestare un'attenzione attenzione più equilibrata
Alle componente continentale verde quanto alla componente marittima blu
Mentre la metà della Croazia e lontana dal mare alcuni Paesi avessero sono completamente continentale
Riuscire a ad aggiungere più temi non strettamente marittime porterà a un maggiore coinvolgimento di tutti i membri della strategia
Un'altra priorità della nostra presidenza aggiungere un nuovo campo della comparazione alla strategia dedica dedicato agli aspetti sociale
Infine nel contesto delle nostre priorità strategiche continueremo a promuovere e facilitare la cooperazione tra tutti tutte e quattro macro strategie europee
Per quanto riguarda la priorità tematiche ci dedicheremo ai vari temi ma in questo Consiglio Dione vorrei nominare alcune che riguardano io Transport alle regia
Per esempio la cosiddetta rotta di trasporto adriatico ionica
La quale consideriamo il progetto di importanza permanente per la Regione e auspichiamo di vedere i passi avanti nella definizione delle linee guida per la su questi istituzione durante la nostra presidenza
Ugualmente importante consideriamo il supporto a ovest istituzione del nuovo corridoio europeo di trasporto verso imbarcazione di training il quale conto
Come terrà letteralmente tutti i dieci membri dialitico sia parlando della collettività energetica la frammentazione dei sistemi e dei mercati di regia dello intercettare rappresenta senz'altro una delle sfide maggiori nella regione
Per cui nei prossimi anni una maggiore attenzione dovrebbe essere di volta aumento della capacità di trasporto delle reti infrastrutturali Ederle in un interconnessi regionali
Lavorando contempo sua deve giustificazione delle fonte di di riforme rifornimento in particolare del Gazzo essendo la gomma elemento cruciale dell'indipendenza energetica
Infine la promozione dei obiettivi dell'Unione Europea definiti dal programma
Con il paura you dal vivo pieni quindi io e andava giù in agenda pure perso o con suo richiede un nostro impegno comune questo processo è ancora in corso ma la Croazia intende dare un suo commento contributo
Vorrei infine cogliere l'occasione per annunciare la conferenza programmata per l'autunno sui temi dall'idrogeno Della potrò Potenza che otterrà male sperando che le vostre accendete permetteranno di partecipare
Avviandomi alla conclusione
Vorrei ribadire anche in questa occasione il convinto supporto della Croazia al processo dell'allargamento dell'Unione Europea
Nonché a sottolineare il ruolo importante della strategia e anche l'iniziativa adriatico ionica nel farci dubitare del testo processo
Vi ringrazio per la vostra attenzione e mi congratulo sinceramente con tutti voi per il lavoro svolto durante questa lunga e profetica giornata di lavoro grazie
Ingenuo posso Burma grazie ambasciatore mensile cioè ora do la parola l'ambasciatore Giovanni Castellaneta Segretario Generale de de l'iniziativa adriatico ionica Trevico a lei la parola
Dieci
Grazie ma il tempo
Grazie per l'invito
Grazie all'organizzazione segretario generale mi congratulo anch'io con la ottima organizzazione di tale evento
Porterò sicuramente con me a casa tutti manuali libri che ho potuto prendere all'ingresso e i materiali che saranno sicuramente una fonte di ispirazione per il lavoro
Di altre iniziative gli altri organi dell'Unione Europea una delle principali sfide della regione
Adriatico ionica la frammentazione di tali sistemi soprattutto tra i membri
Europei e non europei un migliore connessione dei trasporti sono cruciali è cruciale per la sostenibilità della regione e la piena integrazione della regione dei Balcani o ci dà vita occidentale Micol cimento continente il trasporto è un driver di sviluppo dell'intera area
Facilità ovviamente il movimento di servizi persone e beni tra i confini e promuove la diversificazione economica
IMI servizi di trasporto e le infrastrutture beneficiano dire sono a beneficio diretto della popolazione dei mezzi di trasporto sostenibili
E multi modali e favoriscono lo sviluppo di investimenti in tali Progetti
Piagnone non trovo nessuna
