Eusair open Conferenze. Connectong the adriatic and ionian region: transport and energy

Con: Raffaele Fitto (Minister of European Affairs for the Cohesion Policies of Italy), Matteo Salvini (Minister of Infrastructures and Transport of Italy), Georgios Emmanouil (Policy Officer, DG REGIO, European Commission, Brussels).



Key-note Addresses: Nedim Begović (Green, Multimodal and Innovative Transport Solutions, Transport Community, Serbia), Ádám Balogh (Senior Energy Infrastructures Expert, Energy Community, Austria).



EUSAIR Countries Addresses - Ilir Beqaj (National IPA Coordinator (NIPAC), General Director of the State Agency for Strategic Programming and Aid Coordination, …

Albania), Admir Šahmanović (State Secretary in charge of Energy and Transport, Ministry of Capital Investment, Montenegro National EUSAIR Coordinators of Serbia and North Macedonia).



Programmes, Projects and Prospects for Transport Chair.



Chair: Ms.



Jovica Rakić (Head, Department of Transport, Ministry of Construction,Traffic and Infrastructure, Serbia), Mr.



Pierluigi Coppola (Coordinator, EUSAIR Pillar 2).



(Discussant: Mr.



Nedim Begović, Transport Community), Ms.



Jovica Rakić, Head (Department of Transport, Ministry of Construction, Traffic and Infrastructure, Serbia Project leaders), Mr.



Pierluigi Coppola, Coordinator, EUSAIR Pillar 2.



Programmes, Projects and Prospects for Energy Networks.



Chair Ms.



Biljana Ramić (Head of Department of Energy Programming, Ministry of Mining and Energy, Serbia).



Mr.



Davide Tabarelli (Nomisma Energia, Italy), Mr.



Pedja Bulić (South East Europe Consultants, Serbia).



(Discussant: Mr.



Ádám Balogh, Energy Community), Mr.



Guido Cervigni (DFC Economics, Italy).



(Discussant: Mr.



Adám Balogh, Energy Community).



Book on EUSAIR-labelled Projects for Energy Networks for the Adriatic and Ionian Region: Mr.



Sergio Garribba (Coordinator, EUSAIR Pillar 2).



Project leaders: Mr.



Luca Schieppati (Managing Director, Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG, Baar, Switzerland), Mr.



Salvio Lanza (Director BES (Balkan Energy School), ARERA, Italy Representative from Greece.



• The Revised EUSAIR Action Plan for Pillar 2 – Connecting the Region: Energy 2023-2027: Mr.



Sergio Garribba, Coordinator, EUSAIR Pillar 2.



Conclusioni: Andrea Cascone, National Coordinator of EUSAIR, Head of Unit for the Adriatic and Balkans, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

leggi tutto

riduci