Inoltre tutte
Per poter trarre tutti i benefici possibili da tali progetti bisogna è necessario avere una riforma un quadro regolatore
Che accompagna tutte queste iniziative molto lavoro è stato fatto ma rimangono ancora delle sfide da risolvere in questo contesto la strategia europea per la Regione adriatico ionica insieme a le all'Agenzia Internazionale dell'Energia sta portando avanti una forte coordinamento per lo sviluppo sostenibile più in specifico la strategia fornisce soluzioni a lungo termine per sfide comuni
Per apportare una sfida da un'altra sezione digitale ed ecco e verde
La strategia dell'unione europea per la Regione adriatico ionica di connettere è quella di connettere i paesi del old del dei Balcani occidentali in maniera tangibile con progetti di cooperazione tra sport transfrontaliera
E pro la promozione dello sviluppo economico e per quanto riguarda l'iniziativa in sé nostro impegno
Nell'integrazione europea una dei dei capisaldi della nostra missione per più di vent'anni abbiamo sostenuto l'iniziativa e abbiamo contributo a contribuito a intensificare la fiducia reciproca e l'integrazione
Di tali Paesi
L'iniziativa adriatico ionica continuerà a sostenere sostenere l'integrazione dei paesi dei Balcani occidentali all'interno del sistema europeo in aggiunta ai quattro pilastri
Della strategia è Usa-Iran l'iniziativa ha lavorato su altri temi quali l'utilizzo della cooperazione universitaria Linda lavorato sulla creazione di uguali opportunità per tutti intraprenda interno imprenditoria e lotta alla corruzione
Dicevo cosa fare di
Questo mostra un alto livello di complementarietà nel corso degli anni e
L'accoppiamento della dimensione culturale personale con gli aspetti legati all'economia
Portandoci sempre più vicini all'Unione Europea termino
Ringraziando la presidenza croate congratulandomi con l'ambasciatore la Croazia quest'anno si è dimostrata essere un grande parte né una grande amicizia organizzando dei meeting di successi a livello internazionale intergovernativo
Che preparerà il terreno per la creazione di nuovi pilastri di questa strategia ringrazio il ministro Ministero degli affari esteri della cooperazione internazionale per averci accolto qui oggi grazie
Buona serata e buon lavoro
Inattiva passato al capo grazie andasse per Castellaneta
Prima di passare la parola a
Il Consiglio Marche
Sergio vuole intervenire sì grazie
Vorrei
è una natiche azione piuttosto informale vorrei ringraziare a nome di tutti i coordinatori del Pilastro numero due il ministero degli affari esteri della cooperazione internazionale per l'accoglienza che è stata fantastica
Ma vorrei anche ringraziare la regione Marche
Donatella che qui il tutto il suo staff
Che ha lavorato insieme a noi proprio negli ultimi giorni e le ultime settimane a dir la verità
Quindi abbiamo fatto la conferenza ora la Regione Marche che è leader di tali iniziativa all'interno di e Usa-Iran
Deve essere davvero ringraziato io esprimo tutta la mia gratitudine alla Regione Marche che per i libri per i manuali tutto il materiale informativo che hanno creato è davvero molto interessante è una serie di documenti che apprezziamo
Molto ed è tutto
Mi scusate se ho interrotto ha preso la parola ma davvero volevo dire volevo esprimere questi ringraziamenti
E congratularmi ovviamente con il lavoro svolto dalla Regione Marche e spero che anche Simona si accontenta di questo grazie dottor Sergio professor Sergio e ora diamo la parola al collega
Nel senso di
Dottor si sono lì
Punto ringrazio per la presa innanzitutto
Te che qui rappresento come rappresentante politico eletto come capogruppo di maggioranza nella regione le Marche credo che questo l'abbiate notato tutti da anni e soprattutto negli ultimi tempi insistono molto sul concetto di macroregione adriatica e ionica
Quindi ringrazio tutti i gli intervenuti tutti i tecnici gli esperti e e il mio amico Umberto Trenta che qui vicino a me che a nome del presidente Francesco Acquaroli segue con puntualità tutte le attività io ho molto apprezzato le strategie la progettualità le proposte di azione la qualità degli interventi da osservatore interno alla macroregione ma Esterno rispetta i gruppi di lavoro io sono stato un paio d'incontri oggi il terzo
E noto un elemento che siccome strategicamente fondamentale per il successo di tutto questo
Ed è la spinta politica che necessariamente a mio parere ancora appare debole e deve essere molto più forte da parte di tutti gli stati nazionali e delle regioni
Gli Stati nazionali sia quelli interni all'Unione Europea che quelli che dicono che non fanno ancora parte ma spero in un futuro prossimo molto vicino ne facciano parte quindi la spinta politica che deve dare l'Italia ovviamente essendo rappresentante una regione italiana la Slovenia la Croazia la Grecia come Paesi dell'europea e l'Unione europea la Commissione Europea a Brussel
Che e e il vero può interlocutore politico regista delle risorse mi sento di dire che è inutile sottolineare che il due mila ventiquattro sarà un anno fondamentale per l'Europa perché lo cito uno ci sarà l'elezione del nuovo Parlamento europeo cui seguirà il rinnovo della Commissione europea quindi del governo europeo è in corso oggettivamente quindi non è una valutazione politica una nota uno spostamento in corso dal baricentro europea verso i Paesi del Mediterraneo
Legato prima alla break sita all'uscita della Gran Bretagna che rappresentava l'estremo nord dell'Unione europea e successivamente il conflitto
Ucraino russo che purtroppo ha congelato il sistema delle relazioni politiche economiche dell'Europa centrale cioè dell'Est verso ovest e viceversa
Tutto questo determina un accentramento un'ulteriore peso di questo territorio in questo alcuni elementi che sono di in da assolutamente internazionale uno è il trionfo della logistica nelle
La mia del mondo in questo momento la logistica rappresenta il venticinque per cento delle comunità del mondo il trasporto delle merci e degli uomini valgono il venticinque per cento del PIL del mondo
Il secondo che il Mediterraneo rappresenta il tredici per cento della luce del sistema dei trasporti della logistica
Di quel venticinque per cento benché meriteranno c'è un mare piccolo e bene il tredici per cento di queste o tredici per cento l'Adriatico
Con i porti capofila di ancora di Trieste ma anche con i nuovi porti che altre nazioni stanno implementando stanno costruendo nuove terminale e quindi il sistema dei trasporti diventa centrale
Come terminal dei paesi manifatturieri del Medio Estremo Oriente che le merci poi arriva la sua ex se
Con sempre maggiore attenzione rinuncio non con cinque sei giorni di navigazione in più
Che nel cestino per andare giù bretella Rotterdam mea Amburgo vari corsi del nord Europa è interesse quindi il ruolo leader del sistema Adriatico ionico con tutte le voci le cose che sono state dette l'energia e i trasporti l'economia blu
L'infrastruttura del turismo e l'ambiente alla sostenibilità sono questa area sta diventando la cerniera tra il centro il Sud e il centro nord Europa
In presenza di un elemento politico economico estremamente significativo che la crescita del Nordafrica
Egitto Algeria Marocco non sono più paesi in via di sviluppo sono paesi che ormai hanno economia forte io cito un dato oggi
La natalità e uno dei dati più importanti negli ultimi settant'anni l'Egitto è passato da diciassette milioni di abitanti quindi dal cinquanta a centodieci milioni di abitanti cioè diciassette milioni centodieci milioni e e questo si la natalità l'età media poco più di trent'anni ecco che rispetto alla nostra età media mi che s'è alzata estremamente quindi c'è un profilo economico
Che sta cambiando che sta diventando centrale quindi è il quadro geopolitico dei prossimi anni il Mediterraneo il sistema Adriatico ionico la presenza dei Paesi del Nordafrica verso l'Europa e quindi un'attenzione diversa in questo contesto mi avvio verso la conclusione
In quest'area più Stati nazionali e più regioni ma un'area che deve necessariamente abbassare i confini politici e alzare l'asticella delle radici culturali e comuni economico il Comune
Con un destino estremamente assimilabile condiviso oggi la differenza tra cui in queste aree da la popolazione le culture l'economia diventa sempre più promiscuo sempre più legato a un comune è un comune destino deve essere ci questa coscienza del destino comune
Io sono uno psichiatra nella vita non la chiamiamo consapevolezza quando Macca consapevolezza dei problemi di una malattia delle cose quindi anche i tecnici del Sperti che fu volgono ovviamente il ruolo loro ruolo che non è politico
Devono capire comprendere fino in fondo il valore geopolitico di quest'area e l'impegno di tutti di renderla potrà protagonista una assoluta necessità
L'accelerazione dei progetti ovviamente dell'attribuzione delle risorse perché poi i progetti sono bellissimi ma se non diventa un'azione ricordiamoci che i treni passano e per la macroregione adriatico ionica il tempo e ora non è domani ora grazie
Grazie mi è il ora chiedo a Marco D'Oglio a coordinatore nazionale e usare di prendere la parola grazie
Finché io perché
Grazie
Grazie ai coordinatori per avere organizzato questa conferenza così interessante
In cui penso che siano stati in grado di mostrarci anche attraverso il calare con l'attore in che modo il secondo pilastro a stia
Permesso di identificare quelle che sono le principali sfide
Ma al contempo anche le opportunità su cui poter lavorare
E quindi appunto i punti su cui dovremo concentrarci all'interno della nostra strategia in modo tale da poter apportare il massimo valore aggiunto
Devo dire
Chi è il punto svolto
Costituisca un avrebbe mai Stalin per Ursae
Poiché tradusse gli obiettivi il piano d'azione
In azioni concrete
Stiamo compiendo dei passi avanti con la road mappa passando tra gli obiettivi del piano d'azione a azioni concrete e ciò è quanto mai importante
Ho ascoltato input estremamente interessanti oggi ho anche ascoltato alcune delle lacune attualmente esistenti che vanno necessariamente colmate e per poterlo fare c'è bisogno di qualcosa c'è bisogno di tecnologie
Perché queste sono essenziali sia nel settore dei trasporti che in quello dell'Energia abbiamo bisogno di digitalizzazione ma ritengo che una delle cose più importanti di cui c'è bisogno e altere
Il coinvolgimento di tutte le parti interessate il cortile le conclusioni cui è giunto il consiglio è che come ricordato anche dalla commissione
Il coinvolgimento delle parti interessate sia fondamentale per il successo della strategia è essenziale che tutte le parti interessate lavorino assieme
E che convergano verso obiettivi comuni
Fornendo le proprie conoscenze competenze e sostegno
Ai fini del raggiungimento di tali obiettivi la collaborazione tra le diverse istituzioni tra i diversi enti regolatori normativi di università il settore privato è fondamentale per il successo della strategia
E questo perché appunto quello che vogliamo fare è cercare di rafforzare
Il coinvolgimento degli stakeholder delle parti interessate nel prossimo periodo di programmazione ecco perché quindi dobbiamo cercare di coinvolgerle Fiano
Il la seconda il secondo aspetto importante che è emerso oggi all'importanza delle risorse e dei finanziamenti ciò significa l'importanza
Che gli obiettivi della strategia divengano gli oggettivi
Gli obiettivi
Verso cui incanalare i finanziamenti
Ciò significa ovviamente fondi Interreg club ma anche quelli mainstream
E ogni tipo di finanziamento proveniente anche da fonti finanziarie di diverso tipo anche fonti finanziarie esterne riteniamo che questo sia fondamentale e naturalmente dobbiamo anche ricordare il fatto che la commissione sia aiutato
Indicando anche delle voci obbligatorie nella nuova normativa
Che cos'altro dire
Ho notato
Che abbia un'altra questione
Che è emersa ovvero il fatto che nudo tutto
è compreso all'interno di usava dire che cosa voglio dire con questo
Voglio dire che è opportuno collaborare anche con altre strategie che sono in atto pensiamo ad esempio alla sicurezza cibernetica bene questo non ha nulla a che fare con è Ussai con la nostra strategia ma questo è solamente un esempio
Molto spesso dobbiamo guardare ad aspre strategie nel caso dell'Italia
Penso anche alla strategia della banda larga o alla strategia marittima ad esempio
O alla collaborazione che dovremmo instaurare con l'iniziativa del West metto dobbiamo fare in modo che tutte le strategie e le iniziative sia a livello nazionale che a livello comunitario Pos sono combaciare
E possono essere complementari complementari tra loro grazie mille luglio grazie mille signor Togliatti ora paste lei tra parola
Al signor Gelmetti del ministero dell'ambiente delle leggi sia della sicurezza energetica
Vecchio
Grazie mille buon pomeriggio a tutti
Vorrei ringraziarvi innanzitutto per i prossimi tre anche per avermi dato l'opportunità di prendere parte a questo incontro così interessante che può essere senz'altro di aiuto per
Fornire degli input interessanti quanto al miglioramento della cooperazione regionale nell'area
Adriatico ionica in particolar modo per quanto riguarda il settore emergenti con sentore che può svolgerà un ruolo fondamentale per quanto riguarda la decarbonizzazione
E
Eventuali sviluppi economici io lavoro per il dipartimento dell'ex articolo del ministero dell'ambiente della sicurezza energetica italiano in questo momento stiamo lavorando alla finalizzazione
Del piano nazionale energia Rivetti ematico
Esprimo la solidarietà mia solidarietà al collega serbo proprio per questo Illy l'Italia
A già consegnato un executive summary alla Commissione europea il trenta giugno e ora stiamo lavorando alla finalizzazione del report della bozza di rapporto
Nel film Fortis ti fai bene nel pianori paure i fiumi fissa tutta una serie di obiettivi a livello climatico
E naturalmente questi riti di prendere in considerazione anche l'evoluzione del contesto a mondiale a seguito della pandemia da copie del diciannove della guerra in Ucraina
E da tale punto di vista sempre più importante la cooperazione tra i diversi Paesi nell'area del Mediterraneo
Incluso il mare Adriatico e bionico ci sono diversi campi di cooperazione per quanto riguarda il settore climatico quello energetico che possono essere naturalmente esplorati in villa profondità proprio per definire dei progetti comuni
Che puntino alla dei Carpenfer decarbonizzazione alla sicurezza energetica
Come ad esempio
L'utilizzo di energie rinnovabili
Nella società nazionale abbiamo definito dei degli obiettivi estremamente ambiziosi per quanto riguarda l'impiego di energie rinnovabili nel settore energetico
E ci attendiamo
Che è la nostra capacità in tal senso posso aumentare
A
Fino al sette circa quattro
E con un aumento dell'uso di energia eolica ed Energia
Solare
Settori che in cui si ci si attende che possano aumentare di quattro cinque volte rispetto alla capacità produttiva attuale
Quindi quello che vogliamo fare è cercare di sfruttare tutto il potenziale offerto dalle diverse dis e tecnologia attualmente disposizioni nel settore
Dell'eolico e solare pensava risente delle tecnologie off-shore anche questo potrebbero essere comune campo di cooperazione da vagliare
Lauto livello ti generazione nonna programmabile deve essere integrato nel sistema di elettricità
Anche attraverso un'interconnessione transfrontaliera che potrebbe agevolare la gestione stelle
Variabili
Derivanti dall'impiego di fonti energetiche rinnovabili
è importante anche migliorare l'integrazione dei mercati europei e la Borsa energetica in modo tale da favorire l'impiego di risorse energetiche rinnovabili e attrarre investimenti di gas naturale continuerà a svolgere
Un ruolo critico è fondamentale anche in ottica di transizione energetica e
Questa fase di transizione qui di cui tanto si è parlato
Vede l'Italia
Anche grazie alla sua posizione geografica
Diversificare la fornitura del NARS del gas naturale nel corso del due mila ventidue riducendo della metà le nostre importazioni di gas dalla Russia che fino al due mila ventuno ammontavano al quaranta per cento
Del totale delle forniture nei nostri consumi primi
Tale diversificazione
Volta soprattutto guarda soprattutto all'area del Mediterraneo dove la fornitura rappresenta indicativamente settanta per Santo Della fornitura globale
Attraverso gasdotti preesistenti
E
E terminale di gas naturale liquefatto
La transizione
Verso il risorse prodotte all'interno dell'area del Mediterraneo continuerà anche in futuro anche grazie al nuovo stabilimento a Piombino e palline sarà un nuovo che sarà creato a Ravenna
Ci sono state le nostre degli sviluppi
Anche quello di gasdotto transatlantico e della dorsale atlantica che potranno appunto ridurre il collo di bottiglia prestante a nel centro Italia
Per garantire un miglior flusso da sud al nord del Paese di queste risorse energetiche
Nel medio termine siamo inoltre valutando
Lo sviluppo
Di una rete idrogeno nazionale
Che
Potrebbe svolgere un ruolo fondamentale
Per il corridoio e idrogeno e che potrebbe
Contare sull'utilizzo di un'infrastruttura preesistente CapitalBanche la riduzione dell'utilizzo del gas
Il incrementando anche i livelli di sicurezza del settore energetico
Tutto questo creando delle rotte specifica con i Paesi del Mediterraneo e dei paesi del nord nordafricani
L'idrogeno potrebbe essere prodotto accosti inferiori rispetto al gas impresa Tino altre di Ravenna
Come forse l'altro progetto a ingresso appena potrebbero probabilmente divenire
I principali siti di stoccaggio Giovanni nei prossimi anni nell'area del Mediterraneo
Io potrebbero agire in sinergia
Con il CT industriali europei che ringrazio moltissimo per alla vostra attenzione
Grazie concludo che la mia presentazione grazie mi destinazione fino all'invito il signor Pastore coordinatore nazionale di Eurostar a terra
L'ultimo intervento conclusivo naturalmente non meno importante degli interventi che l'hanno preceduta nella parola
Scusi
Il principio di una città
Grazie mille
è stata una giornata estremamente lunga ma sono sicura che sicuro che sia stata anche estremamente interessante grazie a diversi contributi che abbiamo ascoltato quindi sarò estremamente rapito nei miei commenti in primo luogo
Vorrei parlare proprio della revisione della strategia che è stato uno degli argomenti che è stato diverse volte menzionato nel corso della giornata oggi
Multiuso di
Dobbiamo
Trasformare la strategia per fare in modo che questa possa diventare una strategia in grado di adattarsi a nove realtà e ha
Cambiamenti improvvisi e questa è la principale lezione appresa negli ultimi anni per quanto riguarda il settore dell'energia e dei trasporti presa una sfida importante perché parliamo di progetti infrastrutturali che richiedono anni di pianificazione
Quindi naturalmente questa è una sfida che deve essere necessariamente affrontata un altro
Punto che volevo sollevare è stato menzionato precedentemente alla Suprema effetti ma anche da altri relatori ovvero il processo di allargamento dei Balcani occidentali
Questo il quadro sottostante che va presa in considerazione che far sì che questa strategia sia unica nel suo genere
Formando un'idea molto chiara di quello che ha il valore aggiunto dello strumento che abbiamo a disposizione per quanto riguarda il settore dei trasporti quello energetico ciò aiuterebbe anche
L'adattamento a lei si commina terzo modificando
La normativa è nato e aiutando appunto a Montella la massa alle necessità attuali cioè fondamentale in questo settore per cercare di sfruttare al meglio
Il potenziale regionale
Quindi
Volevo semplicemente
Ringraziare anch'io nella regione Marche per il supporto fornito non solo nell'organizzazione della conferenza odierna ma in generale
E per il sostegno fornito alla strategia e alla cooperazione
All'interno dei diversi Paesi della regione poi vorrei davvero ringraziare di cuore Sergio Garribba e Pierluigi Coppola
In primo luogo per l'impegno profuso da ciascuno di loro e per il loro elevato appoggio professionale
Ai fini del raggiungimento degli obiettivi fissati nell'ambito della strategia grazie mille a tutti
Frank giù Paul Virilio grazie a tutti
Grazie agli organizzatori ancora una volta i partecipanti i relatori per questa conferenza che promette dei risultati piuttosto interessanti si
Vediamo sicuramente in altri incontri prossimamente grazie

più argomenti meno argomenti

Registrazioni correlate